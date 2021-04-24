Winston-Salem poet releases new collection of poems

In his new collection of poetry, Sam Barbee shares his family’s three-week trip to England in the late 1990s.
He released “Uncommon Book of Prayer” published by Main Street Rag Publishing Company in late March.
“It’s more than a typical travel log, I think,” Barbee said. “It’s kind of testaments about England’s history. How our family reacts to it. How I react to it.”
He said his collection “digs into the antiquity and the history of England. It’s not a tourist guide.”
Below is a sampling from two poems in “Uncommon Book of Prayer”:
“Concurrence – Tintagel, Cornwall”
If Camelot arose here,
among lilac and grasses rooted
between eroded foundations,
any revelation could appear possible.
“Visages – Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire”
All who hear the Norman chime
journey to gaze upon what endures,
aware of the relic’s hour:
testimony of faith’s wrinkle, recognition
certain history cannot be remade
“Uncommon Book of Prayer” is Barbee’s third collection of poetry. In 2016, he released “That Rain We Needed” (Press 53), which was a nominee for the Roanoke-Chowan Award as one of North Carolina’s best poetry collections that same year.
Barbee, 66, said he and his wife, Jan, and their two children, made the trip to England years ago to visit a friend who was studying at the University of Oxford and to learn about the country.
“Familiar Surroundings,” Barbee’s first poem in “Uncommon Book of Prayer,” tells how “I was making the transition from American culture to English culture,” Barbee said.
While traveling throughout the southern part of England, Barbee would jot down notes that eventually evolved into 33 poems in his new collection.
He said that “Uncommon Book of Prayer” is “mostly autobiographical, narrative poetry” and includes some elements of fantasy.
The poet
Raised in Wilmington, Barbee received a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in creative writing from UNC Wilmington in 1976.
He retired in 2016 after working 32 years for Winston-Salem’s recreation and parks department. His last position with the department was assistant parks superintendent.
He has been writing since elementary school.
He is a former president of the Winston-Salem Writers and the North Carolina Poetry Society. He helped develop the Poetry in Plain Sight program in Winston-Salem that aims to bring North Carolina poetry and poets to the public. The program is a partnership between Winston-Salem Writers, North Carolina Poetry Society, Press 53 and North Carolina Writers’ Network.
“We hang poetry posters in businesses,” Barbee said.
His favorite poets are Walt Whitman, Edgar Allen Poe, William Carlos Williams, Ezra Pound, Alan Ginsberg, H.D., Marianne Moore, Bob Dylan and whoever he might be reading at any given time.
“The first time I was attracted to poetry was poetry by Edgar Allen Poe,” Barbee said. “I got a collection when I was in school and enjoy the short stories and what he could do with words.”
Barbee, 66, was awarded an Emerging Artist’s Grant from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County to publish his first collection entitled “Changes of Venue” (1997, Mount Olive Press), which is out of print.
He has been a featured poet on the North Carolina Public Radio Station WFDD; received the 59th Poet Laureate Award from the North Carolina Poetry Society for his poem “The Blood Watch”; and is a Pushcart nominee.
His poems have appeared in numerous literary journals and magazines, including Poetry South, The NC Literary Review, Crucible, Asheville Poetry Review, The Southern Poetry Anthology VII: North Carolina, Georgia Journal, Kakalak and Pembroke Magazine, as well as online journals Vox Poetica, The Voices Project, Courtland Review and The New Verse News.
Words of praise
Donna Love Wallace, a poet and the author of “Between the Stones” (2019), said she has been writing with Barbee for a long time and they are in poetry critique groups.
“He’s very giving in terms of collaborating, helping and encouraging other writers,” Wallace, who is also the Winston-Salem Poetry in Plain Sight coordinator, said. “He’s not competitive at all. Everybody likes Sam because he has always got an honest word as a critiquer, but it’s also constructive.”
She said his work appears widely in online and print journals.
Wallace added that a lot of Barbee’s overall work varies widely in style from concrete to something more abstract.
For example, he writes what she calls his “mood poems.”
“He will put together a poem and just because of the word choices he makes, the language, how he formats it on the page, it creates a mood on the page, and it’s very reflective and introspective in nature when he writes like that,” Wallace said.
Kevin Morgan Watson, publisher and editor in chief of Press 53, has known Barbee for about 10 years.
He said Barbee’s “That Rain We Needed” collection of poetry contained wonderful poems about growing up in Wilmington.
“He touches on his adoption and growing up as an adopted boy,” Watson said.
He described Barbee’s poetry as conversational.
“It touches on everyday slices of life that we can all relate to, but it’s from his perspective” Watson said. “It’s nothing that’s so way far over your head you can’t get it. His poetry is everyday stories told in a poetic form. He’s a really fine poet.”
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ