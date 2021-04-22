Celebrity birthdays

APRIL 22: Actor Estelle Harris (“Seinfeld”) is 93. Actor Jack Nicholson is 84. Singer Mel Carter is 82. Country singer Cleve Francis is 76. Director John Waters is 75. Singer Peter Frampton is 71. Singer Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) is 70. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 67. Actor Ryan Stiles (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 62. Comedian Byron Allen (“Real People”) is 60. Actor Chris Makepeace is 57. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Good Wife”) is 55. Actor Sheryl Lee (“Twin Peaks”) is 54. TV personality Sherri Shepherd (“The View”) is 54. Country singer Heath Wright of Ricochet is 54. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 50. Actor Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”) is 50. Singer-guitarist Daniel Johns of Silverchair is 42. Actor Malcolm Barrett (TV’s “Timeless”) is 41. Actor Cassidy Freeman (“Smallville”) is 39. Actor Zack Gottsagen (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”) is 36. Actor Amber Heard is 35. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is 31.
APRIL 23: Actor David Birney is 82. Actor Lee Majors (“Six Million Dollar Man”) is 82. Actor Blair Brown is 74. Actor Joyce DeWitt (“Three’s Company”) is 72. Actor James Russo is 68. Director Michael Moore is 67. Actor Judy Davis is 66. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 61. Actor Craig Sheffer (“One Tree Hill”) is 61. Comedian George Lopez is 60. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (“The Resident,” “Providence”) is 54. Actor Scott Bairstow (“Party of Five”) is 51. Actor John Lutz (“30 Rock”) is 48. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena (“The Marine”) is 44. Actor-comedian John Oliver is 44. Actor Kal Penn (“House M.D.,” “Harold and Kumar”) is 44. Singer Taio Cruz is 38. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer (“Chicago Fire”) is 37. Guitarist Anthony LaMarca of The War on Drugs is 34. Actor Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 31. Actor Matthew Underwood (“Zoey 101”) is 31. Model Gigi Hadid is 26. Musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet are 25. Actor Charlie Rowe (“Salvation”) is 25.
APRIL 24: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 87. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 79. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 78. Singer Ann Peebles is 74. Actor Eric Bogosian is 68. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 67. Actor Michael O’Keefe (“Roseanne”) is 66. Actor Glenn Morshower (“24”) is 62. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 57. Actor Djimon Hounsou (Amistad”) is 57. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 54. Actor Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) is 53. Actor Melinda Clarke (“The O.C.”) is 52. Actor Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) is 52. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 48. Actor Derek Luke (“Friday Night Lights”) is 47. Actor Thad Luckinbill (“The Young and the Restless”) is 46. Actor Eric Balfour (“24”) is 44. Actor Rebecca Mader (“Lost”) is 44. Actor Reagan Gomez (“The Parent ’Hood”) is 41. Actor Austin Nichols (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Actor Sasha Barrese (“The Hangover”) is 40. Singer Kelly Clarkson (“American Idol”) is 39. Country singer Carly Pearce is 31. Actor Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) is 29. Actor Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”) is 29. Actor Jordan Fisher (“Rent: Live”) is 27.
APRIL 25: Actor Al Pacino is 81. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman is 77. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 76. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 76. Actor Talia Shire is 76. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 74. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 67. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 57. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 57. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 54. Actor Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 52. Actor Renee Zellweger is 52. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl”) is 51. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 51. Actor Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 46. Actor Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.” ) is 44. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 41. Actor Allisyn Snyder (“A.P. Bio”) is 25. Actor Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 12.
APRIL 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 88. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 83. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 83. Singer Bobby Rydell is 79. Singer Gary Wright is 78. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”) is 63. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 61. Actor Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 60. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 60. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 59. Actor Jet Li is 58. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 57. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “The King of Queens”) is 56. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 54. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 51. Actor Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 50. Actor Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 50. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 44. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 44. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 44. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 44. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Weeds”) is 43. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“Mike and Molly”) is 42. Actor Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and the Furious”) is 41. Actor Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 41. Actor Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 41. Actor Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike”) is 41. Actor Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 37. Actor Aaron Meeks (“Soul Food”) is 35.
APRIL 27: Actor Anouk Aimee (“A Man and A Woman”) is 89. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52’s is 73. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 72. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 72. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 70. Singer Sheena Easton is 62. Actor James Le Gros (“Ally McBeal”) is 59. Singer Mica Paris is 52. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 49. Actor Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 49. Actor Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 45. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 43. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 42. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 38. Actor Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 38. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 37. Actor Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 36. Actor Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” “Doctor Who”) is 35. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 35. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 34. Singer Lizzo is 33. Actor Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 32.
APRIL 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 80. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 72. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 71. Actor Mary McDonnell is 69. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 68. Rapper Too Short is 55. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 50. Actor Chris Young is 50. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 49. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law and Order”) is 48. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 48. Actor Penelope Cruz is 47. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 43. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 43. Actor Jessica Alba is 40. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) is 39. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 35. Actor Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock” is 30.
— The Associated Press
