GO WILD: Wildfire Ideas’ Camp Wildfire is a virtual summer camp for all ages. It meets once a day Monday-Wednesday through Aug. 14 on Zoom and includes sessions from cooking to crafts, cupcakes to cocktails, and paper airplanes to printmaking. Admission is free. The full schedule and registration are at https://tinyurl.com/wildfirewinston.

Lynn Felder

