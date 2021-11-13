Winston-Salem songwriter and composer Dave Combs writes book about how music touches and changes lives

Q: How would you describe your music and your new book?

Answer: Since the writing of my first song, “Rachel’s Song,” 40 years ago, others have consistently described my music as soft, soothing, relaxing and peaceful. I think they have it right. Even though it is melodic music without words, it speaks down deep to the soul. I really believe that my music was divinely inspired. When I sat down at the piano that evening in January 1981, it was not my intention to write a song — I had never written a song before. I simply played the song as it came to me from beginning to end, and it never changed. To me, it was as if the song had always existed. I was just the person God chose to play it for the first time. That’s how divine inspiration works.

“Rachel’s Song” was just the beginning of a wonderful life journey for me and my wife, Linda. Writing more songs, recording albums, getting my music played on the radio all over the country, and figuring out how and where to make my music available for purchase was an entrepreneurial journey of several decades. I love telling these stories of the highs and lows, ups and downs, and overcoming all kinds of obstacles while building my music business.

