Celebrity birthdays

June 19: Actor Gena Rowlands is 91. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 79. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 73. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 71. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 68. Actor Kathleen Turner is 67. Country singer Doug Stone is 65. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 62. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 59. Actor Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 58. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 57. Actor Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 54. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 52. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of Korn is 51. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 49. Actor Robin Tunney is 49. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch”) is 47. Actor Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” “Without a Trace”) is 46. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 45. Actor Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 45. Actor Zoe Saldana is 43. Actor Neil Brown Jr. (“SEAL Team”) is 41. Actor Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 41. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 39. Actor Paul Dano is 37. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 32. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 31. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 23.

June 20: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” “Once and Again”) is 92. Actor James Tolkan (“Back to the Future” films) is 90. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 79. Actor John McCook (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 77. Singer Anne Murray is 76. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 75. Classical pianist Andre Watts is 75. Actor Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 74. Singer Lionel Richie is 72. Actor John Goodman is 69. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 67. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 61. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 54. AActor Nicole Kidman is 54. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 54. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk”) is 52. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” “A Beautiful Mind”) is 50. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 50. Singer Chino Moreno is 48. Singer Amos Lee is 44. Actor Tika Sumpter (“The Have and the Have Nots”) is 41. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 41. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” “Curly Sue”) is 40. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 38. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 38. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 36. Actor Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 35. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”) is 32. Actor Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 24.