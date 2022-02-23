 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just In

Branford Marsalis will perform with Winston-Salem Symphony
0 Comments

Branford Marsalis will perform with Winston-Salem Symphony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Branford Marsalis

Branford Marsalis will perform with Winston-Salem Symphony.

 Palma Kolansky, provided

SYMPHONY CONCERT: Winston-Salem Symphony will present a Classics Concert Series featuring legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis at 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 3 p.m. March 6 at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. Marsalis will perform a saxophone concerto by composer John Adams. “Composer John Adams just celebrated his 75th birthday earlier this month, and his concerto will put any saxophonist through their paces, even Branford Marsalis,” said symphony president and CEO Merritt Vale. Tickets begin at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org. Guests must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test. Masks are required. For more, visit wssymphony.org/covid19.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBC renews ‘The Blacklist’ for Season 10

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sugar supplement solves problem with urinary infection
Entertainment

Sugar supplement solves problem with urinary infection

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert