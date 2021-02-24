Celebrity birthdays - Feb. 25, 2021

Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 91. Actor Barbara Babcock is 84. Actor Howard Hesseman is 81. Actor Debra Monk is 72. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 67. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 64. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 64. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 61. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 61. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 60. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 59. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 59. Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 56. Actor Noah Emmerich is 56. Actor Donal Logue is 55. Singer Chilli of TLC is 50. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 49. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 48. Bassist Shonna Tucker (Drive-By Truckers) is 43. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 41. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 41. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 41. Singer Josh Groban is 40. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 40. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage the Elephant is 38. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 38. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 35. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 31.