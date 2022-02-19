UCSD political scientist who studies civil wars worries that U.S. is headed toward one

"Where is the United States today?" she asks in the book. "We are a factionalized anocracy that is quickly approaching the open insurgency stage, which means we are closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe."

Choosing peace

In her office on campus, Walter has on one wall a painting she did some 15 years ago. It features the word "PEACE," turned on its side. A little hard to read, but recognizable. It speaks of possibility.

Her book does, too, in its final chapter: "Preventing a Civil War."

She points to South Africa as an example. In the late 1980s, it seemed ripe for civil war. Its White minority government, faced with increasing pressure from a Black majority tired of race-based restrictions, maintained its power through enforced segregation and violence.

But the country was pulled back from the brink. Economic sanctions from the United States and other nations put pressure on an economy already in recession. A new president eased apartheid, restored freedoms, and released Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners.