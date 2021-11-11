Celebrity birthdays

Nov. 17: Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 83. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 80. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 79. Actor Lauren Hutton is 78. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 77. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 77. Actor Stephen Root (“King of the Hill,” “NewsRadio”) is 70. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 63. Actor William Moses is 62. Entertainer RuPaul is 61. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 59. Actor Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Brooklyn Bridge”) is 58. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 55. Actor Sophie Marceau (“Braveheart”) is 55. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 54. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 54. Actor David Ramsey (“Arrow,” “Blue Bloods”) is 50. Actor Leslie Bibb (Film’s “Iron Man,” TV’s ″Popular”) is 48. Actor Brandon Call (“Step By Step”) is 45. Country singer Aaron Lines is 44. Actor Rachel McAdams (“Wedding Crashers,” “The Notebook”) is 43. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 41. Actor Justin Cooper (“Liar, Liar”) is 33. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 33. Actor Raquel Castro (“Jersey Girl”) is 27.