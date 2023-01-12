Winston-Salem poet leans heavily on images, particularly from the natural world

Dennis Sampson started writing poetry in his late teenage years but said he was about 25 when he wrote his first decent poem.

“I stayed at it,” Sampson said on a recent rainy day from the front porch of his Winston-Salem home in the company of various animals.

Now, at 73, he has released his ninth book of poetry titled “What More Could the Universe Want.”

While some of the poems in his new book were written within the past five years, others were created 20 years ago. Poems include “The Russian,” about a reading given by poet Joseph Brodsky to graduate students at the University of Alabama, “Those Beautiful People in The Room” and “The Signature of Francisco Goya in the Corner of Saturn Eating His Son.”

“I’ve always been a little surprised by how little interest people have in seeing themselves in this vast universe — small people on a small planet with all of their concerns, their joys, their hatreds,” Sampson said referring to the title of his latest book.

“But (when) you put it in a different perspective, it’s not just Winston-Salem. It’s not just North Carolina. It’s not just America. It’s not just the World. It’s the universe. I think if we could see ourselves from a perspective of another galaxy, we’d be kinder to one another and more humble.”

His other volumes of poetry are “The Double Genesis,” “Forgiveness,” “Constant Longing,” “Needlegrass,” “For my Father Falling Asleep at Saint Mary’s Hospital,” “Within the Shadow of a Man,” “The Lunatic in the Trees” and “Selected Poems.”

Sampson said his poems are clear.

“I don’t try to be obtuse or complex,” he said. “One of my greatest strengths is I like to include images, particularly from the natural world in my poems.”

Sampson is already writing poems for a book he has yet to publish. He said he has moved in a different direction in his writing over the years.

“The poems that I am writing now are much more conversational and much more intimate than my previous poems,” he said. “They almost exclusively revolve around my being here in this house with the squirrels and chipmunks and the cardinals.”

Sampson is the recipient of grants from The Virginia Council on the Arts and The North Carolina Arts Council, and his poems have appeared in such magazines as The American Scholar, The Ohio Review and The Hudson Review.

Sampson was born in South Dakota and moved to Winston-Salem in 2000.

He has taught at several colleges, including Sweet Briar College in Virginia, UNC Wilmington and Wake Forest University.

Sampson did his undergraduate studies at South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota and received a master of fine arts degree from the University of Iowa.

Q: How would you describe your writing?

Answer: If a poem of mine is not what someone once referred to as “an upwelling of the unconscious” then it is usually for me a waste of effort to proceed. That upwelling normally results in what is referred to as a lyric poem –it is relatively short, concise, with an aggressive forward momentum. I don’t write in rhyme, and my writing does not abide by any specific meter. Instead, my shorter lyric poems try to do a couple of things I believe: to be clear without coming across as slight and simpleminded and to come up with a few inevitable words.

The Russian writer of the last century Isaac Babel once said, “One word in the wrong place will ruin the most beautiful thought.” That is a high bar, I realize. Other than lyrics, I write narrative poems that tell stories or are perhaps a little anecdotal in nature.

My books are meant to be read from beginning to end. The poems in my books are not put together haphazardly. I have always believed that the last poem in a book should be the book itself. That is what I try to do.

Q: How have you evolved as an author?

Answer: When I entered college many moons ago, I could barely write a complete sentence, and now I am bringing out my ninth book of poems, “What More Could the Universe Want.” That is quite an evolution of spirit, I would say. I have tried to write my poems without sacrificing the beauty of the human voice and without hindering the momentum of the lines. More personally, the various ambitions I had as a young poet have largely fallen away. For example, I no longer seriously entertain the idea of winning the Nobel Prize in literature (ha ha). My ambitions are more modest now.

Q: Who has influenced your writing?

Answer: My mother was a voracious reader of decent literature — no romance novels and the like — and would sit in her recliner by the living room window with Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms” or Faulkner’s “Light in August” in her lap. My father was a musician who probably never read a book of fiction in his life. I put a photograph of him taken by my mother along the Alabama coastline when the two of them were snowbirding on one of the covers of my books, and he looked at himself there, then said to my mother, “Gee whiz Lu, I wish I had worn another hat.” But his trills on his clarinet in his den – they found their way into the way I put a sentence together in my poems, I think. My teacher in college, Dave Evans, played no small part in my development as a poet. Among many other things, Dave showed me why concision and the image are so crucial to the success of a good poem.

An image is important because it asks readers to be involved in a book. They can see what you are saying.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: I came across long ago a line that has stayed with me all of these years: “It is the supreme task of the artist to simply endure.” When the saxophonist John Coltrane died at 39, everyone was saying what a shame it was that he died so young, whereas an old jazz musician said more wisely that Coltrane had “made his statement.”

The challenge is, if you are in it for the long haul, to make your statement as artfully as you are able then let the chips fall where they will.

Q: What does writing do for you?

Answer: Good art, poems, paintings, music and stories make me feel less alone in the world. I used to work in a meatpacking plant in Sioux City, Iowa, and would memorize favorite poems so that I could say them over and over to myself while cutting beef. It sustained me. I probably know a hundred poems by heart … that in a nutshell is what art has meant and continues to mean to me.

Q: Any advice for other writers?

Answer: If you don’t read modern and contemporary poems, then you might as well just forget it. If you want to get something off your chest, forget it as well. But if you do read and want to write your own poems, take energy from what you have read, imitate even, and seek the opinion of those who are willing to tell you the truth. One bee sting lasts longer than a whole jar of honey —but I have learned just as much from those bee stings as I have from hearing what is good in my work.

‘I think if we could see ourselves from a perspective of another galaxy, we’d be kinder to one another and more humble.” Winston-Salem poet Dennis Sampson