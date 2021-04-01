Celebrity birthdays

April 1: Actor Jane Powell (“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”) is 92. Actor Don Hastings (“As The World Turns”) is 87. Actor Ali MacGraw is 82. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 82. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 73. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 71. Actor Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 69. Singer Susan Boyle is 60. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” “Twilight”) is 59. Country singer Woody Lee is 53. Actor Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Rapper-actor Method Man is 50. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” “Dead Presidents”) are 49. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 48. Actor David Oyelowo (“Selma,” “The Butler”) is 45. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” “Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 39. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years A Slave,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 38. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) is 35. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 34. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,” “Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 24.
April 2: Actor Linda Hunt is 76. Actor Sam Anderson (“Lost,” “ER,” “Perfect Strangers”) is 74. Singer Emmylou Harris is 74. Actor Pamela Reed is 72. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 72. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 60. Actor Christopher Meloni (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 60. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 60. Country singer Billy Dean is 59. Actor Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 59. Actor Jana Marie Hupp (“Ed”) is 57. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 54. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli of Third Eye Blind is 52. Actor Roselyn Sanchez (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” “Without a Trace”) is 48. Actor Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”) is 46. Actor Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” “CSI: Miami”) is 46. Actor Michael Fassbender (“Shame,” “Inglourious Basterds”) is 44. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 42. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 35. Country singer Chris Janson is 35. Actor Drew Van Acker (“Training Day,” “Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV’s “Fargo,” “Breaking Bad”) is 33.
April 3: Actor Marsha Mason is 79. Singer Wayne Newton is 79. Singer Tony Orlando is 77. Singer Richard Thompson is 72. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 71. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 65. Actor Alec Baldwin is 63. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 62. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 60. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 59. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 53. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 49. Actor Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) is 48. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 47. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” “The Good Wife”) is 43. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 39. Singer Leona Lewis is 36. Actor Amanda Bynes is 35. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 34. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 30. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 22.
April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 77. Actor Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 71. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 70. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek,” “History of the World Part 1”) is 67. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” “The Practice”) is 65. Actor Constance Shulman (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 63. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” “Lord of the Rings”) is 61. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 59. Talk show host Graham Norton is 58. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” “Mr. Show”) is 57. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 56. Actor Nancy McKeon is 55. Country singer Clay Davidson is 50. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 50. Singer Jill Scott is 49. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 49. Magician David Blaine is 48. Singer Kelly Price is 48. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 47. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 46. Actor James Roday (“Psych”) is 45. Actor Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black,” “American Pie”) is 42. Actor-comedian Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) is 38. Actor Amanda Righetti (“The Mentalist”) is 38. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101”) is 30. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (“The Middle,” “Anger Management”) is 28. Singer Austin Mahone is 25.
April 5: Horror filmmaker Roger Corman is 95. Country singer Tommy Cash is 81. Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law and Order”) is 80. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 79. Actor Max Gail (“Sons and Daughters,” “Barney Miller”) is 78. Actor Jane Asher is 75. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of Abba is 71. Actor Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) is 69. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 67. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid of Kid ‘n Play (“House Party”) is 57. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 55. Musician Paula Cole is 53. Actor Krista Allen (“Baywatch,” “What About Brian”) is 50. Actor Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) is 50. Country singer Pat Green is 49. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 48. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 46. Actor Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) is 45. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of The Eli Young Band is 40. Actor Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 39. Actor Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) is 32.
April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 84. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 83. Director Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “The Natural”) is 79. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 74. Actor Patrika Darbo (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 73. Actor Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” “Evening Shade”) is 69. Actor Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 66. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 61. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 56. Actor Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 52. Actor Paul Rudd is 52. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 49. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 48. Actor Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) is 46. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 46. Actor Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 45. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 44. Musician Robert Glasper is 43. Actor Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings,” “Scrubs”) is 40. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 31.
April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 86. Singer Charlie Thomas of The Drifters is 84. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 83. Actor Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 78. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 74. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 73. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 70. Singer Janis Ian is 70. Actor Jackie Chan is 67. Actor Russell Crowe is 57. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 57. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” “Fastlane”) is 56. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs is 47. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 46. Actor Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 46. Actor Kevin Alejandro (“Lucifer,” “Southland”) is 45. Actor Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) is 39. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 36. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 35. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 33. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 22.
— The Associated Press
