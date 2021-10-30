This week's bestsellers list

Hardcover Fiction1. “The Judge’s List.” John Grisham. Doubleday
2. “The Wish.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
3. “The Lincoln Highway.” Amor Towles. Viking
4. “State of Terror.” Clinton/Penny. S&S and St. Martin’s
5. “Dear Santa.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Anthony Doerr. Scribner
7. “Apples Never Fall.” Liane Moriarty. Holt
8. “Oh William!” Elizabeth Strout. Random House
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
10. “The Butler.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
Hardcover Nonfiction1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” Ree Drummond. Morrow
2. “To Rescue the Republic. Bret Baier. Custom House
3. “The Storyteller.” Dave Grohl. Dey Street
4. “Midnight in Washington.” Adam Schiff. Random House
5. “Peril. Woodward/Costa.” Simon & Schuster
6. “The First 21.” Nikki Sixx. Hachette
7. “E.R. Nurses.” Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
8. “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.” Dave Quinn. Holt/Cohen
9. “American Marxism.” Mark R. Levin. Threshold
10. “The Boys.” Howard/Howard. Morrow
Paperbacks1. “The 19th Christmas.” Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
2. “The Perfect Christmas.” Debbie Macomber. Mira
3. “Before She Disappeared.” Lisa Gardner. Dutton
4. “Missing and Endangered.” J.A. Jance. Morrow
5. “When All Hell Broke Loose.” Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. “Jingle All the Way.” Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. “Santa’s Sweetheart.” Janet Dailey. Zebra
8. “A Forever Kind of Love.” Nora Roberts. Silhouette
9. “Dune (movie tie-in).” Frank Herbert. Ace
10. “Walk the Wire.” David Baldacci. Grand Central