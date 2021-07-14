Celebrity birthdays

￼July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 82. Singer Millie Jackson is 77. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 76. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 75. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 73. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”West Wing,” Alias”) is 69Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 69. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 69. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 65. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 64. Actor Willie Aames (Charles In Charge”) is 61. Model Kim Alexis is 61. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 60. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 60. Actor Shari Headley is 58. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 58. Drummer Jason Bonham is 55. Actor Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” ″Felicity”) is 55. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 54. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 53. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 52. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 50. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down and of Scars On Broadway is 49. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” ″Felicity”) is 49. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 48. Rapper Jim Jones is 45.Actor Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 45. Actor Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon A Time,” ″Swingtown”) is 44 Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 44. Actor Laura Benanti (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 42. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 42. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 40. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210″) is 32. Actor Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”) is 13.
￼July 16: Singer William Bell is 82. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 73. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 69. Actor Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 64. Dancer Michael Flatley (“Lord of the Dance”) is 63. Actor Phoebe Cates is 58. Actor Paul Hipp is 58. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 56. Actor Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”) is 54. Actor Will Ferrell is 54. Actor Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 52. Actor Corey Feldman is 50. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 50. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 47. Actor Jayma Mays (“Glee”) is 42. Actor AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”) is 34. Actor-singer James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) is 31. Actor Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) is 27. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 25.
￼July 17: Actor Donald Sutherland is 86. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 72. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 70. Actor David Hasselhoff is 69. Bassist Fran Smith Jr. of The Hooters is 69. TV producer Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Apprentice”) is 61. Actor Nancy Giles (“China Beach”) is 61. Singer Regina Belle is 58. Country singer Craig Morgan is 57. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 54. Actor Andre Royo (“The Wire”) is 53. Actor Bitty Schram (“Monk”) is 53. Actor Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty,” Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) is 52. Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Furious 8) is 52. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 50. Rapper Sole’ is 48. Country singer Luke Bryan is 45. Actor Eric Winter (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 45. Actor Mike Vogel (“Under the Dome,” ″The Help”) is 42. Actor Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”) is 36. Actor Brando Eaton (“Dexter”) is 35. Singer Jeremih is 34. Actor Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”) is 29.
￼July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct,” Showgirls”) is 83. Singer Brian Auger is 82. Singer Dion is 82. Actor James Brolin is 81. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and The Vandals is 80. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 72. Actor Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete,” “The Americans”) is 70. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 67. Actor Audrey Landers (“Dallas”) is 65. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 64. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson (“That’s So Raven,” “In the Heat of the Night”) is 61. Actor Elizabeth McGovern (“Downton Abbey”) is 60. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 59. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 57. Actor Vin Diesel is 54. Actor Grant Bowler (“True Blood,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 53. Actor Eddie Matos (“All My Children”) is 49. Rapper M.I.A. is 46. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down and of Scars on Broadway is 46. Actor Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 45. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 43. Actor Kristen Bell is 41. Actor Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 39. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Quantico”) is 39. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 38. Actor Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”) is 36. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 35. Guitarist Joe Dean Jr. (Dailey and Vincent) is 32.
￼July 19: Actor Helen Gallagher (“Ryan’s Hope”) is 95. Country singer Sue Thompson is 95. Singer Vikki Carr is 81. Musician Commander Cody is 77. Actor George Dzundza (“Hack,” “Law and Order”) is 76. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 75. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 74. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Actor Beverly Archer (“Major Dad, “Mama’s Family”) is 73. Actor Peter Barton (“Sunset Boulevard,” ″Burke’s Law”) is 65. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 61. Actor Campbell Scott is 60. Actor Anthony Edwards (“ER”) is 59. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 58. Actor Clea Lewis (“Ellen”) is 56. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 50. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab for Cutie is 47. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 45. Actor Erin Cummings (“Astronaut Wives Club”) is 44. ￼July 20: Actor Sally Ann Howes (“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”) is 91. Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 78. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 77. Singer Kim Carnes is 76. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 74. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 69. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 65. Actor Donna Dixon (“Bosom Buddies”) is 64. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 63. Country singer Radney Foster is 62. Actor Dean Winters (“30 Rock,” Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 57. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 55. Actor Reed Diamond (“Judging Amy,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 54. Actor Josh Holloway (“Lost”) is 52. Singer Vitamin C is 52. Actor Sandra Oh is 50. Actor Omar Epps is 48. Actor Simon Rex is 47. Actor Judy Greer is 46. Actor Charlie Korsmo (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” Hook”) is 43. Singer Elliott Yamin (“American Idol”) is 43. Model Gisele Bundchen is 41. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 41. Actor Percy Daggs III (“Veronica Mars”) is 39. Actor John Francis Daley (“Bones,” “Freaks and Geeks”) is 36. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough is 33. Actor Billi Bruno (“According to Jim”) is 25.
￼July 21: Movie director Norman Jewison (“Moonstruck,” “Fiddler on the Roof”) is 95. Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 78. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 73. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) is 73. Actor Jamey Sheridan (“Homeland”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 68. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 64. Actor Lance Guest (“Lou Grant”) is 61. Actor Matt Mulhern (“Major Dad”) is 61. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 52. Actor Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”) is 51. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 51. Country singer Paul Brandt is 49. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 49. Actor Ali Landry is 48. Comedian Steve Byrne (“Sullivan and Son”) is 47. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 44. Actor Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”) is 43. Actor Sprague Grayden (“Jericho,” “24”) is 43. Actor Josh Hartnett is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 43. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 43. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 43. “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis is 40. Singer Romeo Santos is 40. Drummer Will Berman of MGMT is 39. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 37. Actor Vanessa Lengies (“Stick It,” ″American Dreams”) is 36.Actor Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “Nurse Jackie”) is 35.