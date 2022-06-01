Celebrity birthdays

June 2: Actor Ron Ely (“Tarzan”) is 84. Actor Stacy Keach is 81. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 79. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares is 78. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It to Beaver”) is 74. Actor Joanna Gleason is 72. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24″) is 68. Comedian Dana Carvey is 67. Actor Gary Grimes (“Summer of ’42”) is 67. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 67. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 62. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 61. Actor Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” ″24″) is 58. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 54. TV personality Andy Cohen is 54. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 52. Actor Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 52. Actor Anthony Montgomery (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 51. Comedian Wayne Brady is 50. Actor Wentworth Miller (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 50. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 46. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 45. Actor Dominic Cooper (“Mamma Mia”) is 44. Actor Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 44. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” ″Dodgeball”) is 44. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” ″Scream 3″) is 44. Actor Morena Baccarin (“Gotham,” ″Homeland”) is 43. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 42. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 42. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 39. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 36. Actor Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 34. Actor Brittany Curran (“The Magicians,” “Men of a Certain Age”) is 32.

June 3: Actor Irma P. Hall (“Soul Food”) is 87. Singer Ian Hunter is 83. Singer Eddie Holman is 76. Actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 76. Actor Penelope Wilton (“Downton Abbey”) is 76. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 74. Singer Suzi Quatro is 72. Singer Deniece Williams is 72. Singer Dan Hill is 68. Actor Suzie Plakson (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 64. Actor Scott Valentine (“Family Ties”) is 64. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 58. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 57. TV journalist Anderson Cooper is 55. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 54. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 51. Actor Vik Sahay (“Chuck”) is 51. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 49. Actor Arianne Zucker (“Days of Our Lives”) is 48. Actor Nikki M. James (“The Good Wife”) is 41. Actor Josh Segarra (“Chicago P.D.”) is 36. Actor Lalaine Dupree (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 35. Actor Anne Winters (“13 Reasons Why,” “Grand Hotel”) is 28.

June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 86. Singer-actor Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 78. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 77. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 71. Actor Parker Stevenson is 70. Actor Keith David (“Barbershop”) is 66. Blues musician Tinsley Ellis is 65. Singer El DeBarge is 61. Actor Julie White (film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Grace Under Fire”) is 61. Actor Lindsay Frost (“Crossing Jordan”) is 60. Actor Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”) is 58. Singer Al B. Sure! is 54. Actor Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”) is 54. Ron Huebel (“What To Expect When You’re Expecting”) is 53. Comedian Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor James Callis (“Bridget Jones”) is 51. Actor Noah Wyle (“ER”) is 51. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 48. Actor Russell Brand is 47. Actor Angelina Jolie is 47. Actor Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 47. Actor Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”) is 44. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 42. Model Bar Refaeli is 37. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 32.

June 5: Actor-singer Bill Hayes (“Days of Our Lives,” “Your Show of Shows”) is 97. News correspondent Bill Moyers is 88. Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 77. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 75. Singer-performance artist Laurie Anderson is 75. Country singer Gail Davies is 74. Financial expert Suze Orman (“The Suze Orman Show”) is 71. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 70. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 68. Saxophonist Kenny G is 66. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 66. Actor Beth Hall (“Mom,” ″Mad Men”) is 64. Actor Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 60. Actor Ron Livingston (“Sex and the City,” ″The Practice”) is 55. Singer Brian McKnight is 53. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 52. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 51. Actor Chad Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 48. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 48. Actor Navi Rawat (“Numb3rs”) is 45. Actor Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 45. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 43. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 41. Actor Chelsey Crisp (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 39. Actor Amanda Crew (“Silicon Valley”) is 36. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 33. Musician DJ Mustard is 32. Actor Sophie Lowe (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”) is 32. Actor Hank Greenspan (“The Neighborhood”) is 12.

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 83. Country singer Joe Stampley is 79. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 78. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 75. Singer Dwight Twilley is 71. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 70. Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 67. Actor Amanda Pays is 63. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 63. Comedian Colin Quinn is 63. Guitarist Steve Vai is 62. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 61. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 59. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 56. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 55. Actor Paul Giamatti is 55. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 54. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 53. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 49. Singer Uncle Kracker is 48. Actor Sonya Walger (“Lost”) is 48. Actor Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ″My Two Dads”) is 47. Jazz singer Somi is 46. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 15.

June 7: Actor Virginia McKenna (“Born Free”) is 91. Singer Tom Jones is 82. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 76. Actor Liam Neeson is 70. Actor Colleen Camp (“Die Hard: With A Vengeance”) is 69. Actor William Forsythe is 67. Record producer L.A. Reid is 66. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 65. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 59. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 56. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 55. Actor Helen Baxendale (“Friends”) is 52. Actor Karl Urban (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 50. TV personality Bear Grylls (“Man Vs. Wild”) is 48. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 46. Actor Adrienne Frantz (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Comedian Bill Hader (“The Mindy Project,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actor Anna Torv (“Fringe”) is 43. Actor Larisa Oleynik (“3rd Rock From The Sun,” ″Boy Meets World) is 41. Actor Michael Cera (“Juno,” ″Arrested Development”) is 34. Actor Shelley Buckner (“Summerland”) is 33. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 32. Model-actor Emily Ratajkowski (“Gone Girl”) is 31. Rapper Fetty Wap is 31.

June 8: Actor James Darren is 86. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 82. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 80. Singer Boz Scaggs is 78. Actor Sonia Braga is 72. Actor Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences”) is 72. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 71. Actor Griffin Dunne is 67. “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is 65. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 64. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 62. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 60. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 56. Actor Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” ″ER”) is 55. Actor Dan Futterman (“Judging Amy”) is 55. Actor David Sutcliffe (“Private Practice,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 53. Actor Kent Faulcon (“Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse”) is 52. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 52. Actor Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) is 52. Actor Mark Feuerstein (“West Wing,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 51. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 47. Actor Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”) is 46. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 45. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 44. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 43. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 41. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 41. Actor Torrey DeVitto (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38.

