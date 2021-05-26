Celebrity birthdays

June 2: Actor Sally Kellerman is 84. Actor Ron Ely (“Tarzan”) is 83. Actor Stacy Keach is 80. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 80. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 78. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares is 77. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 73. Actor Joanna Gleason is 71. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24″) is 67. Comedian Dana Carvey is 66. Actor Gary Grimes (“Summer of ’42”) is 66. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 66. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 61. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 60. Actor Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” ″24″) is 57. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 53. TV personality Andy Cohen is 53. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 51. Actor Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 51. Actor Anthony Montgomery (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 50. Comedian Wayne Brady is 49. Actor Wentworth Miller (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 49. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 45. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 44. Actor Dominic Cooper (“Mamma Mia”) is 43. Actor Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 43. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” “Dodgeball”) is 43. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” “Scream 3”) is 43. Actor Morena Baccarin (“Gotham,” “Homeland”) is 42. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 41. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 41. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 38. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 35. Actor Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 33. Actor Brittany Curran (“The Magicians,” “Men of a Certain Age”) is 31.