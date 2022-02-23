Celebrity birthdays

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” “The Sopranos”) is 91. Singer Joanie Sommers is 81. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” “The Mindy Project”) is 80. Actor Barry Bostwick is 77. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 75. Actor Edward James Olmos is 75. Musician George Thorogood is 72. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 71. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 71. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 66. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 64. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 63. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 61. Singer Michelle Shocked is 60. Actor Billy Zane is 56. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“Code Black,” “NYPD Blue”) is 48. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 47. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 39. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 39. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 38. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 34. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” “Get Out”) is 33. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 31.
Feb. 25: Actor Ann McCrea (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 91. Actor Tom Courtenay (“Dr. Zhivago”) is 85. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 85. Actor Diane Baker is 84. Actor Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 80. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 80. Writer Jack Handey (“Saturday Night Live”) is 73. Musician-actor John Doe of X (“Roswell”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 63. Comedian Carrot Top is 57. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 57. Actor Alexis Denisof (“Angel,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 56. Actor Tea Leoni Leoni is 56. Actor Lesley Boone (“Agent Carter,” “Ed”) is 54. Actor Sean Astin is 51. Singer Daniel Powter is 51. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 49. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) is 49. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 47. Actor Rashida Jones (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 46. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 44. Actor Justin Berfield (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 36. Actor Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) is 36. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 36. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 35.
Feb. 26: Actor-director Bill Duke is 79. Actor Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 77. Singer Mitch Ryder is 77. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 72. Singer Michael Bolton is 69. Actor Greg Germann (“Ally McBeal”) is 64. Actor Mark Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 58. Actor Jennifer Grant is 56. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine) is 54. Singer Erykah Badu is 51. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 50. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 50. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 47. Actor Greg Rikaart (“The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 43. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 43. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. is 40. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 38. Actor Alex Heartman (“Power Rangers Samurai”) is 32. Actor Taylor Dooley (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and a Lava Girl in 3-D”) is 29.
Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 92. Actor Barbara Babcock is 85. Actor Debra Monk is 73. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 68. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” “Enchanted”) is 65. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 62. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 62. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 61. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 60. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” “Melrose Place”) is 60. Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 57. Actor Noah Emmerich is 57. Actor Donal Logue is 56. Singer Chilli of TLC is 51. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 50. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 49. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 42. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 42. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 42. Singer Josh Groban is 41. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 41. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage The Elephant is 39. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 39. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 36. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 32.
Feb. 28: Singer Sam the Sham is 85. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 83. Actor Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 78. Actor Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” “SeaQuest DSV”) is 75. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 74. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 74. Actor Bernadette Peters is 74. Actor Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 73. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 67. Actor John Turturro is 65. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52’s is 65. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 61. Actor Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 53. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 53. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 53. Author Lemony Snicket (AKA Daniel Handler) is 52. Actor Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 51. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” “CSI: Miami”) is 50. Actor Ali Larter is 46. Country singer Jason Aldean is 45. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 44. Actor Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 38. Actor Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” “Strong Medicine”) is 35. Actor True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 28. Actor Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 27. Actor Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 27. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 26.
March 1: Actor Robert Clary (“Hogan’s Heroes”) is 96. Singer-actor Harry Belafonte is 95. Singer Mike D’Abo of Manfred Mann is 78. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 78. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 77. Actor-director Ron Howard is 68. Country singer Janis Oliver of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 68. Actor Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 67. Actor Tim Daly is 66. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 65. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 59. Actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is 59. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” “New Jack City”) is 59. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Metropolitan,” “Last Days of Disco”) is 57. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 56. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 55. Actor Javier Bardem is 53. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 49. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 49. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 48. Actor Jensen Ackles is 44. TV host Donovan Patton (“Blue’s Clues”) is 44. Actor Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is 39. Singer Kesha is 35. Singer Sammie is 35. Singer Justin Bieber is 28.
March 2: Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 92. Actor Barbara Luna is 83. Author John Irving is 80. Actor Cassie Yates is 71. Actor Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 70. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 67. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 66. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 63. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 60. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 59. Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 54. Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit” “Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 50. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 45. Actor Heather McComb (“The Event,” “Party of Five”) is 45. Actor Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 42. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard (“The Help”) is 41. Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 39. Actor Robert Iler (“The Sopranos”) is 37. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Country singer Luke Combs is 31. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 25.
— The Associated Press