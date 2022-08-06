 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Sugar and Salt' balances sweet romance and a traumatic past

  • Updated
  • 0

“Sugar and Salt” is a beautifully written story that, like its title, is equal parts sweet and poignant. Susan Wiggs doesn’t shy away from difficult topics, but masterfully balances them with themes of hope and resilience.

Wiggs’ portrayal of San Francisco feels so authentic that one might find themselves looking for the fictional restaurants she created next time they are in the Bay Area.

Truly, the setting is so delicious and the scenery described so vividly, I would recommend this book to anyone who considers themselves a foodie or enjoys watching shows like “Chef’s Table” in their spare time.

Redemption, food, love

Margot, or “Margie,” our main character, is impressively determined to open a Texas barbecue restaurant in the competitive market of downtown San Francisco. Haunted by a mysterious and traumatic past, she is still able to realize her dream.

People are also reading…

Margot moves her new restaurant into a building with a fascinating history wrapped in activism and the civil rights movement. It is here where she meets the neighboring bakery owners, Jerome Sugar and his mother, Ida.

Her connection and friendship with Ida are instantaneous, but a mishap upon first meeting Jerome makes their attraction to one another slightly more confusing.

As the story unfolds, we get glimpses of Ida’s whirlwind romance from the ‘70s as well as Margot’s harrowing past in Texas. Wiggs is able to pull together a tremendous amount of moving parts, timelines and characters effortlessly.

Small-town charm

The community of small businesses Margot finds as neighbors have a cozy aesthetic that is so charming it feels like a small town, despite being set in the large city of San Francisco.

Perdita Street acts almost as a character itself, seeing Ida through tragedies like racism, the Vietnam War draft and the complications and joys of being in love for the first time. It also provides respite for Margot, whose tremendous success there resurfaces moments from her past that she wishes were long forgotten.

Learning the history of Perdita Street while seeing it provide hope for the characters’ futures is a poignant thread throughout the book that I found very moving.

You’ll crave more

“Sugar and Salt” tackles some tough and triggering topics without belaboring the traumatizing events on the page or making one feel entirely hopeless. The resilience of the characters and the overarching timeline provide a brightness to the story despite its darker moments. While the writing is descriptive and rich, the pacing of the book always left me wanting more and didn’t drag.

This was my first Susan Wiggs novel, and I will definitely be back for more. Although “Sugar and Salt” is part of a series following the local business owners of Perdita Street, I did not find myself at all confused or behind by first picking up this second installment.

I’m sure the details of the book will be even richer for long-time fans, but “Sugar and Salt” is a novel I would recommend to just about anyone. That said, I intend to go back and read the first book in the series simply to spend more time in the local shops of Perdita Street.

"Sugar and Salt"

“Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs, William Morrow, 368 pages.

 William Morrow
0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michelle Obama's book 'The Light We Carry' coming this fall

Michelle Obama's book 'The Light We Carry' coming this fall

Michelle Obama will have a book out this fall, in which she reflects upon her experiences and shares insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world. “The Light We Carry" is the former first lady’s first entirely new work since the 2018 release of her acclaimed blockbuster “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide. Crown will publish the 336-page book on Nov. 15, almost exactly four years after the release of “Becoming." “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” will come out simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries, with additional rights deals expected.

Review: 'A Tidy Ending,' by Joanna Cannon

Review: 'A Tidy Ending,' by Joanna Cannon

Don't miss "A Tidy Ending" by Joanna Cannon; Scribner (352 pages, $27) ——— Is there anything more delicious than an unreliable narrator? Reading an engrossing story and slowly realizing that the eyes through which you are seeing things might be a tad — skewed? Joanna Cannon's "A Tidy Ending" is told by Linda, a woman who has built a sturdy, ordinary life in an English town far away from her ...

How an L.A. writer distilled American hope and despair into summer's big literary debut

How an L.A. writer distilled American hope and despair into summer's big literary debut

Seven years ago, when Tess Gunty began to write her debut novel, "The Rabbit Hutch," she was 23, living in New York and experiencing a constant barrage of catcalls when she walked down the street. She felt, she says, "like a deer living in hunting grounds." As if her flesh didn't belong to her. To cope, she would dissociate. "I started to feel this sort of alienation from my body," says Gunty, ...

Book review: 'Proving Ground' profiles first women programmers

Book review: 'Proving Ground' profiles first women programmers

Author Kathy Kleiman chronicles the story of six nearly-forgotten women who programmed the first supercomputer in “Proving Ground.” Enlisted by the Army during World War II to calculate ballistic trajectories, six women mathematicians from across the U.S. were then tasked with programming the ENIAC, the first general-purpose, programmable, electronic computer. While early women programming pioneers Ada Lovelace and Grace Hopper have taken their place in the annals of computer history, Kleiman shows us that there were other women programmers — like the ENIAC 6 — who deserve to be recognized as well, says AP reviewer Mae Anderson.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert