Celebrity birthdays

April 12: Actor Jane Withers is 95. Musician Herbie Hancock is 81. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 77. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” “Married ... With Children”) is 75. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 74. Talk show host David Letterman is 74. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 69. Singer Pat Travers is 67. Actor Andy Garcia is 65. Actor Suzzanne Douglas (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 64. Country singer Vince Gill is 64. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 63. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 63. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 59. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 57. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 53. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 is 51. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 51. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 50. Actor Shannen Doherty is 50. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 47. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 44. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 43. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 43. Actor Claire Danes is 42. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon A Time,” “House”) is 42. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away with Murder,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 35. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 34. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 34. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is 34. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 27.