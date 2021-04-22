Celebrity birthdays

APRIL 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 88. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 83. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 83. Singer Bobby Rydell is 79. Singer Gary Wright is 78. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”) is 63. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 61. Actor Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 60. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 60. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 59. Actor Jet Li is 58. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 57. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “The King of Queens”) is 56. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 54. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 51. Actor Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 50. Actor Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 50. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 44. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 44. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 44. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 44. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Weeds”) is 43. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“Mike and Molly”) is 42. Actor Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and the Furious”) is 41. Actor Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 41. Actor Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 41. Actor Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike”) is 41. Actor Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 37. Actor Aaron Meeks (“Soul Food”) is 35.