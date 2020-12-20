Wrap up holiday shopping: Check your neighborhood bookstore for these 6 paperbacks

“Keep It Moving: Lessons for the Rest of Your Life” by Twyla Tharp (Simon & Schuster, $18). One of the greatest dancemakers of the modern era is still moving, choreographing and creating in her late 70s — and she’s written a book to help the rest of us learn to use what we’ve got. A follow-up to her earlier bestseller “The Creative Habit,” “Keep It Moving” offers specific exercises, meditations and advice on keeping vitality and purpose as we age. “I really tried to write it for the person who is completely not familiar with their body,” Tharp said, in a New York Times interview last year, “and I tried very hard to open up the community of dance, which can seem to the public as elitist — it actually is not.”