Celebrate a Victorian Christmas at Historic Körner’s Folly

Historic Körner’s Folly

Victorian Christmas at Historic Körner’s Folly in Kernersville.

 Historic Körner’s Folly, provided

VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS: Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, is celebrating a Victorian Christmas for the 2022 holiday season. Events will continue through Jan. 7. The 22-room home will be highlighted with Christmas displays and décor, including Victorian-inspired trees, garlands and decorations. Hours for self-guided tours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The last entry is at 3 p.m. Christmas by Candlelight will be at 5 and 9 p.m. Dec. 17 with costumed re-enactors from Kernersville Little Theater hosting guests and singing seasonal carols. At 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10, the Children’s Choir from First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem will perform holiday-themed concerts, which will be free for tour ticket-holders. Daytime tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger. Candlelight tours are $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger. Visit kornersfolly.org or call 336-996-7922.

