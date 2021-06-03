Celebrity birthdays

June 5: Actor-singer Bill Hayes (“Days of Our Lives,” “Your Show of Shows”) is 96. News correspondent Bill Moyers is 87. Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 76. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 74. Singer-performance artist Laurie Anderson is 74. Country singer Gail Davies is 73. Financial expert Suze Orman (“The Suze Orman Show”) is 70. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 69. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 67. Saxophonist Kenny G is 65. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 65. Actor Beth Hall (“Mom,” ″Mad Men”) is 63. Actor Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 59. Actor Ron Livingston (“Sex and the City,” ″The Practice”) is 54. Singer Brian McKnight is 52. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 51. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 50. Actor Chad Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 47. Bassist P-Nut of 311 (three-eleven) is 47. Actor Navi Rawat (“Numb3rs”) is 44. Actor Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 44. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 42. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 40. Actor Chelsey Crisp (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 38. Actor Amanda Crew (“Silicon Valley”) is 35. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 32. Musician DJ Mustard is 31. Actor Sophie Lowe (“Once Upon a Time In Wonderland”) is 31. Actor Hank Greenspan (“The Neighborhood”) is 11.