Celebrity birthdays

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 89. Actor William Lucking (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 80. Singer Barry Manilow is 78. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 70. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (“Perfect Strangers”) is 67. Actor Jon Gries (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 64. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 63. Director Bobby Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary”) is 63. Actor Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways,” “Wings,” “Ned and Stacy”) is 61. Actor Greg Kinnear is 58. Actor Kami Cotler (“The Waltons”) is 56. Actor Jason Patric is 55. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 52. Actor-comedian Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Actor Arthur Darvill (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 39. Actor Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”) is 39. Actor Manish Dayal (“The Resident”) is 38. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 38. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 38. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 34. Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) is 24.
June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 79. Actor Constance McCashin (“Knots Landing”) is 74. Actor Linda Thorson (“The Avengers”) is 74. Keyboardist John Evans (The Box Tops) is 73. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 69. Actor Carol Kane is 69. Actor Brian Benben (“Private Practice”) is 65. Actor Andrea Evans (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 64. Singer Alison Moyet is 60. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 54. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 50. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 48. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 46. Actor Alana de la Garza (“Law and Order”) is 45. Country singer Blake Shelton is 45. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 43. Actor David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) is 41. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 33. Actor-singer Renee Olstead (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Still Standing”) is 32. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 31.
June 19: Actor Gena Rowlands is 91. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 79. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 73. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 71. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 68. Actor Kathleen Turner is 67. Country singer Doug Stone is 65. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 62. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 59. Actor Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 58. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 57. Actor Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 54. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 52. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of Korn is 51. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 49. Actor Robin Tunney is 49. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch”) is 47. Actor Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” “Without a Trace”) is 46. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 45. Actor Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 45. Actor Zoe Saldana is 43. Actor Neil Brown Jr. (“SEAL Team”) is 41. Actor Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 41. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 39. Actor Paul Dano is 37. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 32. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 31. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 23.
June 20: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” “Once and Again”) is 92. Actor James Tolkan (“Back to the Future” films) is 90. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 79. Actor John McCook (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 77. Singer Anne Murray is 76. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 75. Classical pianist Andre Watts is 75. Actor Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 74. Singer Lionel Richie is 72. Actor John Goodman is 69. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 67. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 61. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 54. AActor Nicole Kidman is 54. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 54. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk”) is 52. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” “A Beautiful Mind”) is 50. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 50. Singer Chino Moreno is 48. Singer Amos Lee is 44. Actor Tika Sumpter (“The Have and the Have Nots”) is 41. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 41. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” “Curly Sue”) is 40. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 38. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 38. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 36. Actor Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 35. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”) is 32. Actor Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 24.
June 21: Actor Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) is 88. Actor Monte Markham is 86. Actor Mariette Hartley is 81. Comedian Joe Flaherty (“SCTV”) is 80. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 77. Actor Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”) is 74. Actor Michael Gross (Baxter’s co-star on the sitcom “Family Ties”) is 74. Guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger is 74. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 71. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 70. Actor Robyn Douglas (TV’s “Galactica,” film’s “Breaking Away”) is 69. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (“Opus,” “Bloom County”) is 64. Actor Josh Pais (“Ray Donovan”) is 63. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 62. Actor Marc Copage (“Julia”) is 59. Actor Doug Savant (“Desperate Housewives,” “Melrose Place”) is 57. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 57. Actor Michael Dolan (“Hamburger Hill,” “Biloxi Blues”) is 56. Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (“The Matrix,” “Speed Racer”) is 56. Actor Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) is 54. Actor Paula Irvine (“Santa Barbara”) is 53. Country singer Allison Moorer is 49. Actor Juliette Lewis is 48. Actor Maggie Siff (“Mad Men”) is 47. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None the Richer) is 46. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 45. Actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 42. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 40. Actor Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) is 39. Actor Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 38. Singer Kris Allen (“American Idol”) is 36. Singer Lana Del Rey is 36. Actor Jascha Washington (“Big Momma’s House” films) is 32. Bassist Chandler Baldwin of LANCO is 29. Singer Rebecca Black is 24.
June 22: Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 85. Actor Michael Lerner is 80. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 78. Journalist Brit Hume is 78. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 77. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan of The Turtles is 74. Singer Todd Rundgren is 73. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 72. Actor Meryl Streep is 72. Actor Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) is 72. Actor Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”) is 69. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 68. Actor Chris Lemmon is 67. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 65. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 64. Actor Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead,” “The Adventures of Briscoe County, Jr.”) is 63. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 62. Actor Tracy Pollan (“Family Ties”) is 61. Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville (Bronski Beat) is 60. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 57. Actor Amy Brenneman is 57. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 51. Actor Michael Trucco (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Battlestar Gallactica”) is 51. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24”) is 50. TV personality Carson Daly is 48. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 48. Actor Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) is 47. Actor Lecy Goranson (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 47. Comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 45. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye For the Straight Guy”) is 42. Actor Lindsay Ridgeway (“Boy Meets World”) is 36. Singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) is 24.
June 23: Singer Diana Trask is 81. Actor Ted Shackelford (“Knots Landing”) is 75. Actor Bryan Brown (“The Thorn Birds”) is 74. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 65. Actor Frances McDormand is 64. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 59. Director Joss Whedon (“The Avengers,” “Marvels’ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 57. Singer Chico DeBarge is 51. Actor Selma Blair is 49. Actor Joel Edgerton (“Loving”) is 47. Singer KT Tunstall is 46. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 46. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier (“Two and a Half Men”) is 45. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 44. Actor Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 41. Singer Duffy is 37.
