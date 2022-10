CHRISTIAN MUSIC: Casting Crowns will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The Christian group is on a 37-city leg of "The Healer Tour." Special guests will be Cain and Anne Wilson. Tickets start at $27 at ticketmaster.com. For more information, go to greensborocoliseum.com. For more about the performers, go to castingcrowns.com, caintheband.com or annewilsonofficial.com.