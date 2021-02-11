Celebrity birthdays - Feb. 11, 2021

Feb. 15: Actor Claire Bloom is 90. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 80. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 77. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 77. Actor Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 74. Actor Jane Seymour is 70. Singer Melissa Manchester is 70. Actor Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 68. Cartoonist Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”) is 67. Model Janice Dickinson is 66. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 66. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 62. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 62. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 61. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 58. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 57. Actor Michael Easton (“General Hospital”) is 54. Actor Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 50. Actor Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 50. Actor Sarah Wynter (“24″) is 48. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 45. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 45. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs is 42. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 41. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 37. Actor Natalie Morales (“The Grinder,” ″90210″) is 36. Actor Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 35. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 26. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 23.