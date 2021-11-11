Celebrity birthdays

Nov. 11: Country singer Narvel Felts is 83. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 76. Keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and formerly of Survivor) is 71. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 70. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 68. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 68. Singer Dave Alvin is 66. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 65. Actor Stanley Tucci is 61. Actor Demi Moore is 58. Actor Calista Flockhart (“Brothers and Sisers,” “Ally McBeal”) is 57. Actor Frank John Hughes (“24″) is 54. TV personality Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye For the Straight Guy”) is 52. Actor David DeLuise (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 50. Actor Tyler Christopher (“General Hospital”) is 49. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 47. Actor Scoot McNairy (“Argo”) is 44. “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” musical director Jon Batiste is 35. Actress Christa B. Allen (“Revenge”) is 30.
Nov. 12: Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”) is 78. Singer Brian Hyland is 78. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG’s is 77. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 77. Singer Neil Young is 76. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 74. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 71. Actor Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”) is 63. Bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) is 57. Actor Rebecca Wisocky (“Devious Maids”) is 50. Actor Radha Mitchell (“Finding Neverland”) is 48. Actor Tamala Jones (“Castle,” ″The Brothers”) is 47. Actor Angela Watson (“Step By Step”) is 47. Singer Tevin Campbell is 45. Actor Ashley Williams (“Huff,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 43. Actor Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”) is 42. Actor Ryan Gosling is 41. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 41. Actor Anne Hathaway is 39. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 37. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 31.
Nov. 13: Actor Jimmy Hawkins (“It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 80. Blues singer John Hammond is 79. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 75. Actor Joe Mantegna is 74. Actor Sheila Frazier (“Superfly”) is 73. Actor Tracy Scoggins (“The Colbys,” “Babylon 5,” “Lois and Clark”) is 68. Actor Chris Noth (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Sex and the City”) is 67. Actor Whoopi Goldberg is 66. Actor Rex Linn (“CSI: Miami”) is 65. Actor Caroline Goodall (“The Princess Diaries,” ″Schindler’s List”) is 62. Actor Neil Flynn (“Scrubs”) is 61. Trumpeter Walter Kibby of Fishbone is 57. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is 54. Actor Steve Zahn (“Happy, Texas,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 54. Actor Gerard Butler (“Machine Gun Preacher,” ″The Phantom of the Opera”) is 52. Actor Jordan Bridges (“Rizzoli and Isles”) is 48. Actor Aisha Hinds (“Under the Dome,” ″True Blood”) is 46. Bassist Nikolai Fraiture of The Strokes is 43. Actor Monique Coleman (“High School Musical”) is 41. Actor Devon Bostick (“The 100,” ″Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 30.
Nov. 14: Actor Kathleen Hughes (“Babe”) is 93. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 74. Guitarist James Young of Styx is 72. Musician Stephen Bishop is 70. Pianist Yanni is 67. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 60. Actor Laura San Giacomo (“Just Shoot Me”) is 60. Rapper Reverend Run of Run-DMC is 57. Actor Patrick Warburton (“The Tick,” “Seinfeld”) is 57. Singer Jeanette Jurado of Expose’ is 56. Bassist Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty is 53. Singer-music producer Butch Walker (Marvelous 3) is 52. Actor Josh Duhamel (Film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Las Vegas”) is 49. Drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182 is 46. Drummer Robby Shaffer of MercyMe is 46. Actor Brian Dietzen (“NCIS”) is 44. Rapper Shyheim is 44. Bassist Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach is 42. Actor Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Silence”) is 42. Comedian Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Russell Tovey (“Quantico”) is 40. Actor Cory Michael Smith (“Gotham”) is 35. Actor Graham Patrick Martin (“Major Crimes,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 30.
Nov. 15: Singer Petula Clark is 89. Actor Joanna Barnes (“Spartacus,” “The Parent Trap”) is 87. Actor Sam Waterston (“Law and Order”) is 81. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 76. Actor Bob Gunton (TV’s “24,” film’s “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 76. Actor Beverly D’Angelo (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 70. Actor-director James Widdoes (“Animal House”) is 68. News correspondent John Roberts is 65. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 64. Comedian Judy Gold is 59. Actor Rachel True (“Half and Half”) is 55. Rapper E-40 is 54. Country singer Jack Ingram is 51. Actor Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Eli Stone”) is 49. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong (“Carter,” “Veronica Mars”) is 48. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 47. Singer Chad Kroeger of Nickelback is 47. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 47. Actor Virginie Ledoyen (“The Beach”) is 45. Actor Sean Murray (“NCIS”) is 44. Rapper B.o.B is 33. Actor Shailene Woodley is 30. Actor Emma Dumont (“Bunheads”) is 27.
Nov. 16: Actor Clu Gulager (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Virginian”) is 93. Actor Joanna Pettet (“Knots Landing”) is 79. Actor Steve Railsback is 76. Actor David Leisure (“Empty Nest”) is 71. Actor Miguel Sandoval (“Medium”) is 70. Actor Marg Helgenberger (“CSI”) is 63. Drummer Mani of Stone Roses is 59. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 58. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 57. Actor Harry Lennix (“The Blacklist”) is 57. Guitarist Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver is 55. Actor Lisa Bonet (boh-NAY’) is 54. Actor Tammy Lauren (“Wanda at Large,” “Martial Law”) is 53. Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 52. Actor Martha Plimpton is 51. Actor Missi Pyle (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 49. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 44. Singer Trevor Penick (O-Town) is 42. Actor Kimberley J. Brown (“Halloweentown”) is 37. Singer Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted is 33. Comedian Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 28. Actor Casey Moss (“Days of Our Lives”) is 28. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey (“Heroes,” ″My Wife and Kids”) is 26.
Nov. 17: Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 83. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 80. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 79. Actor Lauren Hutton is 78. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 77. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 77. Actor Stephen Root (“King of the Hill,” “NewsRadio”) is 70. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 63. Actor William Moses is 62. Entertainer RuPaul is 61. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 59. Actor Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Brooklyn Bridge”) is 58. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 55. Actor Sophie Marceau (“Braveheart”) is 55. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 54. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 54. Actor David Ramsey (“Arrow,” “Blue Bloods”) is 50. Actor Leslie Bibb (Film’s “Iron Man,” TV’s ″Popular”) is 48. Actor Brandon Call (“Step By Step”) is 45. Country singer Aaron Lines is 44. Actor Rachel McAdams (“Wedding Crashers,” “The Notebook”) is 43. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 41. Actor Justin Cooper (“Liar, Liar”) is 33. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 33. Actor Raquel Castro (“Jersey Girl”) is 27.
— The Associated Press
— The Associated Press