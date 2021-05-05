Celebrity birthdays

May 6: Singer Bob Seger is 76. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 76. Singer and comedian Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”) is 75. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” Ugly Betty”) is 74. Actor Ben Masters (“Passions”) is 74. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” American Tragedy”) is 73. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 66. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 61. Actor Julianne Phillips is 61. Actor Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 61. Actor George Clooney is 60. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 60. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 57. Actor Leslie Hope (“24”) is 56. Actor Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 55. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 54. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 50. Actor Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” Friday Night Lights”) is 42. Actor Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 38. Actor Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”) is 38. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Rapper Meek Mill is 34. Actor Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 28.
May 7: Singer Thelma Houston is 78. Actor Robin Strasser (“One Life To Live,” “Passions”) is 76. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 75. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 75. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 71. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 69. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 62. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 60. Actor Traci Lords is 53. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 51. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 50. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” “Road Trip”) is 47. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 35. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is 29. Actor Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 27.
May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 81. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 79. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 76. Actor Mark Blankfield (“Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” The Incredible Shrinking Woman”) is 73. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 70. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Country musician Billy Burnette is 68. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 68. Actor David Keith is 67. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 66. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 64. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 57. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 57. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 53. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 49. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 46. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 44. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 43. Actor Domhnall Gleason (“Peter Rabbit,” Unbroken”) is 38. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 38. Actor Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 37.
May 9: Actor-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 85. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 84. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 84. Singer Tommy Roe is 79. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 77. Singer Clint Holmes is 75. Actor Candice Bergen is 75. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 74. Musician Billy Joel is 72. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 71. Actor Alley Mills (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Wonder Years”) is 70. Actor Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 68. Actor Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 65. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Northern Exposure”) is 60. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 59. Actor Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” The Wire”) is 57. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 51. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 50. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” 24) is 46. Singer Tamia is 46. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 44. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 42. Actor Rosario Dawson is 42. Musician Andrew W.K. is 42. Actor Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” In Plain Sight,” American Dreams”) is 39. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 36. Actor Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” The Newsroom”) is 35.
May 10: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 83. Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 78. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 77. Singer Donovan is 75. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 75. Singer Dave Mason is 75. Actor Mike Hagerty (“Friends”) is 67. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 66. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 64. Actor Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 62. Singer Bono of U2 is 61. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 60. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 58. Model Linda Evangelista is 56. Rapper Young MC is 54. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 53. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 53. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 52. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” The Good Wife”) is 51. Actor Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” The General’s Daughter”) is 50. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” Gilmore Girls”) is 49. Actor Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 46. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 44. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” Kenan and Kel”) is 43. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 41. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 38. Actor Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 32. Actor Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 31.
May 11: Comedian Mort Sahl is 94. Jazz musician Carla Bley is 85. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 80. Actor Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 73. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24) is 69. Actor Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” Titanic”) is 69. Actor Boyd Gaines is 68. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 66. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 62. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 58. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 57. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 53. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 53. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 50. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 46. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 43. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 40. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” Tuck Everlasting”) is 39. Rapper Ace Hood is 33. Singer Prince Royce is 32. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 28. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 27.
May 12: Composer Burt Bacharach is 93. Actor Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 85. Country singer Billy Swan is 79. Actor Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 78. Singer Steve Winwood is 73. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 73. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 71. Singer Billy Squier is 71. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 71. Blues musician Guy Davis is 69. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 66. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 63. Actor Ving Rhames is 62. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 60. Actor Emilio Estevez is 59. Actor April Grace (“Lost,” Joan of Arcadia”) is 59. Actor Vanessa Williams (“Soul Food,” Melrose Place”) is 58. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 57. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 56. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 55. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 53. Actor Kim Fields (“Living Single,” The Facts of Life”) is 52. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV’s “The Strain”) is 51. Actor Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” Profiler”) is 50. Actor Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 49. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“Scandal,” “The Facts of Life”) is 48. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 45. Actor Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 44. Actor Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 43. Actor Jason Biggs (“American Pie”) is 43. Actor Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Mr. Robot”) is 40. Actor Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 37. Actor Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 35. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 29. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 26.
— The Associated Press