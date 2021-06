Celebrity birthdays

JUNE 13: Actor Bob McGrath is 89. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 78. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 70. Actor Richard Thomas is 70. Comedian Tim Allen is 68. Actor Ally Sheedy is 59. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 59. Singer David Gray is 53. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 51. Actor Steve-O is 47. Actor Ethan Embry is 43. Actor Chris Evans is 40. Actor Sarah Schaub is 38. Actor Kat Dennings is 35. Actors and designers Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 35.

JUNE 14: Actor Marla Gibbs is 90. Actor Eddie Mekka is 69. Actor Will Patton is 67. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 62. Singer Boy George is 60. Actor Traylor Howard is 55. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 53. Actor Faizon Love is 53. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 43. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 39. Actor Torrance Coombs is 38. Actor J.R. Martinez is 38. Actor Kevin McHale is 33. Actor Lucy Hale is 32.

JUNE 15: Actor Simon Callow is 72. Actor Jim Belushi is 67. Actor Julie Hagerty is 66. Actor Polly Draper Actor Eileen Davidson is 62. Actor Helen Hunt is 58. Actor Courteney Cox is 57. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 52. Actor Leah Remini is 51. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 48. Actor Greg Vaughan is 48. Actor Elizabeth Reaser is 46. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 31. Actor Sterling Jerins is 17.