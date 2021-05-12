Celebrity birthdays

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” “Gods and Generals”) is 83. Actor Harvey Keitel is 82. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 73. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 72. Singer Stevie Wonder is 71. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 65. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 57. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 57. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 57. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55. Actor Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 53. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 49. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 46. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 42. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 36. Actor Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 35. Actor Robert Pattinson is 35. Actor Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 34. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 33. Actor Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 28.
May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 77. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 77. Actor Meg Foster (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 73. Director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Back to the Future”) is 70. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 69. Actor Tim Roth is 60. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 59. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 59. Actor Danny Huston (“John Adams” miniseries) is 59. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 55. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 55. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 55. Actor Cate Blanchett is 52. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block is 52. Director Sofia Coppola (“Lost In Translation”) is 50. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 49. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 48. Singer Shanice is 48. Actor Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 47. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 43. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 43. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 42. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 40. Actor Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 38. Actor Lina Esco (“S.W.A.T.”) is 36. Actor Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 28.
May 15: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 85. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 85. Singer Lenny Welch is 82. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 79. Actor Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” “Hee Haw”) is 79. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” “Mulholland Falls”) is 54. Musician Brian Eno is 73. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 71. Musician Mike Oldfield is 68. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 66. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 60. Actor David Charvet (“Melrose Place”) is 49. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 47. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 43. Bassist David Hartley of The War on Drugs is 41. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 40. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” “American Horror Story”) is 39. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 39. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 37.
May 16: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 77. Actor Danny Trejo is 77. Actor Bill Smitrovich (“Crime Story,” “Life Goes On”) is 74. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 68. Actor Debra Winger is 66. Actor Mare Winningham is 62. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of The Dave Matthews Band is 57. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 56. Singer Janet Jackson is 55. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (“Nashville,” “General Hospital”) is 55. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) is 54. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 53. Actor David Boreanaz (“Bones,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 52. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 52. Actor Tracey Gold (“Growing Pains”) is 52. TV personality Bill Rancic (“America Now,” “The Apprentice”) is 50. Country singer Rick Trevino is 50. Actor Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) is 49. Rapper Special Ed is 49. Actor Tori Spelling is 48. Actor Sean Carrigan (“The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Rapper B. Slade (A.K.A. Tonex) is 46. Actor Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) is 44. Actor Joseph Morgan (“The Originals,” “Vampire Diaries”) is 40. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 36. Actor Megan Fox (“Transformers”) is 35. Actor Drew Roy (“Falling Skies,” “Hannah Montana”) is 35. Actor Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) is 33. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Game of Thrones”) is 31. Actor Marc John Jefferies (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 31. Actor Miles Heizer (“13 Reasons Why,” “Parenthood”) is 27.
May 17: Singer Taj Mahal is 79. Drummer Bill Bruford of Yes and King Crimson is 72. Singer-guitarist George Johnson of The Brothers Johnson is 68. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 68. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 65. Singer Enya is 60. Actor Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 58. Keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish is 58. Actor David Eigenberg (“Sex and the City”) is 57. Guitarist O’Dell of Mint Condition is 56. Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 56. Actor Hill Harper (“CSI: NY,” “He Got Game”) is 55. TV personality-interior designer Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 52. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 51. Singer Darnell Van Rensalier of Shai is 51. Singer Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age is 48. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 47. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Heroes”) is 47. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 45. Actor Kat Foster (”’Til Death”) is 43. Singer-songwriter Passenger is 37. Dancer Derek Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 36. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” “Kim Possible”) is 35. Actor Nikki Reed (“Twilight”) is 32. Actor Leven Rambin (“The Hunger Games,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 31.
May 18: Actor Priscilla Pointer (“Dallas,” “Carrie,” “Blue Velvet”) is 97. Actor Robert Morse is 90. Actor Dwayne Hickman (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 87. Actor Candice Azzara (“In Her Shoes,” “Caroline in the City,” “Rhoda”) is 80. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 79. Country singer Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is 73. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 72. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 71. Actor James Stephens (“Paper Chase,” ”Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 70. Country singer George Strait is 69. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (“Anna and the King,” “The Replacement Killers”) is 66. Singer-guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet is 61. Guitarist Barry Graul of MercyMe is 60. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 55. Singer-actor Martika (“Wiseguy”) is 52. Comedian Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Musician Jack Johnson is 46. Country singer David Nail is 42. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 41. Actor Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) is 40. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 39. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 36. Actor Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) is 25. Actor Hala Finley (“Man with a Plan”) is 12.
May 19: TV personality David Hartman is 86. Actor James Fox is 82. Actor Nancy Kwan is 82. Musician Pete Townshend is 76. Singer-bassist Dusty Hill of ZZ Top is 72. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 70. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 67. Actor Steven Ford is 65. Actor Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” “Oz,” “As the World Turns”) is 61. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 59. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 51. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 49. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 43. Singer Shooter Jennings is 42. Comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 38. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 38. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 35. Singer Sam Smith is 29. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 20.
