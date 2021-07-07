Celebrity birthdays

July 12: Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 78. Actor Denise Nicholas ("In the Heat of the Night") is 77. Singer Walter Egan is 73. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 73. Actor Cheryl Ladd ("Charlie's Angels") is 70. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 69. Actor Mel Harris ("thirtysomething") is 65. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 65. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 59. Actor Judi Evans ("Days of Our Lives") is 57. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 56. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson ("Ally McBeal") is 52. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 48. Rapper Magoo is 48. Actor Anna Friel ("Pushing Daisies") is 45. Singer Tracie Spencer is 45. Actor Alison Wright ("The Americans") is 45. Actor Steve Howey ("Reba") is 44. Actor Topher Grace ("That '70s Show") is 43. Actor Michelle Rodriguez ("The Fast and the Furious" films, "Lost") is 43. Actor Kristen Connolly ("Zoo") is 41. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 38. Actor Matt Cook ("Man with a Plan") is 37. Actor Natalie Martinez ("Under the Dome") is 37. Actor Ta'Rhonda Jones ("Empire") is 33. Actor Melissa O'Neill ("The Rookie") is 33. Actor Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "House of Cards") is 31. Actor Erik Per Sullivan ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 30.