Celebrity birthdays

Feb. 3: Actor Morgan Fairchild is 72. Actor Thomas Calabro (“Melrose Place”) is 63. Country singer Matraca Berg is 58. Actor Maura Tierney (“ER,” “NewsRadio”) is 57. Actor Warwick Davis (“Harry Potter” films, “Willow”) is 52. Actor Elisa Donovan (“Clueless”) is 51. Singer Daddy Yankee is 46. Actor Isla Fisher is 46. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 40. Actor Matthew Moy (“2 Broke Girls”) is 38. Rapper Sean Kingston is 32. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall (“God Friended Me”) is 29.
Feb. 4: Actor Jerry Adler (“The Good Wife,” “The Sopranos”) is 93. Singer Florence LaRue of the Fifth Dimension is 80. Singer Alice Cooper is 74. Actor Michael Beck is 73. Country singer Clint Black is 60. Guitarist Noodles of The Offspring is 59. Bassist Dave Buchanan of Yankee Grey is 56. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 47. Singer Gavin DeGraw is 45. Actor Ashley Thomas (“Salvation,” “24: Legacy”) is 37.
Feb. 5: Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 60. Actor Laura Linney is 58. Actor Chris Parnell is 55. Actor Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex,” “Frost/Nixon,” “Twilight” films) is 53. Country singer Tyler Farr is 38. Actor Darren Criss (“Glee”) is 35. Actor Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 35. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 34. Actor Jeremy Sumpter (“Friday Night Lights,” “Peter Pan”) is 33.
Feb. 6: NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 82. Actor-director Robert Townsend (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 65. Actor Kathy Najimy (“Veronica’s Closet,” “King of the Hill”) is 65. Actor Barry Miller (“Saturday Night Fever,” “Fame”) is 64. Actor Josh Stewart (“Criminal Minds,” “Third Watch”) is 45. Actor Ben Lawson (“Designated Survivor”) is 42. Actor Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 37. Actor Anna Diop (“24: Legacy”) is 34. Singer Tinashe is 29.
Feb. 7: Comedian Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 62. Country singer Garth Brooks is 60. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 60. Comedian Chris Rock is 57. Actor Jason Gedrick (“Windfall,” “Boomtown”) is 55. Actor Essence Atkins (“Half and Half,” “Smart Guy”) is 50. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 47. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 44. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 44. Actor Tina Majorino (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Veronica Mars”) is 37. Actor Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”) is 37.
Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 90. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 82. Actor-guitarist Creed Batton (“The Office”) (The Grass Roots) is 79. Actor Mary McCormack is 53. Actor Susan Misner (“Billions,” “The Americans”) is 51. Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 48. Actor Seth Green (“Austin Powers,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 48. Actor Joshua Morrow (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 45. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 40. Actor Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Musician Anderson .Paak is 36. Actor Karle Warren (“Judging Amy”) is 30.
Feb. 9: Singer Carole King is 80. Singer Barbara Lewis is 79. Actor Mia Farrow is 77. Singer Joe Ely is 75. Actor Judith Light (“Ugly Betty,” “Who’s the Boss”) is 73. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (“The Nanny”) is 67. Actor Ed Amatrudo (TV’s “Nashville”) is 66. Country singer Travis Tritt is 59. Actor Julie Warner (“Nip/Tuck,” “Family Law”) is 57. Actor Sharon Case (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Actor Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actor Amber Valletta (“Blood and Oil,” “Revenge”) is 48. Actor Tom Hiddleston (TV’s “The Night Manager,” film’s “The Avengers”) is 41. Actor David Gallagher (“Seventh Heaven”) is 37. Actor Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 35. Actor Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones,” “Downton Abbey”) is 35. Actor Camille Winbush (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 32. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 22.
