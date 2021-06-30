Celebrity birthdays

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 90. Actor Jamie Farr is 87. Actor Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 87. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 80. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 79. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 76. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 70. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 70. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 70. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 70. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 69. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 65. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 65. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 61. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Homicide”) is 59. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 59. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 51. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 51. Rapper Missy Elliott is 50. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 50. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 47. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 46. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 46. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 45. Actor Liv Tyler is 44. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 36. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 29. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 23. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years A Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 18.