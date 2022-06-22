 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Writer Rebecca Hill from Clemmons has story in new “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book

Rebecca Hill

Writer Rebecca Hill from Clemmons has her 10-year-old story republished in a new “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book.

Local writer Rebecca Hill’s story “My Mondays” has been published in the recent “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book “Your 10 Keys to Happiness.”

“It explores how important it is for each of us to find time to connect with activities we truly enjoy doing,” Hill said of her story.

A book signing will be held June 25 at Be Kind Coffee in Clemmons.

In a news release, Amy Newmark, editor-in-chief and publisher for “Chicken Soup for the Soul,” said, “Happiness is not an elusive lottery ticket meant for only a lucky few. It is a jackpot within everyone’s grasp, and winning it is no mystery. I’ve read tens of thousands of real-life, enlightening stories from our contributors, and I’ve developed an understanding of what makes people tick ... and what makes them happy.”

Newmark has chosen 101 stories from the library of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” stories that illustrate the 10 keys to happiness that work best for the writers. “I’ve tried these out in my own life, and I can report that I am a happier, more grateful, more grounded and more relaxed person as a result.”

This is not the first time Hill has had stories published in this popular series of books.

“My Mondays,” which she wrote about 10 years ago, was originally published in “Time to Thrive,” a 2015 “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book.

“I am incredibly pleased that ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ chose my story from their library and republished it as part of this new anthology,” Hill said.

Back then, Monday was the day she set aside in her schedule to do whatever she wanted to do the entire day.

“Right now, I can’t have a whole day to myself, but I do try to find an hour to do exactly what I want to do,” she said.

Hill has had stories published in more than a dozen “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books. She is the author of the children’s book, “Don’t You Worry, Don’t You Cry,” and has made small contributions to Oprah’s O Magazine and Redbook.

Her various day jobs have ranged from post-production coordinator on television shows such as “American Idol” to event coordinator at The Comedy & Magic Club to circuit trainer at Curves and innkeeper at sister-bed-and breakfast hotels, Channel Road Inn and the Inn at Playa del Rey in Los Angeles.

She has lived in Tallahassee, Fla., Atlanta and Los Angeles, where she met her husband, Tom Caufield, a composer and instrumental guitarist. The couple moved to Clemmons from California in November 2020.

“With all that’s happened in our world, I’ve been suffering from a bit of writer’s block for the past year or two, but I’ve found North Carolina, specifically long walks in Tanglewood Park, to be cathartic,” Hill said in a press release. “I’m feeling my focus return. I’m also finding healing and awakening through new experiences, such as interesting culinary classes I’ve taken in the Triad area. I don’t have much experience in the kitchen, so the sights, smells, and tastes of fresh herbs, homemade sauces, delicious cheeses and scrumptious treats have piqued my interest.”

She agrees with Newmark who says that the most essential key to happiness is gratitude.

Rebecca Hill

“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Your 10 Keys to Happiness”

 "Chicken Soup for the Soul"

Want to go?

What: Book signing for "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Your 10 Keys to Happiness" that includes story by local writer Rebecca Hill

Where: Be Kind Coffee, 3560 Clemmons Road, Clemmons

When: 10 a.m.-noon June 25

Price: $10 at book signing; $12-$15 on Amazon at tinyurl.com/ywe5m8tz

More: "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Your 10 Keys to Happiness," released June 7, is also available at Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other booksellers.

