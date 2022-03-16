Winston-Salem native writes 'Red Lip Theology' book about a Black millennial woman of faith’s life journey

On the day of singer and actress Whitney Houston’s funeral in February 2012, Candice Marie Benbow watched the service at her grandmother’s kitchen table in Winston-Salem.
Benbow sat with her grandmother, Helen Jackson Benbow, and her mother, the late Debra Louise Benbow.
“We dressed up for it because that’s what you do,” Benbow said. “We were dressed in black, and we watched her funeral.”
She said Houston’s death was a transformative experience for her.
“I saw her really as the quintessential church girl,” Benbow said. “She kind of lived into all of the questions that I felt like didn’t get answered for girls like me. Like what does it mean to have to live under the weight of the work of the church? And what does it mean to suffocate under it in so many ways?”
The day after Houston’s funeral, Benbow applied to several divinity schools and chose Duke Divinity School.
“That really was the catalyst for me moving into a space of answering the theological questions that I had and finding a way to do this work as a public theologian in those kinds of spaces,” she said.
Now, Benbow is both a public theologian and writer.
“It matters to me to write and think critically about our relationship with God and how that relationship impacts the way that we see and think in the world,” she said.
Sojourners named Benbow as one of “10 Christian Women Shaping the Church in 2020.” She has written for Glamour magazine, Essence magazine, The Root, TheGrio and the Me Too Movement.
On Jan. 18, she released her first published book, “Red Lip Theology: For Church Girls Who’ve Considered Tithing to the Beauty Supply Store When Sunday Morning Isn’t Enough” (Convergent Books).
At 2 p.m. March 20, she will be in town, speaking at Forsyth County Central Library in downtown Winston-Salem.
A resident of Atlanta, Benbow is also starting on her second book. She has been invited to participate in the Women Leading Change virtual convening March 30 and 31 that has several sponsors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
In 2018, she founded Zion Hill Media Group, a media boutique that produces media platforms, mostly digital and audio.
She also has a blog on her website at candicebenbow.com.
“I spend a lot of time writing about the faith and gender equity aspects of the work that I’ve been doing,” Benbow said.
Winston-Salem nativeBorn and raised in Winston-Salem, Benbow is a graduate of Parkland High School. Her family church is St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, and her childhood churches were Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, which is no longer in existence, and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, all in Winston-Salem.
She started writing at an early age.
“I always knew I was going to write because that was where I felt the most comfortable,” Benbow said.
She was one of the first Teen Page reporters for the Winston-Salem Journal and was on the newsletter staff at her churches and in school. In fifth grade, she won a writing contest.
“I have a poem that’s in the Library of Congress because that was the prize of the contest,” Benbow said.
She also wrote a book as a child.
“My momma made copies of it at Kinko’s and sold it to her people at work and sold it to people at church for $7,” she said.
Benbow said she has always had theological questions, but she didn’t necessarily know how to form those questions or where to go for her answers.
“College and grad school introduced me to the ways that I would be able to answer these theological questions,” she said. “Then I was able to really marry the writing and the theology in a way that gives me the space to do this public theological work.”
She has a bachelor’s degree in African American Studies from Tennessee State University, a master’s in sociology from N.C. Central University and a master’s of divinity from Duke Divinity School.
Benbow calls herself a Winston Lake baby because she participated in a lot of youth programs, including Winston Lake Black Achievers, at Winston Lake YMCA.
Around the time she was finishing grad school at N.C. Central, she worked at Winston Lake YMCA as youth director 2008-2009.
“That time at Winston Lake Y was really important for me because I felt like I was giving back,” she said. “This was the agency that really helped to shape my life in Winston.”
After she graduated from N.C. Central, she began to teach sociology — first at Davidson County Community College then at Campbell University.
A preacher?While pursuing her master’s in sociology, Benbow talked to Robert Wortham, her advisor at N.C. Central and told him she was interested in doing work around black women’s identity and faith.
She said he told her, “Candice the questions that you are asking, they are so sociological, but they are also theological in nature.”
He also told her that he didn’t think she would get the answers that she needed until she went to seminary school.
“I was like, ‘That’s not going to happen,’” she said.
She planned to keep writing and pursuing her answers in an academic space — get her Ph.D., be a college professor, teach her students and answer her questions that way.
Then Whitney Houston died and Benbow decided to go to seminary school.
People often ask her if she wants to be a preacher and Benbow’s answer is, “No.”
“It’s funny because I can preach, and I have preached,” she said. “I have friends who are pastors who invite me to preach in their pulpits, but preaching was never what I wanted to do.
“Even when I was very clear that my work was rooted in faith, I always wanted to write about it and have broader discussions that weren’t necessarily rooted in preaching but would help to impact the preaching that pastors do.”
The book“A Black millennial woman of faith’s life journey,” is how Benbow describes “Red Lip Theology.”
“It’s about what it looks like to be formed by faith in the Black church,” she said. “It’s about what it means to be equally formed by the church and by hip-hop culture, and how we find a synergy as women of faith who are also raised to be feminists.”
She said people often don’t see faith and feminism as congruent.
“I was raised in a home where I saw a Black woman who stood in her own power every day and had a career and worked to create a space and environment at home where I could learn and could thrive,” she said of her mother, a single mom who at the time of her death in November 2015 was an assistant professor of nursing at Winston-Salem State University.
“Red Lip Theology” is about our experiences as young Black women from a certain particular context,” Benbow said. “It’s also a love letter to my mother, and the ways that she formed me to be this critical-thinking person who honored her mind and her agency.”
“Red Lip Theology” is also a homage to the work of Ntozake Shange, the author of “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf.”
“That work has been so pivotal to me,” Benbow said.
In addition, “Red Lip Theology” is an invitation for people to see they are not alone in asking their questions.
“What is the theological framework and ideas of many young Black women of faith that don’t necessarily subscribe to traditional church positions?” she said.