This week's bestsellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Stranger in the Lifeboat. Mitch Albom. Harper
2. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday
3. Lore Olympus, Vol. 1. Rachel Smythe. Del Rey
4. Game On. Janet Evanovich. Atria
5. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Delacorte
6. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
7. The Lord of the Rings (illustrated ed.). J.R.R. Tolkien. Mariner
8. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking
9. Cloud Cuckoo Land. Anthony Doerr. Scribner
10. State of Terror. Clinton/Penny. S&S and St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious. David Venable. Ballantine
2. Immune. Philipp Dettmer. Random House
3. The Lyrics. Paul McCartney. Liveright
4. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! Ree Drummond. Morrow
5. The President and the Freedom Fighter. Brian Kilmeade. Sentinel
6. Jesus Listens. Sarah Young. Thomas Nelson
7. The Storyteller. Dave Grohl. Dey Street
8. Glitter Every Day. Andy Cohen. Holt
9. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards. Levy/Levy. Black Dog & Leventhal
10. The Age of AI. Henry A. Kissinger et al. Little, Brown
PAPERBACK
1. Lore Olympus, Vol. 1. Rachel Smythe. Del Rey
2. The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness. Babylon Bee. Salem
3. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
4. My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
5. Attack on Titan 34. Hajime Isayama. Kodansha
6. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
7. Dune (movie tie-in). Frank Herbert. Ace
8. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
9. St. Joseph Sunday Missal. Catholic Book Publishing
10. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love. Murad/Ottolenghi. Clarkson Potter