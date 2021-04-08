Celebrity birthdays

April 8: Comedian Shecky Greene is 95. Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 80. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 80. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 79. Actor Stuart Pankin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Not Necessarily the News”) is 75. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 74. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 70. Singer-actor John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 61. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 58. Singer Julian Lennon is 58. Actor Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” “Under the Dome”) is 58. Rapper Biz Markie (“Yo Gabba Gabba”) is 57. Actor Robin Wright is 55. Actor Patricia Arquette is 53. Actor JR Bourne (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” “Revenge”) is 51. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 51. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 50. Actor Emma Caulfield (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 48. Actor Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) is 41. Actor Taylor Kitsch (“True Detective,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 37. Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 37. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (Echosmith) is 28. Actor Sadie Calvano (“Mom”) is 24.
April 9: Actor Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 82. Country singer Margo Smith is 79. Actor Dennis Quaid is 67. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 62. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 58. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 56. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 56. Actor Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 55. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 52. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 46. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 44. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 42. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes is 41. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 41. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” “Tropic Thunder”) is 39. Actor Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 36. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 35. Actor Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 35. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 34. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 34. Actor Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 31. Actor Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 23. Musician Lil Nas X is 22. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 22. Singer Jackie Evancho is 21.
April 10: Actor Liz Sheridan (“Seinfeld”) is 92. Sportscaster John Madden is 85. Actor Steven Seagal is 69. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 68. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 67. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 64. Singer-producer Babyface is 63. Musician Brian Setzer is 62. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 61. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 56. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 54. Comedian Orlando Jones is 53. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 52. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 51. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 46. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 42. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 40. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 40. Actor Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 38. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 38. Singer-actor Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”) is 37. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 36. Actor Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 33. Country singer Maren Morris is 31. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 30. Actor Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 29. Actor Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 28. Actor Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 23.
April 11: Actor Joel Grey is 89. Actor Louise Lasser is 82. Actor Peter Riegart (“Animal House”) is 74. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 71. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 64. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 60. Country singer Steve Azar is 57. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 55. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” “The O.C.”) is 52. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 51. Actor Vicellous Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 50. Rapper David Banner is 47. Actor Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 47. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 42. Actor Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” ″Lars and the Real Girl”) is 37. Singer Joss Stone is 34. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 29.
April 12: Actor Jane Withers is 95. Musician Herbie Hancock is 81. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 77. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” “Married ... With Children”) is 75. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 74. Talk show host David Letterman is 74. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 69. Singer Pat Travers is 67. Actor Andy Garcia is 65. Actor Suzzanne Douglas (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 64. Country singer Vince Gill is 64. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 63. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 63. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 59. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 57. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 53. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 is 51. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 51. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 50. Actor Shannen Doherty is 50. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 47. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 44. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 43. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 43. Actor Claire Danes is 42. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon A Time,” “House”) is 42. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away with Murder,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 35. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 34. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 34. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is 34. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 27.
April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 84. Actor Paul Sorvino is 82. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 81. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 79. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 77. Actor Tony Dow (“Leave It to Beaver”) is 76. Musician Al Green is 75. Actor Ron Perlman is 71. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” “Roswell”) is 71. Singer Peabo Bryson is 70. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 70. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 67. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 64. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 64. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 60. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 57. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “The Biggest Loser”) is 57. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 56. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 55. Actor Ricky Schroder is 51. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 49. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,””Saving Grace”) is 48. Singer Lou Bega is 46. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 43. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 41. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 40. Singer Nellie McKay is 39. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 39. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 33. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 28.
April 14: Country singer Loretta Lynn is 89. Actor Julie Christie is 81. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 76. Actor John Shea (“Gossip Girl,” “Lois and Clark”) is 73. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” “The Musketeers”) is 63. Actor-turned-racecar driver Brian Forster (“The Partridge Family”) is 61. Actor Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 61. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon a Time”) is 60. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 59. Actor Catherine Dent (“The Shield”) is 56. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 54. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 53. Actor Adrien Brody is 48. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 48. Rapper Da Brat is 47. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 46. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 44. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 44. Musician JD McPherson is 44. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 41. Actor Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 41. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 29. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 28. Actor Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 27. Actor Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 25.
