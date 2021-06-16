SUMMER MUSIC: The Vagabond Saints’ Society will perform at 8 p.m. June 18 outside The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem, as part of the Summer Music Shindihg concert series. The group will continue its tradition of covering a specific album or an artist’s entire catalog, with an evening of music by rock legends The Rolling Stones, with cameos from a who’s who of local and regional musicians. The Vagabond Saints’ Society started about 17 years ago and is made up of a core group of musicians — Doug Davis on keyboard and guitar, Jerry Chapman on guitar, Randall Johnson on bass and Corky McClellan, a drummer. “About three or four times a year, we’ll pick a project,” said Davis, the leader of the group. “Sometimes it’s an album we cover, or sometimes it’s an artist, sometimes a genre or theme. Then we get together musicians from the Triad.” This is a general admission, standing show. Guests can bring blankets. Tickets are $25 at theramkat.com. Two cash bars will be on site. Visit theramkat.com or chathamcountyline.com.
Catch The Vagabond Saints’ Society at The Ramkat Friday
