Winston-Salem native writes 'Red Lip Theology' book about a Black millennial woman of faith’s life journey

Winston-Salem nativeBorn and raised in Winston-Salem, Benbow is a graduate of Parkland High School. Her family church is St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, and her childhood churches were Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, which is no longer in existence, and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, all in Winston-Salem.

She started writing at an early age.

“I always knew I was going to write because that was where I felt the most comfortable,” Benbow said.

She was one of the first Teen Page reporters for the Winston-Salem Journal and was on the newsletter staff at her churches and in school. In fifth grade, she won a writing contest.

“I have a poem that’s in the Library of Congress because that was the prize of the contest,” Benbow said.

She also wrote a book as a child.

“My momma made copies of it at Kinko’s and sold it to her people at work and sold it to people at church for $7,” she said.

Benbow said she has always had theological questions, but she didn’t necessarily know how to form those questions or where to go for her answers.