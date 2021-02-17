Celebrity birthdays - Feb. 18, 2021

Feb. 18: Vocalist Yoko Ono is 88. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 80. Singer Irma Thomas is 80. Actor Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 75. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 74. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 71. Singer Randy Crawford is 69. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 68. Actor John Travolta is 67. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 66. Game show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 64. Actor Jayne Atkinson (“Criminal Minds”) is 62. Actor Greta Scacchi is 61. Actor Matt Dillon is 57. Rapper Dr. Dre is 56. Actor Molly Ringwald is 53. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 46. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 44. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (“Ringer,” “Life Unexpected”) is 44. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 44. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 42. Musician Regina Spektor is 41. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 33. Actor Shane Lyons (“All That”) is 33. Actor Sarah Sutherland (“Veep”) is 33. Actor Maiara Walsh (“Desperate Housewives”) is 33.
Feb. 19: Actor Carlin Glynn (“Sixteen Candles”) is 81. Singer Smokey Robinson is 81. Singer Lou Christie is 78. Actor Michael Nader (“All My Children”) is 76. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 73. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 70. Actor Jeff Daniels is 66. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 65. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 64. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 63. Singer Seal is 58. Actor Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 58. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 56. Actor Justine Bateman is 55. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 54. Actor Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 51. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 46. Singer-actor Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 36. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 33. Actor Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 28. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 20. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 17.
Feb. 20: Actor Sidney Poitier is 94. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 80. Actor Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” ″Pride and Prejudice”) is 75. Actor Sandy Duncan is 75. Actor Peter Strauss is 74. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 73. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 70. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 70. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 67. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 63. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 62. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000″) is 61. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 58. Actor Willie Garson (“White Collar,” ″Sex and the City”) is 57. Actor French Stewart (“Mom,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) is 57. Model Cindy Crawford is 55. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 54. Actor Lili Taylor is 54. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 46. Actor Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 43. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Crazy/Beautiful”) is 43. Actor Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 43. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 42. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 42. Actor Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 40. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 40. Musician and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 40. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 38. Comedian Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) is 37. Actor Miles Teller (“Fantastic Four”) is 34. Singer Rihanna is 33. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 32.
Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 84. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 80. Actor Peter McEnery is 81. Record company executive David Geffen is 78. Actor Tyne Daly is 75. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 75. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 72. Actor Christine Ebersole is 68. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 68. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 66. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 63. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 63. Actor Christopher Atkins is 60. Actor William Baldwin is 58. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 52. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 51. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 51. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 48. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 44. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 42. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 42. Comedian-director Jordan Peele is 42. Actor Brendan Sexton III (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 41. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 35. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 34. Actor Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 34. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 32. Actor Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 27. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 25.
Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 93. Actor John Ashton is 73. Actor Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 71. Actor Ellen Greene (“Pushing Daisies”) is 70. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 62. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 54. Actor Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 53. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew,” ″What Not to Wear”) is 52. Actor Thomas Jane (“The Sweetest Thing”) is 52. Actor-singer Lea Solanga is 50. Actor Jose Solano (“Baywatch”) is 50. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 48. Singer James Blunt is 47. Actor Drew Barrymore is 46. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 42. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 39. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 31.
Feb. 23: Steel guitarist Rusty Young of Poco is 75. Actor Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ″Home Improvement”) is 70. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 69. Singer Howard Jones is 66. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 59. Actor Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 56. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 53. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 52. Actor Niecy Nash (“The Soul Man,” “Reno 911!”) is 51. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 50. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 48. Songwriter Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 46. Actor Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 45. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 43. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen,” ″Jobs”) is 40. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 38. Actor Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 38. Actor Tye White (“Greenleaf”) is 35. Actor Dakota Fanning is 27.
Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″The Sopranos”) is 90. Singer Joanie Sommers is 80. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 79. Actor Barry Bostwick is 76. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 74. Actor Edward James Olmos is 74. Musician George Thorogood is 71. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 70. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 70. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 65. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 63. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 63. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 62. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 60. Singer Michelle Shocked is 59. Actor Billy Zane is 55. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“NYPD Blue”) is 47. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 46. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 38. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 38. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 37. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 33. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” ″Get Out”) is 32. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 30.
