Celebrity birthdays

May 10: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 83. Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 78. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 77. Singer Donovan is 75. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 75. Singer Dave Mason is 75. Actor Mike Hagerty (“Friends”) is 67. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 66. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 64. Actor Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 62. Singer Bono of U2 is 61. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 60. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 58. Model Linda Evangelista is 56. Rapper Young MC is 54. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 53. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 53. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 52. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” The Good Wife”) is 51. Actor Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” The General’s Daughter”) is 50. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” Gilmore Girls”) is 49. Actor Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 46. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 44. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” Kenan and Kel”) is 43. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 41. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 38. Actor Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 32. Actor Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 31.