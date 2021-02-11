Celebrity birthdays - Feb. 11, 2021

Feb. 11: Actor Conrad Janis (“Mork and Mindy”) is 93. Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 89. Actor Tina Louise (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 83. Musician Sergio Mendes is 80. Actor Philip Anglim (“The Thorn Birds”) is 69. Actor Catherine Hickland (“One Life to Live”) is 65. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 65. Actor Carey Lowell (“Law and Order”) is 60. Singer Sheryl Crow is 59. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 52. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 50. Singer D’Angelo is 47. Actor Brice Beckham (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 45. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 44. Singer-actor Brandy (“Moesha”) is 42. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 41. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 41. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 40. Actor Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 39. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 37. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher (“The New World”) is 31. Actor Taylor Lautner is 29.
Feb. 12: Actor Joe Don Baker is 85. Country singer Moe Bandy is 77. Actor Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 76. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 75. Actor Michael Ironside is 71. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 71. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 69. Actor Joanna Kerns is 68. Actor Zach Grenier (“The Good Wife,” ″Deadwood”) is 67. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 65. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 58. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon A Time”) is 57. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” ″No Country for Old Men”) is 53. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 53. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 50. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 42. Rapper Gucci Mane is 41. Actor Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 41. Actor Christina Ricci is 41. Actor Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 28. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 11.
Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 88. Actor George Segal (“Just Shoot Me”) is 87. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 80. Actor Stockard Channing is 77. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 77. Singer Peter Gabriel is 71. Actor David Naughton is 70. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 65. Actor Matt Salinger is 61. Singer Henry Rollins is 60. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 55. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 55. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 53. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 50. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 49. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 48. Singer Feist is 45. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 42. Actor Mena Suvari is 42.
Feb. 14: Country singer Razzy Bailey is 82. Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 78. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” ″Access Hollywood”) is 73. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 73. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 64. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 62. Actor Meg Tilly is 61. Singer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 60. Actor Sakina Jaffey (“House of Cards”) is 59. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 58. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 57. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 57. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 55. Actor Simon Pegg (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 51. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 49. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 49. Actor Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 43. Actor Matt Barr (“Blood and Treasure”) is 37. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 35. Actor Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 35. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 31. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Bates Motel”) is 29.
Feb. 15: Actor Claire Bloom is 90. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 80. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 77. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 77. Actor Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 74. Actor Jane Seymour is 70. Singer Melissa Manchester is 70. Actor Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 68. Cartoonist Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”) is 67. Model Janice Dickinson is 66. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 66. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 62. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 62. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 61. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 58. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 57. Actor Michael Easton (“General Hospital”) is 54. Actor Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 50. Actor Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 50. Actor Sarah Wynter (“24″) is 48. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 45. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 45. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs is 42. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 41. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 37. Actor Natalie Morales (“The Grinder,” ″90210″) is 36. Actor Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 35. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 26. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 23.
Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 91. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 70. Actor LeVar Burton is 64. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 63. Actor Lisa Loring (“The Addams Family”) is 63. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 60. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 56. Actor Sarah Clarke (“Twilight”) is 50. Actor Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”) is 47. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 43. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 39. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 34. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of the rock group Haim is 32. Actor Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 32.
Feb. 17: Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 87. Actor Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” ″St. Elsewhere”) is 86. Actor Brenda Fricker is 76. Actor Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 68. Actor Rene Russo is 67. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 65. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 59. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 58. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 57. Singer Chante Moore is 54. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 51. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 51. Actor Denise Richards is 50. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 49. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 49. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 47. Country singer Bryan White is 47. Actor Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 45. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 42. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 41. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 40. TV personality Paris Hilton is 40. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 35. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 32. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 30. Actor Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 25.
— The Associated Press