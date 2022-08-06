'Sugar and Salt' balances sweet romance and a traumatic past

“Sugar and Salt” is a beautifully written story that, like its title, is equal parts sweet and poignant. Susan Wiggs doesn’t shy away from difficult topics, but masterfully balances them with themes of hope and resilience.

Wiggs’ portrayal of San Francisco feels so authentic that one might find themselves looking for the fictional restaurants she created next time they are in the Bay Area.

Truly, the setting is so delicious and the scenery described so vividly, I would recommend this book to anyone who considers themselves a foodie or enjoys watching shows like “Chef’s Table” in their spare time.

Redemption, food, love

Margot, or “Margie,” our main character, is impressively determined to open a Texas barbecue restaurant in the competitive market of downtown San Francisco. Haunted by a mysterious and traumatic past, she is still able to realize her dream.

Margot moves her new restaurant into a building with a fascinating history wrapped in activism and the civil rights movement. It is here where she meets the neighboring bakery owners, Jerome Sugar and his mother, Ida.

Her connection and friendship with Ida are instantaneous, but a mishap upon first meeting Jerome makes their attraction to one another slightly more confusing.

As the story unfolds, we get glimpses of Ida’s whirlwind romance from the ‘70s as well as Margot’s harrowing past in Texas. Wiggs is able to pull together a tremendous amount of moving parts, timelines and characters effortlessly.

Small-town charm

The community of small businesses Margot finds as neighbors have a cozy aesthetic that is so charming it feels like a small town, despite being set in the large city of San Francisco.

Perdita Street acts almost as a character itself, seeing Ida through tragedies like racism, the Vietnam War draft and the complications and joys of being in love for the first time. It also provides respite for Margot, whose tremendous success there resurfaces moments from her past that she wishes were long forgotten.

Learning the history of Perdita Street while seeing it provide hope for the characters’ futures is a poignant thread throughout the book that I found very moving.

You’ll crave more

“Sugar and Salt” tackles some tough and triggering topics without belaboring the traumatizing events on the page or making one feel entirely hopeless. The resilience of the characters and the overarching timeline provide a brightness to the story despite its darker moments. While the writing is descriptive and rich, the pacing of the book always left me wanting more and didn’t drag.

This was my first Susan Wiggs novel, and I will definitely be back for more. Although “Sugar and Salt” is part of a series following the local business owners of Perdita Street, I did not find myself at all confused or behind by first picking up this second installment.

I’m sure the details of the book will be even richer for long-time fans, but “Sugar and Salt” is a novel I would recommend to just about anyone. That said, I intend to go back and read the first book in the series simply to spend more time in the local shops of Perdita Street.