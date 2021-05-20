Celebrity birthdays

May 20: Actor David Proval (“The Sopranos”) is 79. Singer-actor Cher is 75. Actor Dave Thomas (“Grace Under Fire,” ″SCTV”) is 73. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 71. Actor Dean Butler (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 65. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s is 63. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 62. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 62. Actor John Billingsley (“True Blood,” ″Enterprise”) is 61. Actor Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) is 61. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 60. TV personality Ted Allen (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 56. Actor Mindy Cohn (“Facts of Life”) is 55. Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 55. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 49. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 46. Actor Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 44. Singer-actor Naturi Naughton (3LW) is 37. Country singer Jon Pardi is 36.
May 21: Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 80. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 74. Actor Carol Potter (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″Sunset Beach”) is 73. Singer Leo Sayer is 73. Comedian and former U.S. Senator Al Franken is 70. Actor Mr. T is 69. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 665. Actor Judge Reinhold is 64. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is 62. Actor Lisa Edelstein (“House”) is 55. Actor Fairuza Balk (“The Waterboy”) is 47. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollet of Airborne Toxic Event is 47. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 47. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 38. Actor Sunkrish Bala (“Castle”) is 37. Actor David Ajala (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Black Box”) is 35. Actor Ashlie Brillault (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 34. Country singer Cody Johnson is 34. Actor Scott Leavenworth (“7th Heaven”) is 31. Actor Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood,” ″American Dreams”) is 30.
May 22: Actor Michael Constantine (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Room 222″) is 94. Pianist Peter Nero is 87. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 83. Actor Frank Converse is 83. Actor Barbara Parkins (“Peyton Place,” ″Valley of the Dolls”) is 79. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 71. Actor Al Corley (“Dynasty”) is 66. Singer Morrissey is 62. Actor Ann Cusack (“Jeff Foxworthy Show,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 60. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 60. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 59. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (“Chuck”) is 57. Singer Johnny Gill is 55. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 54. Actor Brooke Smith (“Grey’s Anatomy,” "The Silence of the Lambs”) is 54. Actor Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) is 52. Model Naomi Campbell is 51. Actor Anna Belknap (“CSI: NY”) is 49. Singer Donell Jones is 48. Actor Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 47. Actor A.J. Langer (“Private Practice”) is 47. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon a Time”) is 43. Singer Vivian Green is 42. Actor Maggie Q (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 42. Actor Molly Ephraim (“Last Man Standing”) is 35. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (“Superior Donuts”) is 29. Actor Camren Bicondova (“Gotham”) is 22.
May 23: Actor Barbara Barrie is 90. Actor Joan Collins is 88. Actor Charles Kimbrough (“Murphy Brown”) is 85. Actor Lauren Chapin (“Father Knows Best”) is 76. Country singer Judy Rodman is 70. Comedian Drew Carey is 63. Actor Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 63. Country singer Shelly West is 63. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 61. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 60. Actor Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 56. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 54. Actor Laurel Holloman (“The L Word”) is 53. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 51. Singer Lorenzo is 49. Country singer Brian McComas is 49. Actor-playwright John Pollono (“This is Us”) is 49. Singer Maxwell is 48. Singer Jewel is 47. Actor LaMonica Garrett (“Designated Survivor,” ″Sons of Anarchy”) is 46. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 37. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) is 35. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 30.
May 24: Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 84. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 83. Musician Bob Dylan is 80. Actor Gary Burghoff is 78. Singer Patti LaBelle is 77. Actor Priscilla Presley is 76. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 74. Actor Jim Broadbent (“Moulin Rouge,” ″Iris”) is 72. Actor Alfred Molina is 68. Singer Rosanne Cash is 66. Actor Cliff Parisi (“Call the Midwife”) is 61. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 61. Bassist Jimmy Ashhurst of Buckcherry is 58. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble (Luscious Jackson) is 58. Actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) is 56. Actor Dana Ashbrook (“Twin Peaks”) is 54. Actor Eric Close (“Nashville,” ″Without a Trace”) is 54. Actor Carl Payne (“Martin,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 52. Guitarist Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 52. Actor Dash Mihok (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 47. Actor Bryan Greenberg (film’s “Bride Wars,” TV’s “One Tree Hill”) is 43. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (“Something So Right”) is 41. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 40. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 39. Dancer Mark Ballas (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 35. Country singer Billy Gilman is 33. Rapper G-Eazy is 32. Actor Cayden Boyd (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl”) is 27.
May 25: Actor Ann Robinson (“War of the Worlds”) is 92. Country singer Tom T. Hall is 85. Actor Ian McKellen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 82. Country singer Jessi Colter is 78. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 78. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 77. Actor Karen Valentine is 74. Actor Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 74. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 74. Actor Patti D’Arbanville (“New York Undercover”) is 70. Actor Connie Sellecca is 66. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 63. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 58. Actor Joseph Reitman (“The Perfect Storm”) is 53. Actor Anne Heche is 52. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (“Little House on the Prairie”) are 51. Actor Jamie Kennedy (“Scream”) is 51. Actor Octavia Spencer (“The Help”) is 51. Actor Justin Henry (“Kramer Vs. Kramer”) is 50. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 48. Actor Erinn Hayes (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 45. Actor Cillian Murphy (“The Dark Knight,” ″Batman Begins”) is 45. Actor Ethan Suplee (“My Name Is Earl”) is 45. Actor Lauren Frost (“Even Stevens”) is 36. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 30.
May 26: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 82. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 76. Singer Stevie Nicks is 73. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 72. Actor Pam Grier is 72. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 72. Actor Margaret Colin is 63. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 62. Actor Doug Hutchison (“The Green Mile”) is 61. Actor Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) is 59. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 59. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 57. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 55. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 53. Actor Joseph Fiennes (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 51. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 50. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 50. Singer Lauryn Hill is 46. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 43. Actor Elisabeth Harnois (“CSI”) is 42. Actor Hrach Titizian (“Homeland”) is 42.
— The Associated Press