Celebrity birthdays

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” “Gods and Generals”) is 83. Actor Harvey Keitel is 82. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 73. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 72. Singer Stevie Wonder is 71. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 65. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 57. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 57. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 57. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55. Actor Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 53. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 49. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 46. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 42. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 36. Actor Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 35. Actor Robert Pattinson is 35. Actor Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 34. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 33. Actor Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 28.

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 77. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 77. Actor Meg Foster (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 73. Director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Back to the Future”) is 70. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 69. Actor Tim Roth is 60. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 59. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 59. Actor Danny Huston (“John Adams” miniseries) is 59. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 55. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 55. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 55. Actor Cate Blanchett is 52. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block is 52. Director Sofia Coppola (“Lost In Translation”) is 50. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 49. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 48. Singer Shanice is 48. Actor Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 47. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 43. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 43. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 42. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 40. Actor Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 38. Actor Lina Esco (“S.W.A.T.”) is 36. Actor Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 28.