Celebrity birthdays

June 24: Actor Michele Lee is 79. Singer Arthur Brown is 79. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 78. Guitarist Jeff Beck is 77. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 76. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 74. Actor Peter Weller is 74. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 72. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 71. Actor Nancy Allen (“RoboCop”) is 71. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” ″Riptide”) is 65. Singer Astro of UB40 is 64. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 62. Musician Siedah Garrett is 61. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 60. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 60. Actor Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 56. Actor Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 54. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 51. Actor Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 46. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 44. Actor Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” ″The Office”) is 42. Actor Minka Kelly is 41. Actor Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 40. Actor Justin Hires (2016′s “MacGyver,” ″Rush Hour”) is 36. Singer Solange Knowles is 35. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” ″Under the Dome”) is 30. Actor Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 28.
June 25: Actor June Lockhart is 96. Singer Eddie Floyd is 84. Actor Barbara Montgomery (“Amen,” ″The Women of Brewster Place”) is 82. Actor Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 81. Singer Carly Simon is 76. Keyboardist-saxophonist Ian McDonald of Foreigner and King Crimson is 75. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 74. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 69. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 67. Actor Michael Sabatino (“NYPD Blue”) is 66. Actor Ricky Gervais is 60. Actor Erica Gimpel (TV’s “Fame,” ″Profiler”) is 57. Rapper Richie Rich is 54. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None the Richer) is 50. Actor Angela Kinsey (“The Office”) is 50. Bassist Mike Kroeger of Nickelback is 49. Actor Linda Cardellini (“ER,” ″Scooby Doo”) is 46. Actor Busy Philipps (“ER,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 42.
June 26: Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 87. Singer Billy Davis Junior of the Fifth Dimension is 83. Singer Georgie Fame is 78. Actor Clive Francis (“The Crown”) is 75. Singer Brenda Holloway is 75. Actor Michael Paul Chan (“The Closer”) is 71. Actor Robert Davi (“Profiler”) is 70. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 66. Actor Gedde Watanabe (“ER,” ″Sixteen Candles”) is 66. Singer Chris Isaak is 65. Singer Patty Smyth is 64. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 62. Singer Harriet Wheeler of The Sundays is 58. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 53. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 52. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (“Magnolia,” ″Boogie Nights”) is 51. Actor Sean Hayes (“Will and Grace”) is 51. Actor Matt Letscher (“Eli Stone,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 51. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 51. Actor Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) is 51. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 47. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 47. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 42. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 42. Actor Jason Schwartzman (“Slackers,” ″Rushmore”) is 41. Actor Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) is 37. Actor Jennette McCurdy (“iCarly”) is 29. Singer-actor Ariana Grande is 28.
June 27: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 79. Actor Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) is 70. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 66. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 62. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (“Lost,” ″Alias”) is 55. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 52. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Junior (“Battle Creek”) is 51. TV personality Jo Frost (“Supernanny”) is 51. Actor Yancey Arias (“Kingpin”) is 50. Actor Christian Kane (“The Librarians”) is 49. Actor Tobey Maguire is 46. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer is 45. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 43. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 37. Actor Drake Bell (“Drake and Josh”) is 35. Actor Sam Claflin (“Hunger Games” films) is 35. Actor Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”) is 34. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter” films) is 32. Actor Madylin Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 30. Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony is 25. Singer H.E.R. is 24. Actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) is 22.
June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 95. Comedian John Byner is 84. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 76. Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 75. Actor Kathy Bates is 73. Actor Alice Krige is 67. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 58. Actor Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” ″The Single Guy”) is 56. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 56. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 55. Actor John Cusack is 55. Actor Gil Bellows (“Ally McBeal”) is 54. Actor-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (“All in the Family”) is 52. Actor Tichina Arnold (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 52. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 52. Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 45. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 44. Country singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 35.
June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 77. Comedian Richard Lewis is 74. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 73. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 73. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 68. Singer Colin Hay of Men at Work is 68. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 66. Actor Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 60. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 59. Actor Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 58. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 57. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 57. Actor Melora Hardin (“The Office”) is 54. Broadway actor Brian D’Arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 53. Actor Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 50. DJ and rapper DJ Shadow is 49. Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 48. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 43. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 43. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 43. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 43. Comedian Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) is 39. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 38. Actor Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 27.
June 30: Actor Nancy Dussault (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 85. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 77. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 70. Actor David Garrison (“Married ... with Children”) is 69. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 68. Actor David Alan Grier is 65. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 62. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 59. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 58. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 52. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 52. Actor Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” ″Boston Legal”) is 50. Actor Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 49. Actor Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” ″Mean Girls”) is 39. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 38. Country singer Cole Swindell is 38. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 37. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 33.
