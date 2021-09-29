Bunker Dogs improv group will perform on Oct. 2 in Winston-Salem

IMPROV COMEDY: Bunker Dogs of Winston Salem will host an improv show at 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at Arts Council’s Mountcastle Black Box Theatre at Milton Rhodes Arts Center at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Bunker Dogs specializes in Chicago style, short-form comedy, which is characterized by “all those ridiculous games that audiences love” in an interactive and improvised performance. All of the content that takes place onstage is made up on the spot and inspired by the audience’s cues. As this is an improv show, the recommended audience age is 15 and older. Tickets are $15 at intothearts.org or at 336-747-1414. Founded in 2016, Bunker Dogs is Winston-Salem’s only improv comedy troupe. Visit bunkerdogsimprov.com.