MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Buckcherry will perform with Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts and Old Heavy Hands at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem at 8 p.m. June 24. Buckcherry is a rock band from Anaheim, Calif. The group is touring in support of its newest album, “Hellbound.” Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts is made up of N.C. musicians Clay Howard, Chad Huskey, Davidson Smith and Jack Getz. Greensboro band Old Heavy Hands plays a brand of heartfelt Southern rock. Band members are Justin Comer, Nate Hall, John Chester, Larry Wayne and David Self. Tickets are $25-$40 at etix.com. For more information, visit theramkat.com.
Buckcherry will perform with Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts and Old Heavy Hands at The Ramkat
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gears & Guitars made a double-whammy announcement today: a star-studded music lineup and the news that all the live music this year — Sept…
Pride Winston-Salem Festival & Parade returns with food, entertainment, parties, silent auction and more
2022 Pride Winston-Salem Festival, Parade and Food Truck Rodeo weekend activities to kick off June 17
The annual Lewisville Street Party & Food Truck Festival at Shallowford Square will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 and will feature about 20 …
Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros has brought its fun and festive approach to ice cream to Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem resident Bambi Daniels is one of 10 competitors from across the country on the new PBS cooking competition show “The Great Ameri…
The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict Tuesday in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000.
The basketball world awoke to heartbreaking news Tuesday when the Purdue Boilermakers announced the death of Caleb Swanigan. Get that and more trending topics here.
The making of singer-songwriter Becca Stevens’ new collaborative album with Grammy award-winning group Attacca Quartet was truly a family affair.
Just in time for summer, Krispy Kreme is getting into the ice-cream business.
A mixture of different sliced mushrooms creates the base for this vegetarian dinner. I use portobello and shitake mushrooms.