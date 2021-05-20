Celebrity birthdays

May 22: Actor Michael Constantine (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Room 222″) is 94. Pianist Peter Nero is 87. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 83. Actor Frank Converse is 83. Actor Barbara Parkins (“Peyton Place,” ″Valley of the Dolls”) is 79. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 71. Actor Al Corley (“Dynasty”) is 66. Singer Morrissey is 62. Actor Ann Cusack (“Jeff Foxworthy Show,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 60. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 60. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 59. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (“Chuck”) is 57. Singer Johnny Gill is 55. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 54. Actor Brooke Smith (“Grey’s Anatomy,” "The Silence of the Lambs”) is 54. Actor Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) is 52. Model Naomi Campbell is 51. Actor Anna Belknap (“CSI: NY”) is 49. Singer Donell Jones is 48. Actor Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 47. Actor A.J. Langer (“Private Practice”) is 47. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon a Time”) is 43. Singer Vivian Green is 42. Actor Maggie Q (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 42. Actor Molly Ephraim (“Last Man Standing”) is 35. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (“Superior Donuts”) is 29. Actor Camren Bicondova (“Gotham”) is 22.