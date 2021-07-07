Celebrity birthdays

July 8: Singer Steve Lawrence is 86. Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 77. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 77. Actor Kim Darby is 74. Actor Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 73. Children’s singer Raffi is 73. Actor Anjelica Huston is 70. Actor Kevin Bacon is 63. Country singer Toby Keith is 60. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 60. Keyboardist Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode is 60. Singer Joan Osborne is 59. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 58. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 54. Actor Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous”) is 53. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” ″Dark Angel”) is 53. Singer Beck is 51. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 51. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 48. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 46. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 44. Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 40. Actor Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” ″One Tree Hill”) is 39. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 36. Actor Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” ″Stranger Things”) is 23. Actor Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 23.
July 9: Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 94. Actor Richard Roundtree is 79. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 76. Actor Chris Cooper is 70. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 69. Country singer David Ball is 68. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 67. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 67. Actor Jimmy Smits is 66. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 64. Actor Kelly McGillis is 64. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 63. Singer Courtney Love is 57. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 56. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 56. Actor Pamela Adlon (“Louie”) is 55. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” ″Party of Five”) is 50. Musician Jack White is 46. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 46. Actor Fred Savage is 45. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 45. Actor Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 43. Singer-actor Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 35. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 30. Actor Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 26.
July 10: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 94. Singer Mavis Staples is 82. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 81. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 80. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 78. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 74. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 72. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 67. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 63. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 63. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 61. Country singer Ken Mellons is 56. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 56. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” ″Half & Half”) is 56. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 52. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 51. Actor Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 49. Singer Imelda May is 47. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” ″Cecil B. DeMented”) is 45. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) is 44. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 44. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) is 41. Singer Jessica Simpson is 41. Bassist John Spiker of Filter is 40. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 37. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 30. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 28.
July 11: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 74. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson ("Soap") is 72. Actor Bruce McGill ("Animal House") is 71. Actor Stephen Lang is 69. Actor Mindy Sterling ("Austin Powers") is 68. Actor Sela Ward is 65. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 64. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 64. Actor Mark Lester ("Oliver") is 63. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 63. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 62. Singer Suzanne Vega is 62. Actor Lisa Rinna is 58. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 56. Actor Debbe Dunning ("Home Improvement") is 55. Actor Greg Grunberg ("Heroes," "Alias," "Felicity") is 55. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin ("The Jeff Corwin Experience") is 54. Actor Justin Chambers ("Grey's Anatomy") is 51. Actor Leisha Hailey ("The L Word") is 50. Actor Michael Rosenbaum ("Smallville") is 49. Rapper Lil' Kim is 47. Actor Jon Wellner ("CSI") is 46. Rapper Lil' Zane is 40. Actor David Henrie ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 32. Actor Connor Paolo ("Revenge") is 31. Singer Alessia Cara is 25.
July 12: Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 78. Actor Denise Nicholas ("In the Heat of the Night") is 77. Singer Walter Egan is 73. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 73. Actor Cheryl Ladd ("Charlie's Angels") is 70. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 69. Actor Mel Harris ("thirtysomething") is 65. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 65. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 59. Actor Judi Evans ("Days of Our Lives") is 57. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 56. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson ("Ally McBeal") is 52. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 48. Rapper Magoo is 48. Actor Anna Friel ("Pushing Daisies") is 45. Singer Tracie Spencer is 45. Actor Alison Wright ("The Americans") is 45. Actor Steve Howey ("Reba") is 44. Actor Topher Grace ("That '70s Show") is 43. Actor Michelle Rodriguez ("The Fast and the Furious" films, "Lost") is 43. Actor Kristen Connolly ("Zoo") is 41. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 38. Actor Matt Cook ("Man with a Plan") is 37. Actor Natalie Martinez ("Under the Dome") is 37. Actor Ta'Rhonda Jones ("Empire") is 33. Actor Melissa O'Neill ("The Rookie") is 33. Actor Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "House of Cards") is 31. Actor Erik Per Sullivan ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 30.
July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 93. Actor Patrick Stewart is 81. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 79. Actor Harrison Ford is 79. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 75. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid ("Eve," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") is 73. Actor Didi Conn is 70. Actor Gil Birmingham ("Twilight" films) is 68. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 67. Bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 65. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 64. Actor Michael Jace ("The Shield") is 59. Actor Tom Kenny ("Spongebob Squarepants") is 59. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 59. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 59. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 56. Actor Ken Jeong ("Dr. Ken," "Community") is 52. Singer Deborah Cox is 48. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 43. Actor Steven R. McQueen ("The Vampire Diaries") is 33. Singer Leon Bridges is 32. Actor Hayley Erin ("General Hospital") is 27. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf ("The Whispers") is 16.
July 14: Actor Nancy Olson ("Sunset Boulevard") is 93. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 89. Actor Vincent Pastore ("The Sopranos") is 75. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 69. Actor Jerry Houser ("Summer of '42") is 69. Actor Eric Laneuville ("St. Elsewhere") is 69. Actor Stan Shaw ("Harlem Nights") is 69. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 61. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 61. Actor Jane Lynch is 61. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 60. Actor Matthew Fox ("Lost," "Party of Five") is 55. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 55. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 55. Actor Missy Gold ("Benson") is 51. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 46. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 46. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 46. Actor Scott Porter ("Friday Night Lights") is 42. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag") is 36. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 35. Actor Sara Canning ("The Vampire Diaries") is 34. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 34.
