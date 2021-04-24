 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem poet releases new collection of poems
0 comments

Winston-Salem poet releases new collection of poems

{{featured_button_text}}

In his new collection of poetry, Sam Barbee shares his family’s three-week trip to England in the late 1990s.

He released “Uncommon Book of Prayer” published by Main Street Rag Publishing Company in late March.

“It’s more than a typical travel log, I think,” Barbee said. “It’s kind of testaments about England’s history. How our family reacts to it. How I react to it.”

He said his collection “digs into the antiquity and the history of England. It’s not a tourist guide.”

Below is a sampling from two poems in “Uncommon Book of Prayer”:

“Concurrence – Tintagel, Cornwall”

If Camelot arose here,

among lilac and grasses rooted

between eroded foundations,

any revelation could appear possible.

“Visages – Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire”

All who hear the Norman chime

journey to gaze upon what endures,

aware of the relic’s hour:

testimony of faith’s wrinkle, recognition

certain history cannot be remade

“Uncommon Book of Prayer” is Barbee’s third collection of poetry. In 2016, he released “That Rain We Needed” (Press 53), which was a nominee for the Roanoke-Chowan Award as one of North Carolina’s best poetry collections that same year.

Barbee, 66, said he and his wife, Jan, and their two children, made the trip to England years ago to visit a friend who was studying at the University of Oxford and to learn about the country.

“Familiar Surroundings,” Barbee’s first poem in “Uncommon Book of Prayer,” tells how “I was making the transition from American culture to English culture,” Barbee said.

While traveling throughout the southern part of England, Barbee would jot down notes that eventually evolved into 33 poems in his new collection.

He said that “Uncommon Book of Prayer” is “mostly autobiographical, narrative poetry” and includes some elements of fantasy.

The poet

Raised in Wilmington, Barbee received a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in creative writing from UNC Wilmington in 1976.

He retired in 2016 after working 32 years for Winston-Salem’s recreation and parks department. His last position with the department was assistant parks superintendent.

He has been writing since elementary school.

He is a former president of the Winston-Salem Writers and the North Carolina Poetry Society. He helped develop the Poetry in Plain Sight program in Winston-Salem that aims to bring North Carolina poetry and poets to the public. The program is a partnership between Winston-Salem Writers, North Carolina Poetry Society, Press 53 and North Carolina Writers’ Network.

“We hang poetry posters in businesses,” Barbee said.

His favorite poets are Walt Whitman, Edgar Allen Poe, William Carlos Williams, Ezra Pound, Alan Ginsberg, H.D., Marianne Moore, Bob Dylan and whoever he might be reading at any given time.

“The first time I was attracted to poetry was poetry by Edgar Allen Poe,” Barbee said. “I got a collection when I was in school and enjoy the short stories and what he could do with words.”

Barbee, 66, was awarded an Emerging Artist’s Grant from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County to publish his first collection entitled “Changes of Venue” (1997, Mount Olive Press), which is out of print.

He has been a featured poet on the North Carolina Public Radio Station WFDD; received the 59th Poet Laureate Award from the North Carolina Poetry Society for his poem “The Blood Watch”; and is a Pushcart nominee.

His poems have appeared in numerous literary journals and magazines, including Poetry South, The NC Literary Review, Crucible, Asheville Poetry Review, The Southern Poetry Anthology VII: North Carolina, Georgia Journal, Kakalak and Pembroke Magazine, as well as online journals Vox Poetica, The Voices Project, Courtland Review and The New Verse News.

Words of praise

Donna Love Wallace, a poet and the author of “Between the Stones” (2019), said she has been writing with Barbee for a long time and they are in poetry critique groups.

“He’s very giving in terms of collaborating, helping and encouraging other writers,” Wallace, who is also the Winston-Salem Poetry in Plain Sight coordinator, said. “He’s not competitive at all. Everybody likes Sam because he has always got an honest word as a critiquer, but it’s also constructive.”

She said his work appears widely in online and print journals.

Wallace added that a lot of Barbee’s overall work varies widely in style from concrete to something more abstract.

For example, he writes what she calls his “mood poems.”

“He will put together a poem and just because of the word choices he makes, the language, how he formats it on the page, it creates a mood on the page, and it’s very reflective and introspective in nature when he writes like that,” Wallace said.

Kevin Morgan Watson, publisher and editor in chief of Press 53, has known Barbee for about 10 years.

He said Barbee’s “That Rain We Needed” collection of poetry contained wonderful poems about growing up in Wilmington.

“He touches on his adoption and growing up as an adopted boy,” Watson said.

He described Barbee’s poetry as conversational.

“It touches on everyday slices of life that we can all relate to, but it’s from his perspective” Watson said. “It’s nothing that’s so way far over your head you can’t get it. His poetry is everyday stories told in a poetic form. He’s a really fine poet.”

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

Want more?

What: “Uncommon Book of Prayer by Sam Barbee (2021, Main Street Rag Publishing Co.)

Cost: $13 at tinyurl.com/8brf4s

Information: www.mainstreetragbookstore.com or tinyurl.com/9xu6zxe4

More: “Uncommon Book of Prayer” will also be available soon at Scuppernong Books at 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro; “That Rain We Needed” (2016, Press 53), Sam Barbee’s previous collection of poetry, is available at tinyurl.com/255zj4ny.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart
Books

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart

"The Unwilling" by John Hart; St. Martin's Press (384 pages, $27.99) ——— John Hart, the author of six New York Times bestsellers, makes his mark again with the raw, intimate story of a family rocked by the Vietnam War and drugs, prison and the profound love at any cost that only blood ties can inspire. The patriarch is a detective in a rural suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina. The hero (and ...

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago
Books

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago

CHICAGO — Richard Wright, in the winter of 1941, was the most successful Black author in America. Only 14 years earlier, he had made the Great Migration, moving from Memphis to Chicago. He had enrolled in the 10th grade in Hyde Park but quickly dropped out and went to work. He sorted mail for the Chicago post office, and he cared for medical-research animals at what was then Michael Reese ...

Book review: Brandi Carlile shows rugged resilience in 'Broken Horses'
Books

Book review: Brandi Carlile shows rugged resilience in 'Broken Horses'

In Carlile's memoir "Broken Horses," she shares the story of how a "shy and quiet but very clever" kid who grew up in a "run-down single-wide mobile home up on top of a mountain" in Washington went on to become close friends with her childhood hero Elton John, win multiple Grammys and produce country icon Tanya Tucker's last album.

Mary Schmich: It’s National Poetry Month. Here are 9 good poems to help you make it through life.
Books

Mary Schmich: It’s National Poetry Month. Here are 9 good poems to help you make it through life.

Poetry is often referred to as an art, and it is one, but it’s also a practical tool. It can jostle your brain into new thoughts, change your mood with only a few words, keep you company like an old friend. Because April is National Poetry Month, I want to share a few poems that have kept me good company through the years. They’re poems I’ve turned to for enlightenment or consolation and sent ...

Book review: ‘Every Last Fear’ a taut thriller from a new talent
Books

Book review: ‘Every Last Fear’ a taut thriller from a new talent

"Every Last Fear" by Alex Finlay; Minotaur (368 pages, $26.99) ——— The last conversation with a loved one can weigh heavily if that talk ends badly and, indeed, becomes the final contact with that person. New York University student Matt Pine remembers all too well that the last phone call with his father, Evan, erupted into an explosive argument. The contention was, as usual, over Matt’s ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam) Last week: — 2. "The Devil's ...

Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro to talk about how technology alters our lives
Books

Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro to talk about how technology alters our lives

After learning that Japan was using robots to comfort legions of lonely, older people, novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was alternately "horrified and fascinated," he says. The news inspired him to write his newest novel, "Klara and the Sun" (Knopf, $28). "In Japan, comfort robots are quite popular for elderly people. They are starting to be advertised in England, too. I don't know if it will go with ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News