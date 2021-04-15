Celebrity birthdays

APRIL 15: Actor Claudia Cardinale (“Son of the Pink Panther”) is 83. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 78. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 75. Actor Lois Chiles (“Austin Powers”) is 74. Actor Amy Wright is 71. Actor Sam McMurray (“The King of Queens,” “The Tracey Ullman Show”) is 69. Actor Emma Thompson is 62. Singer Samantha Fox is 55. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead is 53. Actor Flex Alexander (“One on One”) is 51. Actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case”) is 47. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 43. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 42. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 41. Bassist Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man is 40. Actor Seth Rogen is 39. Actor Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) is 38. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 38. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton of Plain White T’s is 37. Actor Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 34. Actor Leonie Elliott (“Call the Midwife”) is 33. Actor Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” movies) is 31. Actor Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is 24.
APRIL 16: Singer Bobby Vinton is 86. Midnight Oil singer-turned-politician Peter Garrett is 68. Actor Ellen Barkin is 67. Actor Michel Gill (“House of Cards”) is 61. Singer-bassist Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 59. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 58. Singer David Pirner of Soul Asylum is 57. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 56. Actor Jon Cryer is 56. Actor Peter Billingsley (“A Christmas Story”) is 50. Actor Lukas Haas is 45. Broadway actor Kelli O’Hara is 45. Actor Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) is 19.
APRIL 17: Actor David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) is 79. Musician Jan Hammer is 73. Actor Olivia Hussey is 70. Actor Clarke Peters (“Treme”) is 69. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 64. Actor Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”) is 62. Actor Joel Murray (“Dharma and Greg,” “The Artist”) is 59. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 57. Actor Lela Rochon is 57. Actor William Mapother (“Lost”) is 56. Actor Leslie Bega (“The Sopranos”) is 54. Actor Henry Ian Cusick (“Scandal,” “Lost”) is 54. Actor Kimberly Elise is 54. Singer Liz Phair is 54. Rapper-actor Redman is 51. Actor Jennifer Garner is 49. Singer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 47. Actor Lindsay Korman (“Passions”) is 43. Actor Tate Ellington (“Quantico”) is 42. Actor Charlie Hofheimer (“24: Legacy”) is 40. Actor Rooney Mara (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) is 36. Actor Dee Dee Davis (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 25.
APRIL 18: Actor Robert Hooks is 84. Actor Hayley Mills is 75. Actor James Woods is 74. Actor Dorothy Lyman (“Mama’s Family”) is 74. Actor Cindy Pickett (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 74. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 74. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 69. Actor Rick Moranis is 68. Actor Eric Roberts is 65. Actor Melody Thomas Scott (“Young and the Restless”) is 65. Actor John James (“Dynasty,” “The Colbys”) is 65. Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 63. Actor Jane Leeves (“Hot In Cleveland,” “Fraiser”) is 60. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 59. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 58. Actor Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) is 58. Actor Maria Bello is 54. Actor Mary Birdsong (“Reno 911!”) is 53. Actor David Hewlett (“Stargate: SG-1”) is 53. Actor-rapper Fredro Starr of Onyx (“Moesha”) is 50. Actor David Tennant (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) is 50. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 47. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 47. Actor Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 45. Actor Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 44. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 42. Actor America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) is 37. Actor Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) is 36. Actor Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 34. Actor Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) is 33. Actor Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) is 32. Actor Britt Robertson (“Under the Dome”) is 31. Actor Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Nashville”) is 29. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 28. Actor Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) is 27.
APRIL 19: Actor Elinor Donahue (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Father Knows Best”) is 84. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 79. Actor Tim Curry is 75. Singer Mark “Flo” Volman of The Turtles is 74. Actor Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty”) is 69. Actor Tom Wood (“The Fugitive,” “Ulee’s Gold”) is 58. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is 56. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 53. Actor Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) is 53. Actor Ashley Judd is 53. Singer Luis Miguel is 51. Actor Jennifer Esposito (“Blue Bloods”) is 48. Actor Jennifer Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”) is 49. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 47. Actor James Franco is 43. Actor Kate Hudson is 42. Actor Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars Episodes II and III”) is 40. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Che,” “Maria Full of Grace”) is 40. Actor Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) is 39. Actor Victoria Yeates (“Call the Midwife”) is 38. Actor Courtland Mead (“Kirk”) is 34.
APRIL 20: Actor George Takei (“Star Trek”) is 84. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 83. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 80. Bluegrass musician Doyle Lawson of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver is 76. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 73. Actor Gregory Itzin (“24”) is 73. Actor Veronica Cartwright (TV’s “24: Legacy, film’s “Aliens”) is 72. Actor Jessica Lange is 72. Actor Clint Howard is 62. Actor Crispin Glover is 57. Actor Andy Serkis (“Lord of the Rings”) is 57. Country singer Wade Hayes is 52. Actor Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) is 51. Actor Carmen Electra is 49. Actor Joey Lawrence (“Blossom,” “Brotherly Love”) is 45. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 43. Actor Clayne Crawford (TV’s “Lethal Weapon”) is 43. Actor Tim Jo (“The Neighbors”) is 37. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV’s “The Flash) is 32.
APRIL 21: Actor Elaine May is 89. Actor Charles Grodin is 86. Singer Iggy Pop is 74. Actor Patti LuPone is 72. Actor Tony Danza is 70. Actor James Morrison (“24”) is 67. Actor Andie MacDowell is 63. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 62. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 62. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 58. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 55. Actor Leslie Silva (“In the Dark,” “Providence”) is 53. Actor Toby Stephens (“Die Another Day”) is 52. Singer Glen Hansard is 51. Comedian Rob Riggle is 51. Comedian Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) is 51. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory of a Deadman is 43. Actor James McAvoy (“The Last King of Scotland,” “The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 42. Actor Terrence J (“Think Like a Man”) is 39. Actor Christoph Sanders (“Last Man Standing”) is 33. Actor Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 30. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 24.
— The Associated Press
