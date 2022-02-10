Celebrity birthdays

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 92. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 82. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 75. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 71. Actor Kathleen Beller (“Dynasty”) is 66. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 62. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 61. Actor Laura Dern is 55. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 50. Actor Jason Olive (“For Better or Worse) is 50. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 48. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 44. Actor Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) is 41. Actor Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 41. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Tudors”) is 41. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 41. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 40. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 40. Actor Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) is 32. Actor Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story,” “We’re the Millers”) is 31. Actor Makenzie Vega (“The Good Wife”) is 28. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 25. Actor Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 22.