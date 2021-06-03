Celebrity birthdays

June 3: Actor Irma P. Hall (“Soul Food”) is 86. Singer Ian Hunter is 82. Singer Eddie Holman is 75. Actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 75. Actor Penelope Wilton (“Downton Abbey”) is 75. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 73. Singer Suzi Quatro is 71. Singer Deniece Williams is 71. Singer Dan Hill is 67. Actor Suzie Plakson (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 63. Actor Scott Valentine (“Family Ties”) is 63. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 57. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 56. TV journalist Anderson Cooper is 54. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 53. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 50. Actor Vik Sahay (“Chuck”) is 50. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 48. Actor Arianne Zucker (“Days of Our Lives”) is 47. Actor Nikki M. James (“The Good Wife”) is 40. Actor Josh Segarra (“Chicago P.D.”) is 35. Actor Lalaine Dupree (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 34. Actor Anne Winters (“13 Reasons Why,” “Grand Hotel”) is 27.
June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 85. Singer-actor Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 77. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 76. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 70. Actor Parker Stevenson is 69. Actor Keith David (“Barbershop”) is 65. Blues musician Tinsley Ellis is 64. Singer El DeBarge is 60. Actor Julie White (film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Grace Under Fire”) is 60. Actor Lindsay Frost (“Crossing Jordan”) is 59. Actor Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”) is 57. Singer Al B. Sure! is 53. Actor Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”) is 53. Ron Huebel (“What To Expect When You’re Expecting”) is 52. Comedian Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Actor James Callis (“Bridget Jones”) is 50. Actor Noah Wyle (“ER”) is 50. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 47. Actor Russell Brand is 46. Actor Angelina Jolie is 46. Actor Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 46. Actor Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”) is 43. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 41. Model Bar Refaeli is 36. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 31.
June 5: Actor-singer Bill Hayes (“Days of Our Lives,” “Your Show of Shows”) is 96. News correspondent Bill Moyers is 87. Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 76. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 74. Singer-performance artist Laurie Anderson is 74. Country singer Gail Davies is 73. Financial expert Suze Orman (“The Suze Orman Show”) is 70. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 69. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 67. Saxophonist Kenny G is 65. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 65. Actor Beth Hall (“Mom,” ″Mad Men”) is 63. Actor Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 59. Actor Ron Livingston (“Sex and the City,” ″The Practice”) is 54. Singer Brian McKnight is 52. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 51. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 50. Actor Chad Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 47. Bassist P-Nut of 311 (three-eleven) is 47. Actor Navi Rawat (“Numb3rs”) is 44. Actor Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 44. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 42. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 40. Actor Chelsey Crisp (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 38. Actor Amanda Crew (“Silicon Valley”) is 35. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 32. Musician DJ Mustard is 31. Actor Sophie Lowe (“Once Upon a Time In Wonderland”) is 31. Actor Hank Greenspan (“The Neighborhood”) is 11.
June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 82. Country singer Joe Stampley is 78. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 77. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 74. Singer Dwight Twilley is 70. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 69. Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 66. Actor Amanda Pays is 62. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 62. Comedian Colin Quinn is 62. Guitarist Steve Vai is 61. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 60. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 58. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 55. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 54. Actor Paul Giamatti is 54. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 53. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 52. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 48. Singer Uncle Kracker is 47. Actor Sonya Walger (“Lost”) is 47. Actor Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ″My Two Dads”) is 46. Jazz singer Somi is 45. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 14.
June 7: Actor Virginia McKenna (“Born Free”) is 90. Singer Tom Jones is 81. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 75. Actor Liam Neeson is 69. Actor Colleen Camp (“Die Hard: With A Vengeance”) is 68. Actor William Forsythe is 66. Record producer L.A. Reid is 65. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 64. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 58. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 55. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 54. Actor Helen Baxendale (Emily on “Friends”) is 51. Actor Karl Urban (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 49. TV personality Bear Grylls (“Man Vs. Wild”) is 47. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 45. Actor Adrienne Frantz (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 43. Comedian Bill Hader (“The Mindy Project,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actor Anna Torv (“Fringe”) is 42. Actor Larisa Oleynik (“3rd Rock From The Sun,” ″Boy Meets World) is 40. Actor Michael Cera (“Juno,” ″Arrested Development”) is 33. Actor Shelley Buckner (“Summerland”) is 32. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 31. Rapper Fetty Wap is 30. Model Emily Ratajkowski is 30.
June 8: Actor James Darren is 85. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 81. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 79. Singer Boz Scaggs is 77. Actor Sonia Braga is 71. Actor Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences”) is 71. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 70. Actor Griffin Dunne is 66. “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is 64. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 63. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 61. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 59. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 55. Actor Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” ″ER”) is 54. Actor Dan Futterman (“Judging Amy”) is 54. Actor David Sutcliffe (“Private Practice,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 52. Actor Kent Faulcon (“Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse”) is 51. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 51. Actor Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) is 51. Actor Mark Feuerstein (“West Wing,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 50. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 46. Actor Eion Bailey (“Once Upon A Time”) is 45. Rapper Kanye West is 44. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 43. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 42. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 40. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 40. Actor Torrey DeVitto (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 37.
June 9: Comedian Jackie Mason is 93. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 82. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 74. Film composer James Newton Howard is 70. Actor Michael J. Fox is 60. Actor Johnny Depp is 58. Actor Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ″ER”) is 57. Singer-actor Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns,” ″Medea” films) is 55. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 54. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 54. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 51. Actor Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”) is 48. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 46. Actor Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 43. Actor Natalie Portman is 40. Actor Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” ″Arrested Development”) is 33. Actor Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”) is 29.
— The Associated Press