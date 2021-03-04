Celebrity birthdays

March 4: Actor Paula Prentiss (1975′s “The Stepford Wives”) is 83. Movie director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) is 80. Singer Chris Rea is 70. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 69. Actor Kay Lenz is 68. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 68. Actor Catherine O’Hara (“Home Alone,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 67. Actor Mykelti Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) is 64. Actor Patricia Heaton (“The Middle,” ″Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 63. Actor Steven Weber (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Wings”) is 60. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 58. Actor Stacy Edwards (“Chicago Hope”) is 56. Rapper Grand Puba (Brand Nubian) is 55. Drummer Patrick Hannan of The Sundays is 55. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 54. Actor Patsy Kensit is 53. Actor Andrea Bendewald (“Suddenly Susan”) is 51. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 50. Country singer Jason Sellers is 50. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 44. Actor Jessica Heap (“The Young and the Restless”) is 38. Actor Scott Michael Foster (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Greek”) is 36. TV personality Whitney Port (“The Hills”) is 36. Actor Audrey Esparza (“Blindspot”) is 35. Actor Margo Harshman (“NCIS,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 35. Actor Josh Bowman (“Revenge”) is 33. Actor Andrea Bowen (“Desperate Housewives”) is 31. Actor Jenna Boyd (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) is 28.
March 5: Actor Paul Sand (“St. Elsewhere”) is 89. Actor James B. Sikking (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 87. Actor Dean Stockwell (“JAG,” ″Quantum Leap”) is 85. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 83. Actor Samantha Eggar (“The Molly Maguires,” ″Dr. Doolittle”) is 82. Actor Michael Warren (“Soul Food,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 75. Actor Eddie Hodges is 74. Singer Eddy Grant is 73. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 69. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”) is 67. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 66. Actor Adriana Barraza is 65. Actor Talia Balsam (“Divorce,” ″Mad Men”) is 62. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 59. Actor Paul Blackthorne (“Arrow,” ″24″) is 52. Guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 51. Singer Rome is 51. Actor Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) is 47. Actor Eva Mendes is 47. Actor Jolene Blalock (“Enterprise”) is 46. Model Niki Taylor is 46. Actor Kimberly McCullough (“General Hospital”) is 43. Actor Karolina Wydra (“Wicked City,” “House”) is 40. Actor Sterling Knight (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 32. Actor Jake Lloyd (“Star Wars” films) is 32. Actor Micah Fowler (“Speechless”) is 23.
March 6: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 90. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 81. Actor Ben Murphy is 79. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 76. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 75. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 74. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 74. Singer Kiki Dee is 74. TV personality John Stossel is 74. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 68. Actor Tom Arnold is 62. Actor D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”) is 58. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 57. Actor Shuler Hensley is 54. Actor Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 54. Actor Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 53. Actor Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ″Caroline in the City”) is 52. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 51. Country singer Trent Willmon is 48. Guitarist Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 47. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 47. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 44. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 41. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 37. Actor Eli Marienthal is 35. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 30. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 18.
March 7: TV personality Willard Scott (“Today”) is 87. Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 81. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 78. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 75. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 75. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 69. Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 65. Actor Donna Murphy (“Mercy Street,” ″Murder One”) is 62. Actor Nick Searcy (“Justified”) is 62. Actor Mary Beth Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 60. Singer Taylor Dayne is 59. Actor Bill Brochtrup (“Major Crimes,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 58. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 57. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 57. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (“Major Crimes”) is 55. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad The Wet Sprocket is 54. Actor Rachel Weisz (WYS) is 50. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Kinsey,” ″Garden State”) is 50. Actor Jay Duplass (“The Mindy Project”) is 48. Singer Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo is 48. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 47. Actor Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 47. Actor Tobias Menzies (“Outlander,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 47. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson (“The Unit”) is 46. Actor TJ Thyne (“Bones”) is 46. Actor Laura Prepon (“Orange Is The New Black,” ″That ’70s Show”) is 41. Actor Bel Powley (Film: “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is 29. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 24.
March 8: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 86. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 85. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 77. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 76. Bassist Randy Meisner (The Eagles, Poco) is 75. Singer Peggy March is 73. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 64. Singer Gary Numan is 63. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 62. Actor Aidan Quinn is 62. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 61. Actor Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 60. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 60. Singer Shawn Mullins is 53. Actor Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 51. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” ″Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 48. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 45. Actor Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 44. Actor James Van Der Beek (“CSI: Cyber,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 44. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 43. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” ″2 Broke Girls”) is 43. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 42. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 42. Singer Kristinia DeBarge is 31.
March 9: Singer Lloyd Price is 88. Actor Joyce Van Patten is 87. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 85. Actor Trish Van Devere is 80. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 79. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 79. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 78. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 76. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 73. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 73. Actor Linda Fiorentino (“Men In Black”) is 63. Actor Tom Amandes (“Eli Stone,” ″Parenthood”) is 62. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 61. Actor Juliette Binoche (“Chocolat,” ″The English Patient”) is 57. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 53. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 51. Rapper C-Murder (aka C-Miller) is 50. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (“Webster”) is 50. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly (“Yes, Dear,” ″Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 49. Actor Kerr Smith (“Life Unexpected,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 49. Actor Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 42. Comedian Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show”) is 42. Rapper Chingy is 41. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) is 41. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 40. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 38. Actor Brittany Snow (“American Dreams,” ″Hairspray”) is 35. Rapper Bow Wow is 34. Rapper YG is 31. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (“George Lopez”) is 29. Actor Cierra Ramirez (“The Fosters”) is 26.
March 10: Country talk show host Ralph Emery is 88. Bluegrass musician Norman Blake is 83. Actor Chuck Norris is 81. Singer Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean is 81. Actor Katharine Houghton (“Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?”) is 79. Actor Richard Gant is 77. Guitarist Tom Scholz of Boston is 74. TV personality-businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) is 72. Actor Aloma Wright (“Scrubs”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Gary Louris of The Jayhawks is 66. Actor Shannon Tweed is 64. Actor Sharon Stone is 63. Bassist Gail Greenwood of L7 (and of Belly) is 61. Magician Lance Burton is 61. Actor Jasmine Guy is 59. Bassist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is 58. Music producer Rick Rubin is 58. Singer Edie Brickell is 55. Actor Stephen Mailer (“Reversal of Fortune”) is 55. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (“Grimm”) is 53. Actor Paget Brewster (“Criminal Minds”) is 52. Actor Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) is 50. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 49. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 47. Guitarist Jerry Horton of Papa Roach is 46. Actor Jeff Branson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Singer Robin Thicke is 44. Actor Bree Turner (“Grimm”) is 44. Singer Michael Barnes of Red is 42. Actor Edi Gathegi (“Twilight” films) is 42. Bassist Matt Asti of MGMT is 41. Actor Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) is 39. Singer Carrie Underwood is 38. Actor Olivia Wilde is 37. Singer Emeli Sande is 34. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 32. Keyboardist Jared Hampton of LANCO is 30. Actor Emily Osment (“Hannah Montana”) is 29.
— The Associated Press