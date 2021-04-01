Celebrity birthdays

A pril 3: Actor Marsha Mason is 79. Singer Wayne Newton is 79. Singer Tony Orlando is 77. Singer Richard Thompson is 72. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 71. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 65. Actor Alec Baldwin is 63. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 62. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 60. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 59. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 53. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 49. Actor Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) is 48. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 47. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” “The Good Wife”) is 43. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 39. Singer Leona Lewis is 36. Actor Amanda Bynes is 35. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 34. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 30. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 22.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 77. Actor Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 71. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 70. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek,” “History of the World Part 1”) is 67. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” “The Practice”) is 65. Actor Constance Shulman (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 63. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” “Lord of the Rings”) is 61. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 59. Talk show host Graham Norton is 58. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” “Mr. Show”) is 57. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 56. Actor Nancy McKeon is 55. Country singer Clay Davidson is 50. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 50. Singer Jill Scott is 49. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 49. Magician David Blaine is 48. Singer Kelly Price is 48. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 47. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 46. Actor James Roday (“Psych”) is 45. Actor Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black,” “American Pie”) is 42. Actor-comedian Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) is 38. Actor Amanda Righetti (“The Mentalist”) is 38. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101”) is 30. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (“The Middle,” “Anger Management”) is 28. Singer Austin Mahone is 25.