 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week's best-selling reads
0 Comments

This week's best-selling reads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

2. “Black Ice.” Brad Thor. Atria

3. “The Paper Palace.” Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead

4. “The Cellist.” Daniel Silva. Harper

5. “Not a Happy Family.” Shari Lapena Viking/Dorman

6. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

7. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

8. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf

9. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte

10. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold

2. “The Authoritarian Moment.” Ben Shapiro. Broadside

3. “I Alone Can Fix It.” Leonnig/Rucker. Penguin Press

4. “How I Saved the World.” Jesse Watters. Broadside

5. “Nadiya Bakes.” Nadiya Hussain. Clarkson Potter

6. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election.” Michael C. Bender. Twelve

7. “Landslide.” Michael Wolff. Holt

8. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

9. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

10. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

PAPERBACK

1. “Faithless in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

2. “Devil in Disguise.” Lisa Kleypas. Avon

3. “Claimed.” J.R. Ward. Pocket

4. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell

5. “Royal.” Danielle Steel. Dell

6. “Hunter’s Moon.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

7. “You Betrayed Me.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra

8. “Tracking Stolen Secrets.” Laura Scott. Love Inspired Suspense

9. “Blindside.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central

10. “Dark Melody.” Christine Feehan. Avon

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "The Green Knight"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurie Hertzel: Summer reading for the end of summer
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Summer reading for the end of summer

Hilary Mantel turned to James Plunkett’s “Strumpet City” this summer. I am not entirely sure how it got to be August so quickly. It can't just be me who feels like New Year's was only a few weeks ago and we have yet to celebrate Easter. I know that by the end of this month the grass and leaves will begin to turn yellow(er). The evening light will start to fade. The State Fair will stuff us ...

Don't Miss: 'The Irish Assassins,' by Julie Kavanagh
Books

Don't Miss: 'The Irish Assassins,' by Julie Kavanagh

"The Irish Assassins: Conspiracy, Revenge, and the Phoenix Park Murders That Stunned Victorian England" by Julie Kavanagh; Atlantic Monthly Press (480 pages, $28) ——— All history is complicated, of course, the deeper you dig and the more points of view you seek. But I'm not sure any history is more convoluted than modern Irish history, with allegiances to churches, causes and ancient grudges; ...

Review: 'Made in China,' by Anna Qu
Books

Review: 'Made in China,' by Anna Qu

NONFICTION: Anna Qu tells the harrowing tale of working in her parents' sweatshop. "Made in China" by Anna Qu; Catapult (224 pages, $26) ——— To write about trauma, memoirist Debra Gwartney advises, "when the action is hot, write cool." Anna Qu's debut memoir "Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor" embodies this guidance. Qu writes with clarity and restraint about her Cinderella-terrible ...

S.A. Cosby cuts to the bone in ‘Razorblade Tears’
Books

S.A. Cosby cuts to the bone in ‘Razorblade Tears’

"Razorblade Tears" by S.A. Cosby; Flatiron Books (336 pages, $26.99) ——— Because of my work, I usually read two or three books at a time, switching around after a few chapters and taking several days or more to finish a book. Once in a while, though, a book grabs me by the shirt, gets up in my face and says, “Let’s ride.” "Razorblade Tears" is one of those, and what a ride it is. I sat down in ...

Review: 'Tin Camp Road,' by Ellen Airgood
Books

Review: 'Tin Camp Road,' by Ellen Airgood

FICTION: A heartfelt story set in Michigan's Upper Peninsula about a single mom trying to provide for her gifted daughter. "Tin Camp Road" by Ellen Airgood; Riverhead Books (304 pages, $27) ——— With close to 9 million acres of forest framed by 1,700 miles of shoreline, it's hard to beat the vast, pristine beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. For Laurel Hill and her daughter, Skye, there is ...

Review: A deep new history of Tesla takes the shine off Elon Musk
Books

Review: A deep new history of Tesla takes the shine off Elon Musk

"Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century" by Tim Higgins; Doubleday (400 pages, $30) ——— Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk are talking on the phone. The 2016 unveiling of the make-it-or-break-it Model 3 is coming soon, but Tesla is in serious financial trouble. Cook has an idea: Apple buys Tesla. Musk is interested, but one condition: "I'm ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News