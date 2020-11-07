 Skip to main content
This week's best sellers
This week's best sellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Sentinel." Child/Child. Delacorte

2. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday

3. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

4. "Three Women Disappear." Patterson/Serafin. Little, Brown

5. "Truly, Madly, Deeply." Karen Kingsbury. Atria

6. "The Noel Letters." Richard Paul Evans. Gallery

7. "The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop." Fannie Flagg. Random House

8. "The Book of Two Ways." Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

9. "The Evening and the Morning." Ken Follett. Viking

10. "The Searcher." Tana French. Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown

2. "Modern Comfort Food." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter

3. "A Republic Under Assault." Tom Fitton. Threshold

4. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial Press

5. "Make Life Beautiful." McGee/McGee. Harper Horizon

6. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House

7. "Guinness World Records 2021." Guinness World Records

8. "Killing Crazy Horse." O'Reilly/Dugard. Holt

9. "Made for Living." Amber Lewis. Clarkson Potter

10. "Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes' Feast." Kyle Newman. Ten Speed Press

PAPERBACKS

1. "Spy." Danielle Steel. Dell

2. "The Night Fire." Michael Connelly. Grand Central

3. "The Last Duchess." Eloisa James. Avon

4. "A MacCallister Christmas." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

5. "Criss Cross." James Patterson. Grand Central

6. "The Gift of Love." Debbie Macomber. Mira

7. "A Mrs. Miracle Christmas." Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

8. "The Museum of Desire." Jonathan Kellerman. Ballantine

9. "Tom Clancy: Code of Honor." Marc Cameron. Berkley

10. "The Devil's Boneyard." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle

