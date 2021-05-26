Celebrity birthdays

May 27: Actor Lee Meriwether is 86. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 86. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 85. Actor Bruce Weitz is 78. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 76. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 71. Actor Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor,” “The West Wing”) is 66. Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 64. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 63. Actor Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 60. Actor Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 60. Comedian Adam Carolla is 57. Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 56. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 55. Actor Dondre’ Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”) is 52. Actor Paul Bettany (“The Da Vinci Code,” “A Beautiful Mind”) is 50. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 50. Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 48. Rapper Andre 3000 of Outkast is 46. Rapper Jadakiss is 46. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 46. Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 41. Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 37. Actor Chris Colfer (“Glee”) is 31. Actor Ethan Dampf (“American Dreams”) is 27. Actor Desiree Ross (“Greenleaf”) is 22.
May 28: Actor Carroll Baker is 90. Singer Gladys Knight is 77. Singer Billy Vera is 77. Singer John Fogerty is 76. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 65. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 63. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 59. Actor Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” The Drew Carey Show”) is 57. Country singer Phil Vassar is 57. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 56. Singer Kylie Minogue is 53. Rapper Chubb Rock is 53. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 52. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends,” “The View”) is 44. R&B singer Jaheim is 44. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 43. Actor Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″Undeclared”) is 42. Actor Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” ″The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 39. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (“24”) is 39. Singer Colbie Caillat is 36. Actor Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 36.
May 29: Singer Gary Brooker of Procol Harum is 76. Actor Anthony Geary (“General Hospital”) is 74. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 71. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 68. Singer LaToya Jackson is 65. Actor Ted Levine (“Monk,” “The Silence of the Lambs”) is 64. Actor Annette Bening is 63. Actor Rupert Everett is 62. Actor Adrian Paul (TV’s “The Highlander”) is 62. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 60. Actor Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 58. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 54. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 54. Actor Anthony Azizi (“Threat Matrix,” “Lost”) is 52. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 52. Actor Laverne Cox (“Doubt,” “Orange Is the New Black”) is 49. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 48. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 47. Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 46. Rapper Playa Poncho is 46. Singer Fonseca is 42. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception,” ″Dr. Ken”) is 40. Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 36. Actor Blake Foster (“Power Rangers Turbo”) is 36. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 32. Actor Kristen Alderson (“General Hospital,” ″One Life To Live”) is 30. Actor Lorelei Linklater (“Boyhood”) is 28.
May 30: Actor Ruta Lee (“High Rollers,” “What’s My Line?”) is 86. Actor Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 85. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 77. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (“Groundhog Day,” “Sneakers”) is 70. Actor Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 68. Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” “Married... With Children”) is 63. Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 60. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins (“All My Children”) is 59. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 57. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine is 57. Actor Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural”) is 57. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 56. Actor John Ross Bowie (“Speechless,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 50. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer of Live is 50. Singer-actor Idina Menzel is 50. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 46. Rapper Remy Ma is 41. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 39. Actress Javicia Leslie (“God Friended Me”) is 34. Actor Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) is 22. Actor Jared Gilmore (“Once Upon a Time,” “Mad Men”) is 21.
May 31: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 91. Singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary is 83. Keyboardist Augie Meyers of the Texas Tornadoes and the Sir Douglas Quintet is 81. Actor Sharon Gless (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 78. Actor Tom Berenger is 71. Actor Gregory Harrison is 71. Actor Kyle Secor (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 64. Actor Roma Maffia (“Nip/Tuck,” “Profiler”) is 63. Comedian Chris Elliott is 61. Actor Lea Thompson (“Caroline in the City,” ″Back to the Future”) is 60. Singer Corey Hart is 59. Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 57. Actor Brooke Shields is 56. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 54. “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan is 54. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 49. Actor Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) is 49. Actor Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”) is 46. Actor Colin Farrell is 45. Trumpet player Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish is 44. Actor Eric Christian Olsen (“NCIS: Los Angeles” is 44. Drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy is 41. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 35. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. (“Parent’Hood”) is 34. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 25.
June 1: Singer Pat Boone is 87. Actor Morgan Freeman is 84. Actor Brian Cox (“Deadwood”) is 75. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 74. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 74. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 71. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 68. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 65. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 65. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 61. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 60. Actor Teri Polo (“Meet The Parents”) is 52. Model Heidi Klum is 48. Singer Alanis Morissette is 47. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) is 44. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 43. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 41. Singer Brandi Carlile is 40. Comedian Amy Schumer is 40. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 37. Actor Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 30. Actor Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 21.
June 2: Actor Sally Kellerman is 84. Actor Ron Ely (“Tarzan”) is 83. Actor Stacy Keach is 80. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 80. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 78. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares is 77. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 73. Actor Joanna Gleason is 71. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24″) is 67. Comedian Dana Carvey is 66. Actor Gary Grimes (“Summer of ’42”) is 66. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 66. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 61. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 60. Actor Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” ″24″) is 57. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 53. TV personality Andy Cohen is 53. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 51. Actor Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 51. Actor Anthony Montgomery (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 50. Comedian Wayne Brady is 49. Actor Wentworth Miller (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 49. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 45. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 44. Actor Dominic Cooper (“Mamma Mia”) is 43. Actor Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 43. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” “Dodgeball”) is 43. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” “Scream 3”) is 43. Actor Morena Baccarin (“Gotham,” “Homeland”) is 42. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 41. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 41. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 38. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 35. Actor Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 33. Actor Brittany Curran (“The Magicians,” “Men of a Certain Age”) is 31.
June 3: Actor Irma P. Hall (“Soul Food”) is 86. Singer Ian Hunter is 82. Singer Eddie Holman is 75. Actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 75. Actor Penelope Wilton (“Downton Abbey”) is 75. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 73. Singer Suzi Quatro is 71. Singer Deniece Williams is 71. Singer Dan Hill is 67. Actor Suzie Plakson (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 63. Actor Scott Valentine (“Family Ties”) is 63. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 57. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 56. TV journalist Anderson Cooper is 54. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 53. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 50. Actor Vik Sahay (“Chuck”) is 50. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 48. Actor Arianne Zucker (“Days of Our Lives”) is 47. Actor Nikki M. James (“The Good Wife”) is 40. Actor Josh Segarra (“Chicago P.D.”) is 35. Actor Lalaine Dupree (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 34. Actor Anne Winters (“13 Reasons Why,” “Grand Hotel”) is 27.
— The Associated Press
