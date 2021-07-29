This week's best-selling reads

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Black Ice." Brad Thor. Atria
2. "The Cellist." Daniel Silva. Harper
3. "The Last Thing He Told Me." Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. "The Paper Palace." Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
5. "Malibu Rising." Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
6. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking
7. "The President’s Daughter." Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf
8. "Nine Lives." Danielle Steel. Delacorte
9. "False Witness." Karin Slaughter. Morrow
10. "It’s Better This Way." Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "American Marxism." Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. "I Alone Can Fix It." Leonnig/Rucker. Penguin Press
3. "Landslide." Michael Wolff. Holt
4. "How I Saved the World." Jesse Watters. Broadside
5. "This Is Your Mind on Plants." Michael Pollan. Penguin Press
6. "Killing the Mob." O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
7. "What Happened to You?" Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
8. "Greenlights." Matthew McConaughey. Crown
9. "Caste. Isabel Wilkerson." Random House
10. "Frankly, We Did Win This Election." Michael C. Bender. Twelve
PAPERBACKS
1. "A Time for Mercy." John Grisham. Dell
2. "Once upon a Time in Hollywood." Quentin Tarantino. Harper Perennial
3. "The Boy from the Woods." Harlan Coben. Grand Central
4. "The Institute." Stephen King. Pocket
5. "Daddy’s Girls." Danielle Steel. Dell
6. "Close to You." Nora Roberts. Silhouette
7. "Susannah’s Garden." Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. "NYPD Red 6." Patterson/Karp. Grand Central
9. "The Gossip." Nancy Bush. Zebra
10. "Shakeup." Stuart Woods. Putnam