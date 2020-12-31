Buh-bye, 2020 ... let's celebrate New Year's Eve

Chip & The Charge Ups recognized the opportunity, and recorded "Under the Exit Sign," a song that bids good riddance to 2020.

"It is an emotional track with deep meaning set atop a unique sound that can best be described as a mashup of hard rock and gospel," the Moon Township power-pop band's frontman, Chip Dimonick, said.

Available now on all major platforms, "Under the Exit Sign" addresses 2020's biggest struggles — COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns; George Floyd's death and the resulting protests; and a divisive presidential election. Though at the core of the song is an inspiring message of unity, everlasting friendship and overcoming hardships.

"For most people, 2020 was a year that kicked them square in the gut — multiple times and in multiple ways," Dominick, who's joined in the band by his 18-year-old daughter, Maleena, said. "However, through music, we want to look at how the year made us stronger as individuals, better as a society and closer as family and friends."

