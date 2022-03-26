Winston-Salem clinical health psychologist and consultant writes book to help healthcare providers in post-COVID recovery

In the fall of 2020 amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Katherine T. Kelly realized she needed to use her Soul Health Model, a holistic health and wellness model she created in 2006, to help healthcare providers.

Kelly, a clinical health psychologist and consultant, considered writing a book because she said healthcare providers needed a procedure to help get them back in alignment.

At the time, she was burned-out herself and didn’t know if she had the strength to write a book.

“I didn’t know where I’d find the time and energy,” Kelly said. “But what was really interesting, as I started talking to people about it and connecting with old colleagues that were medical providers or supervisors, I became strangely energized because it gave me a new focus and a new mission.”

She interviewed nearly 150 U.S. and Canadian healthcare professionals to tailor a protocol for hurting healers and wrote the book in about three and a half months.

On Feb. 22, Kelly released “The Healer’s Path to Post-COVID Recovery: A Restorative Journey for Healthcare Providers.” Her book reached No. 1 New Release Bestselling status in eight categories on Amazon.

“What this pandemic has done to healthcare providers is it hit them at the core of who they are,” Kelly said. “It’s shaken them. Now, it’s about rebuilding in a new way that’s going to realign them with whoever they have become.”

She stressed that rebuilding is going to be different for everybody, and not everybody is going to be ready at the same time.

“This is not a cookie-cutter approach,” Kelly said. “This is basically a self-reflective and guided approach to getting themselves back to feeling more whole.”

“The Healer’s Path to Post-COVID Recovery” is her third book. Her previous works are “Soul Health: Aligning with Spirit for Radiant Living” (first edition in 2013 and second edition in 2018) and “Recipe for Radiance: Mastering the Art and Soul of Self-Care” (2018).

She uses the Soul Health Model in all three of her books.

“It’s an image of a tree,” Kelly said. “The tree has 10 key components to it, and those are all of the 10 basic areas of human life that in one way or another people struggle to figure out. People wonder why they are depressed or anxious, but often times, they don’t realize that it’s related to one or more of those branches being misaligned.”

The 10 keys are physical health, psychological health, social, interpersonal, intellectual, environmental, financial, sexual, spiritual and recreational.

“Every single person on this planet at some point in their life is trying to figure out all of those branches,” Kelly said. “It’s really a comprehensive model.”

Kelly has a psychotherapy and consulting practice in Winston-Salem. She was the director of Behavioral Science and an assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Wake Forest University then owned Branches Holistic Health and Wellness Center. In 2004, she went into private practice.

“I do psychotherapy. I do consulting,” Kelly said. “In fact, I was already contacted by a healthcare system to help them recover from COVID and help rebuild their staff and their leadership team.”

Kelly is on the board of Well of Mercy, a personal retreat center in Hamptonville. She has supported the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County for 22 years and was named Provider of the Year in 2006.

She also owns an aromatherapy company, Soul Health Essentials, that offers eight lines of essential oils. One of her lines was created before the pandemic and is particularly for healthcare providers.

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: In my book, “The Healer’s Path to Post-COVID Recovery: A Restorative Journey for Healthcare Providers,” I use my nationally-known Soul Health Model to provide tools for healing from this life-altering pandemic. I also share powerful stories of strength, suffering, courage and compassion from the nearly 150 traditional and holistic providers interviewed in the U.S. and Canada.

The very soul of healthcare has been fractured and millions of healthcare workers took the biggest and deepest hit from the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve spent their careers helping others. Now it is time to find and reclaim their inner light on their own path to healing. Having worked in three major medical centers and taught hundreds of healthcare professionals, I know that providers have a procedure for everything but themselves. That’s why I wrote this book — to help realign and rebalance those affected by the dark night of healthcare’s soul.

When they read this insightful resource, healthcare workers will be guided towards a hopeful pathway so they can come of this unchartered era renewed, restored and elevated.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: I’ve evolved with each of the three books I’ve written. But with “The Healer’s Path,” I got into the trenches with healthcare workers from all over the country and Canada to understand up close and personal what they have experienced during the pandemic so far. This not only expanded my awareness of how COVID has deeply affected healthcare workers but also how health systems were affected.

Personally, as a healthcare worker myself, I was exhausted, burned out and overwhelmed when I thought about writing this book. But this project became a mission as I realized my already developed Soul Health Model — a holistic wellness model designed to provide a blueprint to overall health and well-being — could be used to rebuild healthcare providers’ lives. I became strangely re-energized just knowing I could help those who were so dedicated in helping others.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Most of my training was completed in healthcare settings. Having grown up with a disabled father from the age of 9, “whole health” has always been important to me. I believe my experience as a child influenced me most in wanting to create “whole health” for others.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: The biggest challenge right now is to get this book into the hands of healthcare providers. Providers have a procedure for everything but themselves and aren’t generally that good at taking care of anyone but others.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: Writing inspires me greatly when I know I can offer tools to assist. Although my first two books felt important. This one felt essential. Our “essential workers” don’t have the essential tools to help themselves. Now, they will.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: I will turn this advice to healthcare workers. The first is to acknowledge that you’ve been through quite a lot — something that isn’t easy given that healthcare workers are supposed to keep it together for others.

The second is to acknowledge how the pandemic changed you — what feels fractured, worn out or broken.

Third, is to allow yourself to seek help through a professional, a book or other means. This book is a complete guide to rebalancing all of the 10 key “branches” of health. At least start there.

Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.

