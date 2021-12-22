Celebrity birthdays this week

Dec. 23: Actor-comedian Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”) is 78. Actor Susan Lucci (“All My Children”) is 75. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Joan Severance (TV’s “Wiseguy”) is 63. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 57. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 44. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (“Hannah Montana,” “Camp Rock”) is 31.
Dec. 24: Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 60. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 57. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 55. Singer Ricky Martin is 50. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 48. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 47. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon a Time,” “True Blood”) is 44. Singer Louis Tomlinson, once a member of One Direction, is 30.
Dec. 25: Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 72. Actor CCH Pounder is 69. Singer Annie Lennox is 67. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 50. Singer Dido is 50. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 49. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 39. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 37. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018’s “Magnum P.I.”) is 36.
Dec. 26: Humorist David Sedaris is 65. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 59. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 59. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 51. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 50. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 42. Actor Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood,” “2 Broke Girls”) is 36. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actor Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 30. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 29.
Dec. 27: Actor John Amos (“The West Wing,” “Roots”) is 82. Actor Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 61. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 59. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Heroes”) is 47. Actor Emilie de Ravin (“Once Upon A Time,” “Lost”) is 40. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 39. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 33. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 30. Actor Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) is 26.
Dec. 28: Actor Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 89. Actor Maggie Smith (“Harry Potter”) is 87. Actor Denzel Washington is 67. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 67. Actor Chad McQueen (the “Karate Kid” films) is 61. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”) is 48. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits,” “Lie To Me”) is 45. Actor Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) is 45. Actor Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 44. Singer John Legend is 43. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 39. Actor Thomas Dekker (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Heroes”) is 34. Actor Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven”) is 32. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 31.
Dec. 29: Actor Jason Gouldis 55. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 54. Director Lilly Wachowski (“The Matrix”) is 54. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 51. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 51. Actor Jude Law is 49. Actor Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 47. Actor Shawn Hatosy (“Reckless,” “The Faculty”) is 46. Actor Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan,” “The L Word”) is 45. Actor Alison Brie (“Glow,” “Community”) is 39. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 38. Actor Iain de Caestecker (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 34. Actor Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) is 32. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 23.