Celebrity birthdays

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 92. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 82. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 75. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 71. Actor Kathleen Beller (“Dynasty”) is 66. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 62. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 61. Actor Laura Dern is 55. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 50. Actor Jason Olive (“For Better or Worse) is 50. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 48. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 44. Actor Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) is 41. Actor Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 41. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Tudors”) is 41. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 41. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 40. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 40. Actor Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) is 32. Actor Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story,” “We’re the Millers”) is 31. Actor Makenzie Vega (“The Good Wife”) is 28. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 25. Actor Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 22.
Feb 11: Actor Conrad Janis (“Mork and Mindy”) is 94. Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 90. Actor Tina Louise (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 88. Musician Sergio Mendes is 81. Actor Philip Anglim (“The Thorn Birds”) is 70. Actor Catherine Hickland (“One Life to Live”) is 66. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 66. Actor Carey Lowell (“Law and Order”) is 61. Singer Sheryl Crow is 60. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 53. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 51. Singer D’Angelo is 48. Actor Brice Beckham (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 46. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 45. Singer-actor Brandy (“Moesha”) is 43. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 42. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 42. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 41. Actor Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 38. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher (“The New World”) is 32. Actor Taylor Lautner is 30.
Feb. 12: Actor Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 77. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 76. Actor Michael Ironside is 72. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 72. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 70. Actor Joanna Kerns is 69. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 66. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” “A Mighty Wind”) is 59. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon A Time,” “Mass Effect”) is 58. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 54. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 52. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 51. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 43. Rapper Gucci Mane is 42. Actor Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 42. Actor Christina Ricci is 42. Actor Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 29. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 12.
Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 89. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 81. Actor Stockard Channing is 78. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 78. Singer Peter Gabriel is 72. Actor David Naughton is 71. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 66. Actor Matt Salinger is 62. Singer Henry Rollins is 61. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 56. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 56. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 54. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 51. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 50. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 49. Singer Feist is 46. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 43. Actor Mena Suvari is 43.
Feb. 14: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 79. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” “Access Hollywood”) is 74. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 74. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 65. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 63. Actor Meg Tilly is 62. Singer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 61. Actor Sakina Jaffey (“House of Cards”) is 60. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 59. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 58. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 58. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 56. Actor Simon Pegg (2009’s “Star Trek”) is 52. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 50. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 50. Actor and playwright Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 44. Actor Matt Barr (“Blood and Treasure”) is 38. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 36. Actor Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 36. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 32. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Bates Motel”) is 30.
Feb. 15: Actor Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 75. Actor Jane Seymour is 71. Singer Melissa Manchester is 71. Actor Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 69. Model Janice Dickinson is 67. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 67. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 63. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 63. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 62. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 59. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 58. Actor Michael Easton (“General Hospital”) is 55. Actor Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 51. Actor Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 51. Actor Sarah Wynter (“24”) is 49. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 46. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 46. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs is 43. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 42. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 38. Actor Natalie Morales (“The Grinder,” “90210”) is 37. Actor Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 36. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 27. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 24.
Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 92. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 71. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 64. Actor Lisa Loring (“The Addams Family”) is 64. Actor Sarah Clarke (“Twilight”) is 51. Actor Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”) is 48. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 44. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 40. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 35. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of Haim is 33. Actor Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 33.
