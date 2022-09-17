 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wiley Cash, Sandra Cisneros, Marc Palmieri and Neil deGrasse Tyson among 50 plus authors featured at Bookmarks’ 2022 Festival of Books & Authors

  • 0

Bookmarks will hold its 17th Annual Festival of Books & Authors on Sept. 24 in downtown Winston-Salem, featuring more than 50 authors from throughout the country and world.

The festival will be held in various indoor and outdoor locations and will offer several ticketed events starting Sept. 22 and closing out on Sept. 26.

“Everything is in person this year. No virtual anything,” said Juliana Reyes, communications coordinator for Bookmarks. “We’re really excited. It’s a big difference from last year.”

She said that Bookmarks held a good amount of festival authors virtually during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“Now, we have this opportunity to hold some in person,” Reyes said. “All of our romance authors – Tessa Bailey, Tracy Livesay and Adriana Herrera – we hosted them online, and now we can bring them here in person for our readers who also joined us for that online portion.”

Other authors for Bookmarks’ 2022 festival include Samira Ahmed, Sarah Addison Allen, Wiley Cash, Sandra Cisneros, Jamie Ford, Alan Gratz, Sandra Gutierrez, Oscar Hokeah, Tiffany D. Jackson, TJ Klune, Charlie Lovett, Sarah McCoy, Marc Palmieri, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Tui T. Sutherland, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Tia Williams.

Books range in genres from poetry to sci-fi and from historical to romance, and more.

Ford attended the festival a couple of years ago.

“He had a lovely time, and now we’re hosting him again for his new book, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” Reyes said.

Klune, the New York Times best-selling author of “Under the Whispering Door,” “The House in the Cerulean Sea” and YA series “The Extraordinaries,” is a festival favorite.

“A lot (of people) in our community are excited to come and meet him,” Reyes said.

Sutherland and Gratz are expected to be some of the favorite children’s authors at the festival.

Reyes said Bookmarks has a bunch of children in the store every time Sutherland’s books are released.

Gratz “writes a lot of historical fiction books, where he writes historical events from the perspective of kids,” Reyes said. “A lot of kids in the school district in middle school read his books.”

This will be playwright Palmieri’s first time at the festival. The last time he was in Winston-Salem was 2020 when 40-Plus Stage Co. presented his play “Levittown.”

“I’m deeply honored to be a part of this amazing festival,” Palmieri said.

Palmieri, 51, graduated from Wake Forest University in 1994 as its second-winningest pitcher in the school’s history. His first book “She Danced with Lightning,” a family memoir and medical mystery involving severe epilepsy, will be featured at the festival.

“It involves my daughter’s epilepsy and how we survived with it and moved into a real adventure toward an eventual lifesaving brain surgery,” Palmieri said.

He said the book focuses on the history of his daughter Anna’s condition from age 5 to the time she had to have surgery because of her epileptic seizures at nearly 12 years old. The book also follows Anna’s battle to persevere as a competitive dancer.

“It’s been three and a half years since she’s had a seizure,” Palmieri said.

He said writing the book gave him time to reflect on how challenging the experience of dealing with epilepsy has been on his family and everyone who struggles with it.

On Sept. 23, festival authors will visit with pre-K through college-aged students in Triad schools.

Free day

Sept. 24 will be the main day of the festival, when all events are free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and festival authors will be featured in free panel discussions, story times and conversations about their books. Throughout the day, there will be sessions for children, teens and adults.

Other offerings will include book signings, children activities, exhibitors and food trucks.

Events will take place at various locations on Spruce, Poplar and Holly streets, with panels in Calvary Moravian Church, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Hanesbrands Theatre and Footnote.

The day will kick off at 9 a.m. in Winston Square Park with a Winston-Salem Police Department Paw Patrol Dance Party and a special appearance by the Winston-Salem Youth Chorus.

At 9:30 a.m., Idina Menzel, a Tony-award winner and Elsa in “Frozen,” and Cara Mentzel, an acclaimed writer and teacher, will present a special story time focused on “Loud Mouse,” a lyrical picture book about a little mouse finding her big voice with the help of her sister.

“That’s the first time we’ve ever kicked off with a big event like that,” Reyes said.

A book-signing with Menzel and Mentzel will follow the event. Due to safety concerns and park capacity, wristbands will be required for this event.

Also in Winston-Square, Bookmarks is teaming up with Read Write Spell during the festival to present the Read Write Spell Corner. The event will include programs for children of all ages, caregivers and educators, as well as information on how to support children’s literacy development and free treats.

A free keynote event – “Woman Without Shame: Sandra Cisneros” – will be held at 11 a.m. in Calvary Moravian Church. Cisneros is the best-selling author of “The House on Mango Street,” as well as a poet, short-story writer, novelist, essayist, performer and artist. “Woman Without Shame” is her new collection of poems. The event is presented with support from WellCare North Carolina.

Ticketed events

The keynote opening event on Sept. 22 with New York Times best-selling author Taylor Jenkins Reid is already sold out, but the festival is offering other ticketed events at various prices.

At 12 p.m. Sept. 23 at Footnote, author Wiley Cash will host the first Southern Lit Lunch presented by the North Carolina Writers’ Network. The event will feature Sarah Addison Allen in conversation about her new book, “Other Birds.” This will be the only event to see Cash and Allen.

At 8:30 p.m., Bookmarks will offer a night of conversation and performance at Hanesbrands Theatre, featuring novelists and musicians Josh Ritter and Brendan Slocumb.

Author Grady Hendrix will return to Bookmarks with “Paperback From Hell….Live!” at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24. He will offer a history of horror paperbacks from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

At 7 p.m. Sept 26, the festival will close out with Neil deGrasse Tyson in Reynolds Auditorium discussing his new book, “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.” He will be in conversation with Matt and Shari Brady, STEM educators and co-founders of The Science Of, or TSO, a nonprofit organization.

“I think everyone should come out for the chance for everyone to get together here in Winston-Salem and just enjoy and celebrate the love of reading and books with these fantastic authors,” Reyes said of the festival.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

Want to go?

What: 17th Annual Festival of Books & Authors presented by Bookmarks

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Seven indoor and outdoor locations in downtown Winston-Salem

Cost: Free

Information: bookmarksnc.org/festival

Note: More than 50 authors will be featured in panel discussions, storytimes and conversations about their books. A full schedule is at bookmarksnc.org/festival.

Festival schedule

Sept. 22: “Keynote Opening Event: Taylor Jenkins Reid” is sold out.

12 p.m. Sept. 23: Southern Lit Lunch in Footnote. Host Wiley Cash. Tickets are $40 with signed copy of “Other Birds” and a boxed lunch; $10 admission only.

8:30 p.m. Sept. 23: “Stories and Song with Josh Ritter & Brendan Slocumb” in Hanesbrands Theatre. Tickets are $25 and include a presigned paperback coy of “The Great Glorious Goddam Of It All” with an addon-on option for a presigned hardcover copy of “The Violin Conspiracy.”

9 a.m. Sept. 24: “Kickoff Storytime Featuring Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel” in Winston Square Park

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24: Read Write Spell Corner, Winston Square during festival

11 a.m. Sept. 24: “Woman Without Shame: Sandra Cisneros” at Calvary Moravian Church. Free keynote event featuring Cisneros, a poet, short story writer, novelist, essayist, performer and artist.

9:30 p.m. Sept. 24: “Paperbacks from Hell….Live!” at Footnote. Grady Hendrix returns to Bookmarks offering a history of horror paperbacks of the ‘70s and 80s. Tickets are $30 and include a copy of “Paperbacks from Hell” and one drink ticket to redeem at Footnote at the event.

7 p.m. Sept. 26: “Closing Conversation: Neil deGrasse Tyson” in Reynolds Auditorium. Tyson will be in conversation with Matt and Shari Brady, STEM educators and co-founders of The Science Of, a nonprofit organization known as TSO. Tickets are $30 plus taxes and fees and will include a pre-signed copy of Tyson’s “Starry Messenger; $10 at the door for students and educators for second level admission (no books included).

