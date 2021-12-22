Celebrity birthdays this week

Dec. 23: Actor-comedian Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”) is 78. Actor Susan Lucci (“All My Children”) is 75. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Joan Severance (TV’s “Wiseguy”) is 63. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 57. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 44. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (“Hannah Montana,” “Camp Rock”) is 31.

Dec. 24: Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 60. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 57. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 55. Singer Ricky Martin is 50. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 48. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 47. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon a Time,” “True Blood”) is 44. Singer Louis Tomlinson, once a member of One Direction, is 30.

Dec. 25: Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 72. Actor CCH Pounder is 69. Singer Annie Lennox is 67. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 50. Singer Dido is 50. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 49. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 39. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 37. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018’s “Magnum P.I.”) is 36.