This week's best sellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Doubleday
2. "The Return." Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
3. "The Evening and the Morning." Ken Follett. Viking
4. "The Book of Two Ways." Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
5. "The Searcher." Tana French. Viking
6. "Anxious People." Fredrik Backman. Atria
7. "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue." V.E. Schwab. Tor
8. "The Vanishing Half." Brit Bennett. Riverhead
9. "Troubles in Paradise." Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
10. "Leave the World Behind." Rumaan Alam. Ecco
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown
2. "A Republic Under Assault." Tom Fitton. Threshold
3. "Modern Comfort Food." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
4. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial Press
5. "Hallmark Channel: Countdown to Christmas." Caroline McKenzie. Hearst Home
6. "This Just Speaks to Me." Hoda Kotb. Putnam
7. "Caste." Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
8. "Dessert Person." Claire Saffritz. Clarkson Potter
9. "One Vote Away." Ted Cruz. Regnery
10. "Killing Crazy Horse." O'Reilly/Dugard. Holt
MASS MARKET
1. "Spy." Danielle Steel. Dell
2. "Criss Cross." James Patterson. Grand Central
3. "The Gift of Love." Debbie Macomber. Mira
4. "The Last Widow." Karin Slaughter. Morrow
5. "Final Option." Cussler/Morrison. Putnam
6. "Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry." Mary Higgins Clark. Pocket
7. "Christmas Kisses with My Cowboy." Palmer/Adair/Pearce. Zebra
8. "A Mrs. Miracle Christmas." Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
9. "Twisted Twenty-Six." Janet Evanovich. Putnam
10. "The Last Christmas Cowboy." Maisey Yates. HQN
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!