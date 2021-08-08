This week's best-selling reads

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
2. “Black Ice.” Brad Thor. Atria
3. “The Paper Palace.” Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
4. “The Cellist.” Daniel Silva. Harper
5. “Not a Happy Family.” Shari Lapena Viking/Dorman
6. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
7. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
8. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf
9. “Nine Lives.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
10. “It’s Better This Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. “The Authoritarian Moment.” Ben Shapiro. Broadside
3. “I Alone Can Fix It.” Leonnig/Rucker. Penguin Press
4. “How I Saved the World.” Jesse Watters. Broadside
5. “Nadiya Bakes.” Nadiya Hussain. Clarkson Potter
6. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election.” Michael C. Bender. Twelve
7. “Landslide.” Michael Wolff. Holt
8. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
9. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
10. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
PAPERBACK
1. “Faithless in Death.” J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
2. “Devil in Disguise.” Lisa Kleypas. Avon
3. “Claimed.” J.R. Ward. Pocket
4. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Dell
5. “Royal.” Danielle Steel. Dell
6. “Hunter’s Moon.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. “You Betrayed Me.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra
8. “Tracking Stolen Secrets.” Laura Scott. Love Inspired Suspense
9. “Blindside.” Patterson/Born. Grand Central
10. “Dark Melody.” Christine Feehan. Avon