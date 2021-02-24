Celebrity birthdays - Feb. 25, 2021

Feb. 25: Actor Ann McCrea (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 90. Actor Tom Courtenay (“Dr. Zhivago”) is 84. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 84. Actor Diane Baker is 83. Actor Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 79. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 79. Writer Jack Handey (“Saturday Night Live”) is 72. Musician-actor John Doe of X (“Roswell”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 62. Comedian Carrot Top is 56. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 56. Actor Alexis Denisof (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 55. Actor Tea Leoni Leoni is 55. Actor Lesley Boone (“Agent Carter,” “Ed”) is 53. Actor Sean Astin is 50. Singer Daniel Powter is 50. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 48. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) is 48. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 46. Actor Rashida Jones (“The Office,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 45. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 43. Actor Justin Berfield (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 35. Actor Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) is 35. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 35. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 34.
Feb. 26: Guitarist Paul Cotton of Poco is 78. Actor-director Bill Duke is 78. Actor Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 76. Singer Mitch Ryder is 76. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 71. Singer Michael Bolton is 68. Actor Greg Germann (“Ally McBeal”) is 63. Actor Mark Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 57. Actor Jennifer Grant is 55. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine) is 53. Singer Erykah Badu is 50. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 49. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 49. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 46. Actor Greg Rikaart (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 42. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 42. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. is 39. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 37. Actor Alex Heartman (“Power Rangers Samurai”) is 31. Actor Taylor Dooley (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and a Lava Girl in 3-D”) is 28.
Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 91. Actor Barbara Babcock is 84. Actor Howard Hesseman is 81. Actor Debra Monk is 72. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 67. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 64. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 64. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 61. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 61. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 60. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 59. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 59. Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 56. Actor Noah Emmerich is 56. Actor Donal Logue is 55. Singer Chilli of TLC is 50. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 49. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 48. Bassist Shonna Tucker (Drive-By Truckers) is 43. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 41. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 41. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 41. Singer Josh Groban is 40. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 40. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage the Elephant is 38. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 38. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 35. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 31.
Feb. 28: Actor Gavin MacLeod is 90. Singer Sam the Sham is 84. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 82. Actor Frank Bonner (“WKRP in Cincinnati”) is 79. Actor Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 77. Actor Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″SeaQuest DSV”) is 74. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 73. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 73. Actor Bernadette Peters is 73. Actor Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 72. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 66. Actor John Turturro is 64. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52′s is 64. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 60. Actor Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 52. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 52. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 52. Author Lemony Snicket (AKA Daniel Handler) is 51. Actor Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 50. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 49. Actor Ali Larter is 45. Country singer Jason Aldean is 44. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 43. Actor Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 37. Actor Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” ″Strong Medicine”) is 34. Actor True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 27. Actor Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 26. Actor Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 26. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 25.
March 1: Actor Robert Clary (“Hogan’s Heroes”) is 95. Singer-actor Harry Belafonte is 94. Singer Mike D’Abo of Manfred Mann is 77. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 77. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 76. Actor-director Ron Howard is 67. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 67. Actor Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 66. Actor Tim Daly is 65. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 64. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 58. Actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is 58. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” ″New Jack City”) is 58. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Metropolitan,” “Last Days of Disco”) is 56. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 55. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 54. Actor Javier Bardem is 53. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 48. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 48. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 47. Actor Jensen Ackles is 43. TV host Donovan Patton is 43. Actor Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is 38. Singer Kesha is 34. Singer Sammie is 34. Singer Justin Bieber is 27.
March 2: Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 91. Actor Barbara Luna is 82. Author John Irving is 79. Actor Cassie Yates is 70. Actor Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 69. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 66. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 65. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 62. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 59. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 58. Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 53. Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit” ″Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 49. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 44. Actor Heather McComb (“The Event,” ″Party of Five”) is 44. Actor Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 41. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard (“The Help”) is 40. Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 38. Actor Robert Iler (“The Sopranos”) is 36. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 32. Country singer Luke Combs is 31. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 24.
March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 80. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max”) is 76. Actor Hattie Winston (“Becker”) is 76. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 74. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 71. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 68. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 67. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 67. Actor Miranda Richardson is 63. Actor Mary Page Keller (“Ryan’s Hope,” “Another World” is 60. Actor Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ″Gossip Girl”) is 57. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 57. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 55. Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 51. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 50. Actor David Faustino (“Married... With Children”) is 47. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 44. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 44. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 40. Actor Jessica Biel is 39. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 37. Musician Brett Hite of Frenship is 35. Singer Camila Cabello is 24. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 18. Actor Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 18.
