Celebrity birthdays

Feb. 17: Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 88. Actor Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” “St. Elsewhere”) is 87. Actor Brenda Fricker is 77. Actor Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” “Freaks and Geeks”) is 69. Actor Rene Russo is 68. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 66. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 60. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 59. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 58. Singer Chante Moore is 55. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 52. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 52. Actor Denise Richards is 51. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 50. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 50. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 48. Country singer Bryan White is 48. Actor Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 46. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 43. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 42. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 41. TV personality Paris Hilton is 41. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 36. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 33. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 31. Actor Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 26.
Feb. 18: Vocalist Yoko Ono is 89. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 81. Singer Irma Thomas is 81. Actor Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 76. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 75. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 72. Singer Randy Crawford is 70. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 69. Actor John Travolta is 68. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 67. Game show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 65. Actor Jayne Atkinson (“Criminal Minds”) is 63. Actor Greta Scacchi is 62. Actor Matt Dillon is 58. Rapper Dr. Dre is 57. Actor Molly Ringwald is 54. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 47. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 45. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (“Ringer,” “Life Unexpected”) is 45. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 45. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 43. Musician Regina Spektor is 42. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 34. Actor Shane Lyons (“All That”) is 34. Actor Sarah Sutherland (“Veep”) is 34. Actor Maiara Walsh (“Desperate Housewives”) is 34.
Feb. 19: Actor Carlin Glynn (“Sixteen Candles”) is 82. Singer Smokey Robinson is 82. Singer Lou Christie is 79. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 74. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 71. Actor Jeff Daniels is 67. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 66. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 65. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 64. Singer Seal is 59. Actor Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 59. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 57. Actor Justine Bateman is 56. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 55. Actor Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 53. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 47. Singer-actor Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 37. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 34. Actor Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 29. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 21. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 18.
Feb. 20: Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 81. Actor Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” “Pride and Prejudice”) is 76. Actor Sandy Duncan is 76. Actor Peter Strauss is 75. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 74. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 71. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 71. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 68. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 64. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 63. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 62. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 59. Actor French Stewart (“Mom,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) is 58. Model Cindy Crawford is 56. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 55. Actor Lili Taylor is 55. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 47. Actor Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 44. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” “Crazy/Beautiful”) is 44. Actor Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 44. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 43. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 43. Actor Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 41. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 41. Musician and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 41. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 39. Comedian Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) is 38. Actor Miles Teller (“Fantastic Four”) is 35. Singer Rihanna is 34. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 33.
Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 85. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 81. Actor Peter McEnery is 82. Record company executive David Geffen is 79. Actor Tyne Daly is 76. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 76. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 73. Actor Christine Ebersole is 69. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 69. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 67. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 64. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 64. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 64. Actor Christopher Atkins is 61. Actor William Baldwin is 59. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 53. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 52. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 52. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 49. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 45. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 43. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 43. Comedian-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 43. Actor Brendan Sexton III (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 42. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 36. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 35. Actor Elliot Page (“Inception,” “Juno”) is 35. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” “Jump In!”) is 33. Actor Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 28. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 26.
Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 94. Actor John Ashton is 74. Actor Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 72. Actor Ellen Greene (TV’s “Pushing Daisies,” film’s “Little Shop of Horrors”) is 71. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 63. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 55. Actor Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public,” “Star Trek: Voyager”) is 54. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew,” “What Not to Wear”) is 53. Actor Thomas Jane (“The Sweetest Thing”) is 53. Actor-singer Lea Solanga is 51. Actor Jose Solano (“Baywatch”) is 51. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 49. Singer James Blunt is 48. Actor Drew Barrymore is 47. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 43. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 40. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 32.
Feb. 23: Actor Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” “Home Improvement”) is 71. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 70. Singer Howard Jones is 67. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 60. Actor Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 57. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 54. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 53. Actor Niecy Nash (“The Soul Man,” “Reno 911!”) is 52. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 51. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 49. Songwriter Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 47. Actor Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 46. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 44. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen”) is 41. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 39. Actor Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 39. Actor Tye White (“Greenleaf”) is 36. Actor Dakota Fanning is 28.
