Winston-Salem poet releases new collection of poems

His poems have appeared in numerous literary journals and magazines, including Poetry South, The NC Literary Review, Crucible, Asheville Poetry Review, The Southern Poetry Anthology VII: North Carolina, Georgia Journal, Kakalak and Pembroke Magazine, as well as online journals Vox Poetica, The Voices Project, Courtland Review and The New Verse News.

Words of praise

Donna Love Wallace, a poet and the author of “Between the Stones” (2019), said she has been writing with Barbee for a long time and they are in poetry critique groups.

“He’s very giving in terms of collaborating, helping and encouraging other writers,” Wallace, who is also the Winston-Salem Poetry in Plain Sight coordinator, said. “He’s not competitive at all. Everybody likes Sam because he has always got an honest word as a critiquer, but it’s also constructive.”

She said his work appears widely in online and print journals.

Wallace added that a lot of Barbee’s overall work varies widely in style from concrete to something more abstract.

For example, he writes what she calls his “mood poems.”