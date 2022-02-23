Branford Marsalis will perform with Winston-Salem Symphony.

SYMPHONY CONCERT: Winston-Salem Symphony will present a Classics Concert Series featuring legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis at 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 3 p.m. March 6 at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. Marsalis will perform a saxophone concerto by composer John Adams. “Composer John Adams just celebrated his 75th birthday earlier this month, and his concerto will put any saxophonist through their paces, even Branford Marsalis,” said symphony president and CEO Merritt Vale. Tickets begin at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org. Guests must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test. Masks are required. For more, visit wssymphony.org/covid19.