Celebrity birthdays

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 90. Actor Jamie Farr is 87. Actor Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 87. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 80. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 79. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 76. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 70. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 70. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 70. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 70. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 69. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 65. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 65. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 61. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Homicide”) is 59. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 59. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 51. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 51. Rapper Missy Elliott is 50. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 50. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 47. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 46. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 46. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 45. Actor Liv Tyler is 44. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 36. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 29. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 23. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years A Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 18.
July 2: Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal is 91. Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 90. Actor Polly Holliday (“Alice”) is 84. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ″Seinfeld”) is 74. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 72. Actor Wendy Schaal (“American Dad,” ″It’s a Living”) is 67. Model-actor Jerry Hall is 65. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 60. Bassist Dave Parsons of Bush is 56. Actor Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 51. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 45. Actor Owain Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 43. Singer Michelle Branch is 38. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 37. Actor Nelson Franklin (“The Millers”) is 36. Actor Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats,” ″High School Musical”) is 36. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 35. Actor Margot Robbie is 31.
July 3: Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 81. Singer Judith Durham of The Seekers is 78. Actor Kurtwood Smith (“That 70s Show”) is 78. Country singer Johnny Lee is 75. Writer Dave Barry is 74. Actor Betty Buckley is 74. Actor Jan Smithers (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 72. Actor Bruce Altman (“Blue Bloods”) is 66. Talk show host Montel Williams is 65. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 63. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 61. Actor Tom Cruise is 59. Actor Thomas Gibson (“Criminal Minds,” ″Dharma and Greg”) is 59. Actor Hunter Tylo is 59. Actor Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) is 57. Actor Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”) is 57. TV chef Sandra Lee is 55. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 52. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 52. Actor Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” ″Becker”) is 52. Actor-singer Audra McDonald (“Private Practice”) is 51. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 46. Actor Andrea Barber (“Full House”) is 45. Comedian Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”) is 43. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 42. Actor Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”) is 41. Actor Shoshannah Stern (“Jericho”) is 41. Singer Elle King is 32. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV’s “Oliver Beene”) is 30.
July 4: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 97. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 94. Actor Ed Bernard (“Police Woman,” ″White Shadow”) is 82. Actor Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 81. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 78. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 78. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 70. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 69. Singer John Waite is 69. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 63. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 61. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 59. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 58. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 58. Actor Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 56. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” ″The Daily Show”) is 50. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 46. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 43. Actor Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 43. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 39. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 39. Singer Melanie Fiona is 38.
July 5: Musician Robbie Robertson is 78. Musician Huey Lewis is 71. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 69. Singer Marc Cohn is 62. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 59. Actor Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 58. Actor Kathryn Erbe (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 56. Rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan is 52. Singer Joe is 48. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 48. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 45. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 44. Musician Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 41. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 39. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 36. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 30.
July 6: Singer Gene Chandler is 81. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 81. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 76. Actor Fred Dryer is 75. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 75. Actor Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 74. Actor Allyce Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 70. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 70. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 69. Singer Nanci Griffith is 68. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 66. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 66. Actor Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 63. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 62. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 61. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 55. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 54. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 53. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 51. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 50. Rapper 50 Cent is 46. Actors Tia and Tamera (“Sister, Sister”) are 43. Comedian Kevin Hart is 42. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 36. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 31.
July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 94. Drummer Ringo Starr is 81. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 78. Actor Joe Spano is 75. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 74. Country singer Linda Williams is 74. Actor Shelley Duvall is 72. Actor Roz Ryan (“Amen”) is 70. Actor Billy Campbell (“Once and Again”) is 62. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 59. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (“Ally McBeal”) is 58. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 55. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 55. Actor Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) is 53. Actor Jorja Fox (“CSI”) is 53. Actor Cree Summer (“A Different World”) is 52. Actor Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) is 49. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 48. Actor Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) is 45. Actor Hamish Linklater (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 45. Rapper Cassidy is 39. Actor Ross Malinger (“Sleepless in Seattle”) is 37. Comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 31. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 28. Drummer Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer is 27. Country singer Maddie Marlow of Maddie and Tae is 26.
